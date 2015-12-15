BOSS Zhipin’s Ongoing Share Repurchases Surpass RMB862 Million in 2026

BEIJING, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing over RMB27.2 million to repurchase 587,254 ordinary shares on April 14. Year-to-date in 2026, the Company has deployed over RMB862 million toward share repurchases. This move underscores the Company’s ongoing commitment to shareholder returns.

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