BlackLine Unveils Agentic Financial Operations to Close AI’s Governance and Trust Gap

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) today announced Agentic Financial Operations, a new operating model aimed at solving the key challenge of trust and governance of AI for finance and accounting. The announcement, made at its annual BeyondTheBlack London conference, underscores BlackLine’s commitment to empowering finance leaders to confidently adopt and scale artificial intelligence. Agentic Financial Operations provides the essential control layer the Office of the CFO requires to harness AI safely, strategically, and at scale, ensuring BlackLine remains at the forefront of trusted AI.

BlackLine recognizes that fully realizing the transformative power of Agentic Financial Operations requires continuous, cutting-edge innovation. To accelerate this vision, the company is launching a dedicated AI Innovation Hub as part of a strategic investment in the future of trusted AI.

”CFOs need to leverage AI but remain personally liable for financial accuracy, so a ‘black box’ solution is not an option,” said Owen Ryan, CEO at BlackLine. “BlackLine’s Agentic Financial Operations solution gives leaders the confidence to scale by allowing them to independently validate AI outputs. Additionally, our strategic investment in a new AI Innovation Hub will be critical in continuing to build this trusted future, bringing together our partners, customers, and auditors to solve key AI challenges collaboratively.”

Powered by Agentic Financial Operations: The Solution for Trusted AI

Agentic Financial Operations is founded on the principle that as AI is deployed, trust becomes paramount. BlackLine’s model establishes a “glass box” architecture to orchestrate end-to-end financial processes – creating transparency across human and digital work and enabling finance to move from manual execution to continuous, insight-driven operations.

BlackLine’s approach is uniquely effective because it pairs a secure, auditable AI architecture with more than two decades of proprietary data, delivering the context and precision required for high-stakes financial operations. This gives CFOs the agency to act with confidence.

Customers are already recognizing the importance of this shift:

Violet Gergis, Executive Director, Controllership Strategic Initiatives at Bristol Myers Squibb, said:

“If you look at where finance is heading over the next few years, it’s very clear that AI will fundamentally reshape how organizations operate. But it has to be AI built on strong accounting, logic, and compliance. We’ll be adopting more AI capabilities embedded within the BlackLine solution to reduce manual intervention, increase accuracy, and deliver more proactive insight into the close process.”

The Architecture for Agentic Financial Operations

BlackLine’s model, developed in collaboration with its partner ecosystem, is built on three core pillars that deliver speed and insight through a foundation of trust:

1. Governed Financial Data & Workflow Orchestration (Studio360™)

Studio360™ unifies financial operations with a high-quality data foundation from ledgers and systems, including new Snowflake and Workday connectors for expanded data access. This control plane orchestrates all workflow, data, and AI activity, offering on-demand insights through enhanced dashboards and visualizations.

2. An Agentic Intelligence Layer (Verity™ AI)

Verity™ delivers embedded, fully auditable AI capabilities built on BlackLine’s extensive repository of accounting intelligence. It features a digital workforce of specialized agents designed to execute complex financial tasks with precision, deliver critical insights, and drive transformative process automation. Expanded capabilities include:

Verity Prepare: Automates end-to-end reconciliation with full traceability, reducing creation time by over 90% for early adopters

Verity Match: Uses AI to analyze historical patterns and improve match rates in complex reconciliations, leading to 80-90% match rates

Verity Collect and Remit: an agentic workforce that uses voice and digital agents that automate collections, summarize and prioritize customer interactions based on urgency and sentiment, and automates remittance processing with a ~90% straight-through processing rate, substantially reducing manual intervention

3. An Auditable and Certified System of Record for AI

BlackLine’s AI is grounded in deep accounting intelligence and operational data, a proprietary “ground truth” accumulated from learning from billions of transactions and thousands of customers. With a robust governance framework built into its architecture, BlackLine ensures every AI-driven action is not only accurate but also fully explainable and auditable. This commitment delivers trusted AI, providing finance leaders with confidence and control.

“BlackLine’s strategic investments underscore a fundamental truth in the AI era: the value of sophisticated AI models is fully realized only when paired with the robust control layer that governs them,” said Jeremy Ung, Chief Technology Officer at BlackLine. “These innovations solidify BlackLine’s commitment to this principle. They empower the company to constantly evolve Agentic Financial Operations, building a system where every action is traceable, auditable, and aligned to financial controls, giving finance teams the ultimate confidence to scale AI.”

Fueling AI Innovation with Strategic Investments

BlackLine is creating an AI Innovation Hub in New York to accelerate the future of trusted AI for finance and accounting teams. This hub will be designed as a magnet for world-class talent, with a dedicated team of leading AI researchers and product development engineers collaborating with BlackLine’s ecosystem of system integrators, ERP vendors, business process outsourcing firms, auditors, and customers. This ecosystem will significantly accelerate BlackLine’s Agentic Financial Operations capabilities, building on Verity and combining capabilities from its recent WiseLayer acquisition. Innovation emerging from this hub will actively power and accelerate Agentic Financial Operations, ensuring that advancements in automation and intelligence are intrinsically aligned with the stringent control, auditability, and trust requirements vital for modern finance.

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, drives digital finance transformation by empowering organizations with accurate, efficient, and intelligent financial operations. Built on the Studio360 platform, BlackLine unifies data, streamlines processes, and delivers real-time insights through automation and intelligence powered by Verity – a comprehensive suite of embedded, auditable AI capabilities that provides finance and accounting teams with a new digital workforce.

With a proven, collaborative approach and a track record of innovation supported by industry-leading R&D investment and world-class security practices, more than 4,300 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future. For more information, visit blackline.com.

Safe Harbor

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CONTACT: Media Contact: Samantha Darilek samantha.darilek@blackline.com