HKTDC’s response to Hong Kong’s export figures for March

HONG KONG, Apr 28, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – The Census and Statistics Department today released the latest external merchandise trade statistics. In March 2026, the total value of Hong Kong’s merchandise exports recorded a year-on-year increase of 35.8% to HK$618.4 billion. For the first quarter of 2026, the total value of exports of goods amounted to HK$1,546.2 billion, representing a robust growth of 32.0% compared with the same period last year.

Commenting on the outlook, Bruce Pang, Director of Research at the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, said Hong Kong’s exports are expected to remain steady at least in the near term, despite elevated energy prices arising from ongoing tensions in the Middle East. He noted Hong Kong’s external trade has continued to exhibit clear growth momentum, underpinned primarily by sustained global demand for electronic items and other intermediate goods that are integral to regional and global supply chains.

In particular, resilient input demand from the Chinese Mainland and other ASEAN production sites, together with stable demand from major overseas markets, has provided a solid buffer against external headwinds. While geopolitical uncertainties persist and energy prices are likely to remain relatively high, continued industrial activity in major markets, as well as ongoing supply-chain realignments, are expected to lend ongoing support to Hong Kong’s trade flows.

“Overall, we maintain a cautiously optimistic outlook for Hong Kong’s trade performance, while remaining mindful of potential volatility arising from geopolitical developments and cost pressures,” Pang added.

HKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/en

Media enquiries

Please contact the HKTDC’s Communications & Public Affairs Department:

Jane Cheung

Tel: (852) 2584 4137

Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.org

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong’s trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitionsconferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus

Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com

Related Stories

Xiao Noodles Posts Maiden Annual Results: Revenue and Net Profit Jump in 2025 as ESG Efforts Drive Long-Term Value

CTF Life Title Sponsors ‘Fencing Plus’ Training Programme 2026 Organised by Kai Tak Sports Initiative

Global Nurse Migration Patterns Shift as Europe, Southeast Asia Absorb Growing Share of International Nurses

Tenstorrent Enables AI At Scale with Industry-Leading Performance Deployed on Novel Networked AI Architecture

MODA & JAECOO Unveil 2027 “From Million To Annual Million” Strategy, Powering Chery’s Next Phase of Global Growth

Rozee Digital Helps Health and Beauty Brand Scale from $300K to $2M Per Month with Creative Strategy

You may have missed

Xiao Noodles Posts Maiden Annual Results: Revenue and Net Profit Jump in 2025 as ESG Efforts Drive Long-Term Value

CTF Life Title Sponsors ‘Fencing Plus’ Training Programme 2026 Organised by Kai Tak Sports Initiative

Global Nurse Migration Patterns Shift as Europe, Southeast Asia Absorb Growing Share of International Nurses

Tenstorrent Enables AI At Scale with Industry-Leading Performance Deployed on Novel Networked AI Architecture

HKTDC’s response to Hong Kong’s export figures for March

error: Content is protected !!