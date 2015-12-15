Destiny Media Technologies Inc. Announces Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Results

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 14, 2026) – Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2026 second quarter ended February 28, 2026.

“Since assuming the role of Interim-CEO and spending more time with the team and customers, I am even more impressed with the talent of the team and the strength of our customer value proposition. We continue to make progress in diversifying our customer base, with growth in independent customers helping to balance changes in activity from larger customers,” said Hyonmyong Cho, Chairman and Interim CEO. “The Board and I continue to advance the search process for a permanent CEO. In the meantime, the senior leadership team is focused on strengthening our business development and marketing efforts to support customer acquisition, increase engagement, and drive more scalable growth.”

Financial Highlights

Q2 FY2026 vs Q2 FY2025

Growth in total customers of 5.0%

Revenue of $1.0 million, a decrease of 1.6%

GAAP Net loss per share of $0.06, versus a loss of $0.03 in the comparable period a year ago

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $403,000, versus $117,000 in the comparable period a year ago. Q2 FY2026 included a one-time severance cost of $244,000.

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies (“Destiny”) provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE®, provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found on the DSNY website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company’s risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2025, which is available on www.sedarplus.ca or www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is not defined under U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We use Adjusted EBITDA, together with other GAAP measures, as a measure of our operating performance because it helps us compare our performance on a consistent basis by removing from our results the impact of our capital structure, the effect of operating in different tax jurisdictions, and the impact of our asset base, which can vary depending on the book value of assets, the accounting methods used to compute depreciation and amortization, the existence or timing of asset impairments, and non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is a widely used measure of performance and because the adjustments we make provide additional clarity regarding our operating results and underlying profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as a measure of profitability, as it does not include the effects of interest, income taxes, capital expenditures, depreciation and amortization, asset impairments, or non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

A reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is included below.

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

February 28, Six months ended

February 28, Notes 2026 2025 2026 2025 Service revenue 8 $ 1,003,109 $ 1,018,972 $ 2,246,248 $ 2,245,729 Cost of revenue Hosting costs 61,225 41,387 134,556 88,328 Internal engineering support 12,937 13,768 27,569 27,133 Customer support 73,312 78,020 156,226 153,753 Third-party and transactions costs 20,658 16,112 30,845 36,188 168,132 149,287 349,196 305,402 Gross margin 834,977 869,685 1,897,052 1,940,327 83.2% 85.3% 84.5% 86.4% Operating expenses General and administrative 588,339 394,890 756,664 546,219 Sales and marketing 225,982 171,923 413,573 402,481 Product development 424,002 427,735 878,950 839,779 Depreciation and amortization 4,5 167,017 183,724 339,502 350,703 1,405,340 1,178,272 2,388,689 2,139,182 Loss from operations (570,363 ) (308,587 ) (491,637 ) (198,855 ) Other income Interest and other income 4,053 6,493 8,979 14,901 Net loss before income tax $ (566,310 ) $ (302,094 ) $ (482,658 ) $ (183,954 ) Current income tax expense – – – – Net loss $ (566,310 ) $ (302,094 ) $ (482,658 ) $ (183,954 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments 40,335 (85,967 ) 1,142 (198,636 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (525,975 ) $ (388,061 ) $ (481,516 ) $ (382,590 ) Net loss per common share Basic and diluted 6 $ (0.06 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 6 9,637,410 9,637,410 9,637,410 9,637,410 Diluted 6 9,637,410 9,637,410 9,637,410 9,637,410

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

Notes February 28,

2026 August 31,

2025 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 3 $ 1,151,271 $ 1,117,889 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $102,996

(August 31, 2025 – $82,184) 8 928,382 863,422 Other receivables 33,270 127,698 Prepaid expenses 33,372 38,252 Deposits 31,991 31,581 Total current assets 2,178,286 2,178,842 Property and equipment, net 4 466,445 752,719 Intangible assets, net 5 30,197 35,282 Total assets $ 2,674,928 $ 2,966,843 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Accounts payable $ 63,672 $ 70,255 Accrued liabilities 643,286 432,959 Deferred revenue 24,860 41,041 Total current liabilities 731,818 544,255 Total liabilities 731,818 544,255 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, par value $0.001, authorized 20,000,000 shares.

Issued and outstanding – 9,637,410 shares (August 31, 2025 – 9,637,410 shares) 6 9,637 9,637 Additional paid-in capital 8,853,551 8,851,513 Accumulated deficit (6,313,144 ) (5,830,486 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (606,934 ) (608,076 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,943,110 2,422,588 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,674,928 $ 2,966,843

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the six months ended February 28, 2026 February 28, 2025 February 28, 2026 February 28, 2025 Net loss $ (566,310 ) $ (302,094 ) $ (482,658 ) $ (183,954 ) Stock based compensation 705 8,144 2,038 18,903 Amortization 167,017 183,724 339,502 350,703 Interest (4,053 ) (6,493 ) (8,979 ) (14,901 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (402,641 ) $ (116,719 ) $ (150,097 ) $ 170,751

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