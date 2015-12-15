Cygnet.One powers UAE e-invoicing readiness as an official Application Service Provider, now selectable on the EmaraTax portal by the Federal Tax Authority.

Backed by 12+ authority accreditations globally, enabling enterprise e-Invoicing compliance and serving 40 plus countries globally through various networks.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cygnet.One, a global provider of tax and digital compliance solutions across 40+ countries, enabling enterprise e-Invoicing compliance, is now officially available for selection as an Accredited Service Providers (ASPs) on the EmaraTax Portal for UAE e-Invoicing, marking a significant milestone in the country’s digital tax transformation journey.

As MENA, Europe, APAC, and the UK accelerate structured e-Invoicing and digital VAT reporting, enterprises face fragmented frameworks and evolving authority mandates. Cygnet.One simplifies this through a single global platform that supports both PEPPOL and non-PEPPOL frameworks, VAT integrations, Continuous Transaction Controls, and both real-time clearance and post-issuance reporting, eliminating the need for multiple country-specific solutions.

Cygnet.One is a PEPPOL-certified Access Point (AP) and Service Metadata Publisher (SMP), and operates across PEPPOL jurisdictions in the EU, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. Cygnet Tax is also accredited by major tax authorities such as MoF (UAE), GSTN (India – IRP), ZATCA (KSA), LHDN and MDEC (Malaysia), and BOSA (Belgium), among others, as an Application Service Provider. In addition, Cygnet Tax is accredited by the FTA (UAE, including Muwafaq) for its VAT compliance platform.

With the UAE e-Invoicing ecosystem now operational across key components, including Accredited PEPPOL Access Points (APs), approved ASPs, and the Federal Tax Authority’s Corner 5 platform, enterprises have a clear pathway to begin their compliance journey. The availability of these foundational elements ensures that businesses can initiate onboarding, integration, and testing in alignment with regulatory requirements starting July 31, 2026.

As voluntary e-Invoicing testing begins on July 1, 2026, and the deadline for ASP selection is set for July 31, 2026, organizations are encouraged to act promptly. By using this window for onboarding, system validation, and UAT, enterprises can ensure a smooth transition to e-Invoicing, minimize disruption, and stay ahead of upcoming mandates.

For the UAE market, Cygnet.One holds a unique position as an approved ASP and a PEPPOL-certified AP and SMP, all in the UAE. The Cygnet Tax platform aligns with the FTA’s 5-corner e-Invoicing framework and supports ERP integrations through pre-built connectors, real-time Message Level Status (MLS), structured PINT-AE XML invoices, and integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable workflows.

CygNova, an AI-driven finance intelligence agent, enables tax and finance leaders to understand accounts payable and accounts receivable (AP and AR) health through natural-language insights for faster, data-backed decisions.

Trusted by 1,000+ enterprises globally, Cygnet.One is built on an API-first architecture and also supports other ERP integration mechanisms, including file-based integration and configurable pre-built connectors. This enables seamless e-Invoice compliance for both sales and purchase workflows without disrupting finance or procurement operations. Flexible hosting options, including on-premises, private SaaS, and cloud deployment, ensure scalability, data residency alignment, and reliability during peak compliance cycles.

Having processed 200+ million e-Invoices and 5 billion transactions globally, Cygnet.One combines scale with intelligence. Its architecture is engineered to support high volumes, ensuring operational continuity as new mandates emerge. The platform is built with enterprise-grade security, encrypted data transmission, and compliance-aligned archiving.

Across GCC reporting and clearance environments, the platform processes 0.1–0.2 million transactions daily, ensuring stable and compliant exchange with tax authorities.

Beyond technology, Cygnet.One actively collaborates with partners such as consulting firms, system integrators, and large fintech companies such as Haifin (e& enterprise), along with industry leaders ranging from CFOs to IT leaders, to drive global e-Invoicing adoption and advance digital tax transformation.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Niraj Hutheesing, Founder and MD, Cygnet.One, said, “Global e-Invoicing is becoming the backbone of digital tax transformation worldwide. What we are witnessing is not just a compliance shift, but a structural transformation toward real-time Tax Assurance. Our mission is to enable global tax transformation by embedding intelligence directly into every transaction, ensuring e-Invoices are validated, audit-ready, and regulator-aligned at source. We want enterprises to move from reactive reporting to continuous, data-driven tax governance.”

Contact Information:

Jash Hutheesing

AVP – Strategy & Operations

+971 528305127