EQIBank expands global, regulated Banking-as-a-Service platform for cross-border banking across fiat and digital assets

George Town, Cayman Islands, Apr 24, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) -�EQIBank today announced the expansion of its global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform, strengthening its infrastructure and onboarding capabilities to enable organisations to launch licensed banking services globally in as little as 10 weeks.

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EQIBank’s BaaS platform allows organisations to offer regulated banking services under their own brand without building or licensing a bank. It supports service delivery across more than 180 countries and over 100 currencies through a single banking infrastructure.

Available services include multi-currency accounts, international payments, cards, lending, custody, escrow services, foreign exchange and OTC trading. Digital asset capabilities are fully integrated into the platform, enabling fast crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto conversions supported by deep liquidity and institutional-grade trading infrastructure.

EQIBank provides the banking licence, compliance framework and infrastructure, while partners remain in control of their brand and client relationships.

Built on a regulated banking foundation, EQIBank combines global reach with a strong compliance and risk framework. The platform includes integrated anti-money laundering, know-your-customer and transaction monitoring systems, supported by a strong regulatory track record. Its compliance framework is specifically designed to support complex cross-border and digital asset activity at scale, alongside established relationships with global correspondent banking partners.

“Most organisations don’t want to become banks, but they do want to offer banking services as part of their business,” said Jason Blick, Chairman of EQIBank. “The challenge has always been regulatory complexity and infrastructure. We remove both barriers. Our platform allows partners to launch quickly, operate globally from day one and deliver services across fiat and digital assets within a fully regulated environment.”

EQIBank’s BaaS platform is designed for organisations with international client bases, including digital asset firms, financial institutions, family offices and other globally focused businesses.

Since launching its BaaS offering, EQIBank has onboarded new partners each month, with some partners scaling to over 100,000 users within their first year.

About EQIBank

EQIBank is a global digital bank providing accounts, payments, cards, custody, lending and investment services to businesses, institutions and high-net-worth clients across more than 180 countries. Through its Banking-as-a-Service platform, EQIBank enables organisations to offer licensed banking services under their own brand using regulated infrastructure and global technology systems.

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Website: https://baas.eqibank.com/

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