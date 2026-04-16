Build SaaS Links Launches Vetted SaaS Link Placement Service with Easy Online Ordering System

Announces the launch of a new service with a live and functional online ordering system.

San Francisco, CA, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Build SaaS Links, a provider of branded link-building solutions for SaaS companies, announced the launch of its vetted SaaS link placement service. The new offering is designed to simplify how SaaS businesses acquire high-quality branded backlinks to support search visibility and emerging AI-driven discovery platforms.

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The service introduces a structured approach to link acquisition, focusing on vetted placements across relevant SaaS-focused websites. As search ecosystems evolve, branded mentions and contextual backlinks are increasingly recognized as contributing factors in both traditional search rankings and visibility across AI-powered interfaces.

A key component of the launch is an integrated online ordering system, now live on the company’s website. The system enables SaaS companies to place and manage link placement orders through a guided workflow designed to reduce operational friction. The interface standardizes the ordering process, allowing businesses to move from request to execution without extensive coordination.

“The launch of the vetted SaaS link placement service represents a shift toward making link acquisition more structured and accessible for SaaS companies,” said Saurav Agarwal, CEO of Build SaaS Links. “The goal is to reduce complexity in the process while maintaining quality standards in placements.”

According to the company, the service focuses on:

Curated placements on SaaS-relevant websites

Emphasis on branded and contextual link integration

A standardized ordering and fulfillment workflow

Reduced dependency on manual outreach coordination

“The online ordering system was developed to address inefficiencies commonly associated with link-building workflows,” Agarwal added. “It provides a more predictable and transparent process for companies managing ongoing SEO and content distribution efforts.”

Build SaaS Links has positioned its services around the growing need for structured digital visibility strategies. As businesses increasingly compete across both search engines and AI-driven discovery platforms, the role of high-quality backlinks and brand mentions continues to expand.

The company stated that the new service is intended for SaaS businesses seeking scalable and consistent link acquisition without relying on fragmented outreach methods. By combining vetted placements with a streamlined ordering system, the offering aims to support ongoing visibility efforts in a more controlled environment.

The service is now available globally through the company’s platform.

About Build SaaS Links

Brand mentions and links for SaaS businesses.

Press Inquiries

Saurav Agarwal

saurav [at] buildsaaslinks.com

https://buildsaaslinks.com