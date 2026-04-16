iDox.ai Launches Legal Service and Government Edition to Transform AI-Powered Redaction for Legal Workflows

New solution delivers explainable redaction, case-based file management, and compliance-ready reporting for law firms, corporate legal teams, and FOIA professionals

Fremont, CA, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iDox.ai today announced the launch of its Legal Service and Government Edition, an advanced AI legal redaction platform designed specifically for legal workflows. The solution enables faster document review, reduces compliance risk, and provides full transparency and auditability through AI-powered redaction and reporting tools.

Legal teams continue to face challenges with traditional legal document redaction methods, which often rely on manual processes that are time-consuming and prone to error. Missed sensitive data such as PII and PHI can lead to compliance violations, while limited audit trails make it difficult to defend redaction decisions. Increasing regulatory demands under GDPR, HIPAA, and FOIA, combined with growing document volumes, have intensified the need for more efficient legal redaction software.

iDox.ai Legal Service and Government Edition addresses these challenges with a purpose-built platform that combines AI-powered redaction, case-based file management, and compliance intelligence. Designed for secure, high-volume environments, the platform supports automated document redaction across large datasets while maintaining strict regulatory standards.

A key differentiator is its explainable redaction capability, which provides regulation-based reasoning for each redaction. Users can reference specific GDPR articles or FOIA exemptions, enabling greater transparency and legal defensibility during audits or regulatory reviews.

The platform’s core capabilities include AI-powered redaction that detects sensitive information such as personal, financial, and privileged data. A case-based file management approach allows documents to be processed by client or matter and to redact sensitive entities, such as victims, witnesses, vulnerable subjects, and sensitive information, with consistent text-overlay labels across documents within a case. Detailed audit trails and redaction reports track what was redacted, where, and by whom. Additional features include watermarking for document control, Excel export for structured reporting, and template-based automation aligned with GDPR, HIPAA, and FOIA requirements.

The workflow is designed to support end-to-end legal operations. Users can upload and organize case files, apply AI-powered redaction with policy templates, add compliance reasoning, generate reports, export data, apply watermarks, and securely share documents within a single system.

By reducing redaction time from hours to minutes, improving accuracy, and providing full audit readiness, the platform helps legal teams maintain compliance while increasing operational efficiency. It also supports the safe adoption of AI tools by preventing sensitive data exposure, creating a secure pipeline for legal AI workflows.

“Legal teams should not have to choose between speed and compliance,” said Jeremy Wei, Founder and CEO of iDox.ai. “With iDox.ai Legal Service and Government Edition, we deliver both, along with the transparency needed to support every redaction decision.”

CONTACT: Greg Sallis iDox.ai 855-610-5500 greg.sallis@idox.ai https://www.idox.ai/