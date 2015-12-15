Dash Social Brings Canva Into Its Platform, Connecting Design, Data, and Publishing for Social Teams

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dash Social today announced a new integration that brings Canva into its platform, combining creative excellence with creative intelligence. Canva, the all-in-one design tool used by hundreds of millions of people worldwide, can now be accessed from Dash to create or edit content and return with a finished asset ready to schedule or publish. With Dash Social’s Vision AI built in, teams can understand how their content is predicted to perform and make informed edits before going live.

Why This Integration Matters

For many social teams, creating content means jumping between platforms. Design happens in one place, scheduling in another, and tracking performance somewhere else.

This integration brings those steps together. Instead of switching between platforms, design tools now sit alongside planning, publishing, and reporting in Dash Social, so everything stays connected.

Accessing Canva directly from the Dash Social platform also helps teams stay in sync. Whether working across social, creator, paid, or community, all teams operate from the same place with the same content.

What’s New For Social Marketers

With Canva built into Dash, social teams can:

Open Canva directly from Dash to create or edit content

Use Vision AI to create content that connects with target audiences and drives stronger performance

Bring finished assets straight into Dash, ready to publish

There’s no downloading files or uploading them again. Click once, make changes, and schedule content to publish.

Create With More Confidence

Algorithms are rewarding creative quality. Content that holds attention gets distributed further and delivers stronger performance.

Dash Social’s Vision AI gives social marketers a clear view of which trends, content, and formats will resonate with their audience. With Canva integrated in the Dash platform, this insight now carries into the creative process, so teams back creative instincts with real-time insight into what audiences will respond to.

The result is faster, smarter creative workflows that drive stronger performance. Vision AI-predicted content helps brands drive up to 77% higher shares and 70% higher engagement.

Closing Summary

In summary, the Dash Social and Canva integration brings design and publishing into one place. It removes extra steps, keeps workflows moving, and helps teams create content with more clarity and confidence.

To learn more about the integration, book a demo here.

Contact

For all PR and media inquiries or to speak with a representative regarding this press release, please contact pr@dashsocial.com.