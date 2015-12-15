eSoftware Associates Introduces CopilotCrew™ to Help Organizations Build AI Agents and Accelerate Operational Transformation

New offering provides embedded Microsoft Copilot and AI agent consultants to help companies automate operations and speed adoption

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eSoftware Associates today announced the launch of CopilotCrew™, a new consulting and staffing offering that provides organizations with embedded Microsoft Copilot and AI agent consultants who work directly with internal teams to build AI solutions and improve operations.

CopilotCrew™ is designed to help companies identify practical use cases, build AI agents, automate workflows, and support internal adoption. It also complements broader digital transformation initiatives, including Microsoft Power Apps consulting services and process automation across the business.

“Many companies want to move faster with AI but need experienced people working alongside their teams to make that happen,” said Russell Kommer, CEO of eSoftware Associates. “CopilotCrew™ helps organizations build practical AI solutions, improve efficiency, and create real momentum with Copilot and AI agents.”

Learn more in the related blog post: CopilotCrew™.

For more information about eSoftware Associates and its Microsoft Copilot and AI agent consulting services, visit www.eswcompany.com.

About eSoftware Associates

eSoftware Associates helps organizations improve operations through Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Power Platform, automation, and AI solutions with their U.S. staff.

Contact

Russell Kommer, CEO

eSoftware Associates

https://www.eswcompany.com

Contact@eswcompany.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b8ef402-6611-48cc-a444-e46f2e5872ad