HERE Technologies deepens collaboration with China’s intelligent driving innovator neueHCT to accelerate global NOA expansion AI, robotics and global map intelligence converge to advance next-generation Navigation on Autopilot (NOA)

AI, robotics and global map intelligence converge to advance next-generation Navigation on Autopilot (NOA)

HERE Technologies and neueHCT are working to scale production-ready intelligent driving systems globally

Beijing, Auto China 2026 – HERE Technologies, the leading mapping and location data company, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with neueHCT, the intelligent driving company jointly established by Horizon Robotics and AUMOVIO (formerly Continental’s automotive sub-group). The partnership is focused on strengthening next-generation intelligent driving programs and full-scenario NOA expansion for global automakers, accelerating the progression from L2+ capabilities toward higher levels of automation, including L4 and robotaxi use cases across international markets such as Europe and the Gulf region (GCC countries).

AI, maps and robotics converge for global intelligent driving

The partnership brings together neueHCT’s extensive intelligent driving and automotive robotics software with HERE’s industry-leading AI-powered live map and location services, enabling faster innovation in NOA and intelligent vehicle decision making- across diverse vehicle segments.

By integrating AI-driven perception, planning and control software with high precision, real-time global map data, the two companies aim to deliver more capable, safer and scalable intelligent driving systems. This collaboration specifically addresses the data compliance and localization needs for international markets, helping drivers experience smoother lane‑level guidance, enhanced hazard awareness and greater peace of mind on every journey.

From production-proven AI in China to global deployment

neueHCT contributes deep expertise in intelligent driving software R&D, mature NOA product solutions, and large-scale mass production experience with leading Chinese automakers. HERE adds globally consistent map data, cloud-based services, and an automotive-grade platform already trusted by OEMs worldwide.

Together, the partnership creates a clear pathway for China-born intelligent driving and automotive robotics technologies to scale globally, supporting OEMs as they expand intelligent driving programs across international markets.

Media Contacts

HERE Technologies

Vanessa Lee

+65 9188 6199

Vanessa.lee@here.com

About HERE Technologies

HERE is the global leader in mapping and location technology. For over 40 years, we’ve been powering innovation for the world’s most recognizable companies: from launching our first digital map in 1985, to shaping the future of software-defined vehicles today. With the industry’s freshest and richest unified map and a portfolio of products, services and solutions that serve the needs of multiple industries, HERE reveals opportunities that drive progress and unlock new possibilities for every moving vehicle. Discover more at here.com.

About neueHCT

neueHCT is a joint venture between Horizon Robotics and AUMOVIO. Adhering to the mission of ‘To make every journey safer and better’ and carrying the vision of ‘To bring leading intelligent driving product to the corner of every continent’, we aim to become a global industry leader by integrating the unique resources and advantages of the two parent companies.

Leveraging localized technological expertise and a global service network, neueHCT is accelerating the export of Chinese intelligent driving solutions worldwide, becoming a key enabler in the internationalization of the smart automotive industry.

Attachment