Canada’s Newcomer Children Have an Academic Integration Gap. A Community-Owned Ontario Startup Just Partnered With Three School Boards to Close It

BRAMPTON, Ontario, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

DASH, Ontario’s first dedicated academic integration program for immigrant and newcomer children, has formalised working relationships with three Ontario school boards, grown 7 times in seven months, and now reaches 80 or more learners every week across Kitchener, London, and Brampton — with 85 percent of students improving by a full grade level within four months.

STORY SUMMARY — WHY THIS MATTERS Canada admitted 485,000 permanent residents in 2024. Ontario received over 40 percent of them, and the Toronto Census Metropolitan Area absorbed 77 percent of those Ontario arrivals, concentrating the largest single-city influx of newcomer families on the continent. No provincial program systematically addresses what happens academically when their children arrive. DASH is the first community-owned, school-embedded academic integration program built specifically for this gap, now formalised inside three Ontario school board networks spanning approximately 500 schools. Seven months in: 3 operating centers across Kitchener, London, and Brampton, 120+ students enrolled, 7x growth since inception, 85 percent grade improvement rate, and active municipal conversations underway with City of Brampton and others.

When immigrant families arrive in Ontario, the public school system receives their children, then leaves them to figure out the curriculum gap themselves. The math is structured differently at home. The homework culture is different. The teacher-to-student ratio is 1:25. For thousands of newcomer families settling across this province each year, the academic gap opens quietly and widens fast.

Dadalowa Concepts Inc., operating as DASH (the Diaspora Advancement and Support Hub), was built to close that gap. Launched in September 2025 in Kitchener, DASH uses a differentiated learning model that meets each child at their actual academic level, not the level the system assumes they arrived at. It preserves a child’s cultural identity and prior educational rigour while building fluency in the Ontario curriculum. It is not tutoring. It is not a replacement for public education, which remains free. It is the bridge between where a child arrives academically and where the Ontario system needs them to be. It is a gap families choose to close because the cost of leaving it open is years of lost potential.

“These children arrive academically advanced. The Ontario system just doesn’t know what to do with them yet. We do.” Segun Jerome, Founder and CEO, Dadalowa Concepts Inc.

The model is deliberately lean. DASH operates inside existing school buildings through community use permits, eliminating the commercial leases that make traditional learning centers cost-prohibitive to open and slow to scale. The program runs at a 1:4 teacher-to-student ratio, staffed by OCT-certified teachers, PhD students, and dual-system educators who have taught in Nigeria, Ghana, Somalia, the Caribbean, and Canada. Seven months in, the evidence is measurable: 85 percent of students improve by one or more grade levels within four to five months.

120+ 7× 85% 80+ Students enrolled

across 3 centers Student growth

in 7 months Grade improvement

within 4 months Active learners

every week

For a seven-month-old organisation, DASH has unusual institutional reach. It has formalised operational partnerships with the Waterloo Region District School Board, Thames Valley District School Board, and Peel District School Board. These three boards have a combined network of approximately 500 schools. DASH runs inside their buildings, with board cooperation, giving the model institutional credibility that no private learning center can replicate.

The third center, launched in Brampton on April 11, 2026, drew 24 active learners in its opening week, the strongest hub launch to date. The Brampton student body reflects the breadth of DASH’s reach: Nigerian, Ghanaian, Jamaican, Somali, and Batswana families alongside broader Caribbean representation. The program was founded for immigrant children. The diaspora that has walked through its doors is wider than any single community.

DASH is garnering recognition at different city levels as a community program with genuine civic utility. In Brampton, the organisation is seeking formal recognition as a delivery partner within PDSB’s “We Rise Together 2.0” Black Student Success Strategy, one of several municipal conversations now underway as DASH’s model attracts attention from local government, school board equity offices, and settlement agencies looking for infrastructure they did not have to build themselves.

The expansion plan targets ten Ontario centers within twelve months: Ajax, Scarborough, Vaughan, Ottawa, Hamilton, and Brantford. Each is selected through demographic research in communities with the highest concentrations of Black and newcomer families. DASH is structured as a community co-ownership model: parents and community investors hold equity alongside the founder. Quebec, British Columbia, and US pilot cities follow in Year 3.

Canada’s immigration intake is not slowing. The academic integration infrastructure for the children who arrive has never existed at scale. DASH is building it. City by city. School board by school board. One grade level at a time.

About Dadalowa Concepts Inc. / DASH

Dadalowa Concepts Inc., operating as DASH (Diaspora Advancement and Support Hub), is Ontario’s first community-owned academic integration program for immigrant and newcomer children. Founded in September 2025 and operating across Kitchener, London, and Brampton, DASH uses a differentiated learning model that bridges home-country academic rigour with the Ontario curriculum, meeting each child at their actual level. DASH is staffed by OCT-certified teachers and dual-system educators, operates inside school buildings at 1:4 teacher-to-student ratio, and is structured as a community co-ownership model. For more information: dadalowa.ca

MEDIA CONTACT Segun Jerome — Founder and CEO, Dadalowa Concepts Inc.

segun@dadalowa.ca | 226-972-1229 | www.dadalowa.ca

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