Core Primary Care Launches Integrated Medical Weight Loss Program in Sugar Land, Texas

Sugar Land, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – April 14, 2026) – Core Primary Care today announced the launch of an integrated medical weight loss program at its Sugar Land, Texas location. The program expands access to physician-supervised weight management services for individuals managing obesity, metabolic conditions, and related chronic health concerns.

The newly introduced program is structured to provide clinical evaluation and ongoing medical oversight for patients seeking medically guided weight management. It incorporates diagnostic assessments, individualized treatment planning, and continuous monitoring to support patient outcomes.

The program includes comprehensive medical evaluations, laboratory testing, and metabolic assessments to identify underlying factors associated with weight gain. These may include insulin resistance, hormonal imbalances, and other metabolic conditions. Based on clinical findings, treatment plans may incorporate FDA-approved weight loss medications when appropriate, along with ongoing physician supervision and adjustments over time.

Medical weight loss programs are increasingly being integrated into primary care settings as part of a broader approach to managing chronic conditions such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and metabolic syndrome. Clinical oversight allows for individualized care planning and monitoring of patient response to treatment.

Core Primary Care’s program is designed to operate within a primary care framework, enabling coordination between weight management and other aspects of patient health. This includes monitoring of cardiovascular risk factors, blood glucose levels, and other indicators associated with metabolic health.

The program also includes follow-up evaluations to assess progress and make adjustments to treatment plans as needed. Services are available through both in-person consultations and telehealth appointments, providing access to care for patients in Sugar Land and the greater Houston area.

Sugar Land, located within the Houston metropolitan region, has seen continued demand for healthcare services addressing obesity and metabolic health conditions. The availability of physician-guided weight management programs reflects broader trends in clinical care focused on long-term disease management and prevention.

Core Primary Care is located at 20403 University Blvd, Suite 400, Sugar Land, TX 77478. The clinic provides primary care services and now offers integrated medical weight management as part of its clinical services.

Patients seeking additional information about the program can visit:

https://www.coreprimarycare.com/locations/sugar-land/weight-loss

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292453