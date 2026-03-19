CTF Life Title Sponsors ‘Fencing Plus’ Training Programme 2026 Organised by Kai Tak Sports Initiative

(Second from left) Man Kit Ip, Executive Director and CEO of CTF Life; (second from right) Andrew Kam, Chief Executive Officer of Kai Tak Sports Park Limited; (first from left) NG Hoi-shan, Aaron, MH, President of the Fencing Association of Hong Kong, China; and (first from right) Antonio Lam, Head Coach of the “Fencing Plus” Training Programme, officiated the Kick-off Ceremony of the “Fencing Plus” Training Programme, marking the official start of the event.

HONG KONG, Apr 29, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – The “Fencing Plus” Training Programme, organised by Kai Tak Sports Initiative (KTSI), title-sponsored by CTF Life and supported by Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP), is Hong Kong’s largest fencing selection and training initiative aimed at nurturing a new generation of fencing athletes in Hong Kong. Since its debut at KTSP last year, the programme has identified numerous promising young fencers, providing them with 1.5 years of elite training and injecting fresh energy into the local fencing scene. With CTF Life once again serving as the Title Sponsor this year, the programme’s selection quota has expanded to 1,000 participants, offering more students the opportunity to receive professional training. Former Olympic Games representative of the Hong Kong Fencing Team and Asian Games Double Bronze Medallist, Antonio Lam returns as Head Coach, leading a professional coaching team to ensure high-quality and consistent training.

The Selection Day and Kick-off Ceremony of the “Fencing Plus” Training Programme 2026 were successfully held on 26 April at Kai Tak Arena. Building on the enthusiastic response received last year, the 1,000 available slots include dedicated quotas for CTF Life-CIRCLE members, while full sponsorship will continue to be offered to underprivileged students. Primary school students aged 8 to 11 from Kowloon City, Kwun Tong, Wong Tai Sin and Yau Tsim Mong districts were invited to take part, giving more children the opportunity to be introduced to the sport. The two-year training programme is structured into five stages, using a selection-based training and competition model to identify potential young fencers. Top performers will advance to elite training with opportunities to progress into professional athlete development and participate in competitions. The selection trials featured 10 fencing test zones, allowing participants to challenge themselves through physical fitness assessments and discover their potential. CTF Life also introduced a series of interactive experience zones, including the “Strike & Score Fencing Game”, the “Fencing Collection Card Photo Booth,” and the “AR 360-degree Fencing Champion Stage”, encouraging parents and children to take part in sports together and experience the unique charm of fencing.

Honourable guests – Man Kit Ip, Executive Director and CEO of CTF Life; Andrew Kam, Chief Executive Officer of Kai Tak Sports Park Limited; NG Hoi-shan, Aaron, MH, President of the Fencing Association of Hong Kong, China; and Antonio Lam, Head Coach of the “Fencing Plus” Training Programme – also attended the event and officiated the Kick-off Ceremony.

Man Kit Ip, Executive Director and CEO of CTF Life, said: “As the exclusive Founding Insurance Partner of KTSP, and in celebration of CTF Life’s 40th anniversary, we are delighted to once again serve as the Title Sponsor of KTSI’s ‘Fencing Plus’ Training Programme. Through this sponsorship, we are supporting the HKSAR Government to promote local sports development and nurture a new generation of elite fencing athletes. At the same time, by reserving dedicated places for CTF Life-CIRCLE members, we are delivering premium experiences to our customers and reaffirming our brand promise to create value beyond insurance.”

Andrew Kam, Chief Executive Officer of Kai Tak Sports Park Limited, said: “The ‘Fencing Plus’ Training Programme is the most extensive fencing training initiative in Hong Kong. We are sincerely grateful to CTF Life for sponsoring the programme for the second consecutive year. Looking ahead, Kai Tak Sports Park will continue to collaborate with diverse partners through Kai Tak Sports Initiative, leveraging our world-class facilities to drive impactful sports projects and cultivate the next generation of Hong Kong sporting talent.”

The ceremony concluded with a symbolic sabre presentation, attended by the 20 “Fencing Plus” participants who advanced to the final stage of last year’s programme. Together with Antonio Lam, Head Coach of the “Fencing Plus” Training Programme, Low Ho Tin, Bronze Medallist in Men’s Sabre at the 2018 Asian Games, and Yip Shing Chi, Bronze Medallist in the Cadet Men’s Sabre Individual event at the Asian Cadet Fencing Championships 2026, presented sabres to last year’s finalists, symbolising the passing on of the torch and encouraging the new cohort to pursue their fencing journey with determination as Hong Kong’s future fencing talent.

Man Kit Ip, Executive Director and CEO of CTF Life, said: “As the exclusive Founding Insurance Partner of KTSP, and in celebration of CTF Life’s 40th anniversary, we are delighted to once again serve as the Title Sponsor of KTSI’s ‘Fencing Plus’ Training Programme, underscoring our brand promise to create value beyond insurance.”

Andrew Kam, Chief Executive Officer of Kai Tak Sports Park Limited, said: “Kai Tak Sports Park will continue to collaborate with diverse partners through Kai Tak Sports Initiative, to drive impactful sports projects and cultivate the next generation of Hong Kong sporting talent.”

The Selection Day of the Kai Tak Sports Initiative “Fencing Plus” Training Programme 2026 was held on 26 April. The event invited over 1,000 children to take part in a series of dynamic fitness assessments designed to identify potential young fencers!

CTF Life introduced a series of interactive experience zones, encouraging parents and children to take part in sports together and experience the unique charm of fencing.

Click here to download high-resolution photos.

About CTF Life

Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited (“CTF Life”) is proud of its rich, 40-year legacy in Hong Kong. CTF Life is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CTF Services Limited (“CTFS”) (Hong Kong Stock Code: 659) and is one of the most well-established life insurance companies in Hong Kong. As a member of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited, CTF Life consistently strengthens its collaboration with the Chow Tai Fook Group ecosystem to support customers and their loved ones in navigating life’s journey with personalised planning solutions, lifelong protection and diverse lifestyle experiences. By leveraging the Group’s robust financial strength and strategic investments across the globe, CTF Life aspires to become a leading insurance company in Asia while continuously creating value beyond insurance.

About Kai Tak Sports Park

Kai Tak Sports Park is the largest integrated sports, leisure, and entertainment landmark in Hong Kong. The 28-hectare Sports Park is part of the redevelopment of the former Hong Kong International Airport site in Kai Tak. The precinct features the 50,000-seat Kai Tak Stadium, which has a retractable roof; the Kai Tak Arena, an indoor sports center with the flexibility to host community sports and events for up to 10,000 seats; and the Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground, an outdoor track and field facility with a capacity of 5,000 seats. These venues are complemented with extensive open spaces for events and leisure, together with dedicated retail and harbourfront dining spaces.

About Kai Tak Sports Initiative

As a community project of Kai Tak Sports Park and a locally recognized charitable organisation, Flyover Kai Tak has been committed to organising various sports activities in the community to encourage public participation and promote sports for all. Since its establishment in 2018, Fly Over Kai Tak has launched 180 projects with more than 100 partners, attracting about 125,000 participants. With the official opening of the Kai Tak Sports Park in March 2025, Flyover Kai Tak will launch more exciting activities in the park, allowing the public to continue to participate in different ways to enhance their physical and mental health.

Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com