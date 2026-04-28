Groove Brings All-In-One PropTech Solutions to Incite Strategic Members Through New Partnership

Salt Lake City, UT, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Groove Technology Solutions, a leading nationwide provider of property technology solutions, today announced its official partnership with Incite Strategic Partners (“Incite”), a premier group purchasing organization representing thousands of senior living communities across the United States.

Groove Technology Solutions delivers end-to-end property technology solutions to thousands of senior living communities nationwide.

Through this partnership, Groove Technology Solutions will provide Incite’s national network of senior living community members with access to its full suite of technology solutions, including managed services, cabling infrastructure, smart building solutions, and access control and security systems. The collaboration is designed to simplify technology management for senior living operators while enhancing the experience for residents and staff alike.

Incite members will benefit from Groove’s all-in-one approach, eliminating the need to coordinate multiple vendors. By serving as a single technology partner, Groove delivers end-to-end support, from system design and installation to ongoing service and optimization, ensuring reliable, future-ready technology environments.

“In senior living, technology must be both dependable and well-supported,” said Cody Chaffee, Director of Business Partner Development at Incite Strategic Partners. “Groove’s expertise, combined with their 24/7 U.S.-based service model and proven track record of superior customer care for residents and staff, aligns well with the needs of our community members.”

As part of the partnership, Incite members will also receive exclusive, preferred pricing on Groove’s solutions, along with 24/7 U.S.-based customer support tailored specifically to the needs of senior living communities. This includes responsive service models designed to support both operational teams and residents, where reliability, safety, and ease of use are critical.

“We’re proud to partner with Incite Strategic Partners and support their growing network of senior living communities,” said Lance Platt, President and CEO of Groove Technology Solutions. “Our goal is to simplify technology for operators while creating safer, more connected environments and enhancing experiences for residents. This partnership allows us to bring that mission to scale.”

This partnership reflects a shared commitment between Groove and Incite Strategic Partners to modernize senior living environments through dependable infrastructure, enhanced connectivity, and smart technology solutions that improve quality of life.

About Groove Technology Solutions

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Groove Technology Solutions is a national provider of integrated property technology for hospitality, senior living, multifamily, and commercial properties. Groove delivers comprehensive, end-to-end solutions—including managed TV, Wi-Fi, and phone services; smart building technologies; access control and security systems; and the infrastructure that connects it all.

To learn more, visit getgrooven.com.

About Incite Strategic Partners

Incite Strategic Partners launched in January of 2020 with the mission of “Doing Group Purchasing Differently.” They continue to live up to that promise, bringing savings, service, and solutions to over 2,500 members nationwide. Dedicated to senior living exclusively and focused on the health of the industry through advocacy, Incite partners with AHCA/NCAL and affiliated state associations to bring members enhanced value and industry-leading solutions.

For more information, visit InciteSP.com.

Press Inquiries

Emily Anderson

eanderson [at] getgrooven.com

https://www.getgrooven.com