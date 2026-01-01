Cloudera Achieves the AWS AI Competency

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cloudera , the only company bringing AI to data anywhere, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) AI Competency. This specialization recognizes Cloudera as an AWS Partner that helps customers and the AWS Partner Network (APN) drive the advancement of services, tools, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing AI technologies, including both generative and autonomous AI systems.

Achieving the AWS AI Competency differentiates Cloudera as an AWS Partner with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in building and deploying Agentic AI workflows exactly where their data lives—on-premises or on AWS.Cloudera possesses deep expertise in implementing generative AI solutions and autonomous AI systems that can reason, plan, and execute complex business processes. This includes successful deployment of solutions ranging from hyper-personalized content generation to intelligent process automation, leveraging AWS technologies such as Amazon Bedrock and compatible frameworks.

“Enterprises today don’t need more AI experiments, but rather AI that works where their data lives and delivers real business outcomes,” said Michelle Hoover, SVP of Global Alliances and Channels at Cloudera. “Achieving this AWS AI Competency validates our ability to help customers operationalize AI across hybrid environments, combining the scalability of AWS with the governance, security, and flexibility required to deploy agentic AI at enterprise scale.”

The AWS Competency Program connects customers with AWS Partners who possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies. These specialized partners help organizations implement enterprise-grade AI systems across diverse use cases, including enterprise knowledge operations, autonomous customer operations, content generation, and workflow optimization.

Cloudera earned the AWS AI Competency through its AI Anywhere strategy and private AI by design architecture, which enable customers to build and deploy agentic AI workflows directly where their data resides, whether on-premises or on AWS, eliminating the need to move large or regulated datasets. This hybrid approach allows organizations to leverage foundation models across environments while maintaining performance, control, and flexibility. Through integrations with Amazon Bedrock and other AI tools and infrastructure, Cloudera helps to ensure that these workflows operate within a secure, governed perimeter, delivering the auditability, fine-grained access controls, and data sovereignty required for highly regulated industries.

About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only hybrid data and AI platform company that large organizations trust to bring AI to their data anywhere it lives. Unlike other providers, Cloudera delivers a consistent cloud experience that converges public clouds, on-prem data centers, and the edge, leveraging a proven open-source foundation. As the pioneer in big data, Cloudera empowers businesses to apply AI and assert control over 100% of their data, in all forms, improving security, governance, and real-time and predictive insights. The world’s largest brands across all industries rely on Cloudera to transform decision-making and ultimately boost bottom lines, safeguard against threats, and save lives.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X . ©2026 Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact

Jess Hohn-Cabana

cloudera@v2comms.com