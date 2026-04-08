imPAC Labs and Cyera Partner to Deliver Data-Aware Cloud Security

Atlanta, GA, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cloud security teams are expected to protect everything—but not every asset carries the same risk. A misconfigured storage account holding test logs is a very different problem than one holding millions of customer records. Without data context, every alert looks equally urgent.

Protect sensitive data while ensuring continuous, multi-cloud security & compliance

That’s why imPAC Labs is excited to announce our new integration with Cyera. By combining imPAC’s deep cloud visibility and custom security controls with Cyera’s deep data discovery, classification, and actionable intelligence, we’re giving security teams something they’ve been missing: cloud guardrails that are informed by the sensitivity of the data they protect.

“Most cloud security platforms can tell you something is wrong. Very few can tell you what matters because of your data—and then enforce it,” said Deven Reddy, CEO of imPAC Labs. “Cyera and imPAC win because the model starts with data sensitivity, not generic cloud risk. A CSPM might only tell you a storage bucket is risky. Cyera tells you why it matters and imPAC makes sure it stays protected going forward.”

Why cloud controls need data context

Most organizations already have security tooling in place, yet breaches, audit gaps, and blind spots persist. Cloud environments evolve faster than traditional alerting can keep up. To be effective, infrastructure controls must be prioritized and scoped based on actual risk and actual risk starts with the data.

imPAC provides the cloud infrastructure reality:

How are the cloud assets surrounding sensitive data actually configured?

Which roles, encryption keys, and networks have access to that data?

What changed over time, and exactly when was risk introduced?

Cyera adds the critical data context and governance:

Where does sensitive data live across your cloud environment?

What type of data is it—PII, PHI, financial, intellectual property?

Which data stores were previously unknown or “shadow” assets?

By combining these perspectives, teams can finally connect data context with cloud reality and build controls that reflect both.

For example, when Cyera tags a cloud asset as containing PII, imPAC can enforce and continuously validate a multi-step resiliency standard across a multi-cloud environment:

Logging enabled

Backup policy exists

Active replication to a different region

Optionally, cross-cloud replication for resiliency

What this integration means for imPAC customers

By combining imPAC’s cloud visibility, controls, and configuration history with Cyera’s deep data context and actionable intelligence, joint customers gain a more practical and proactive way to secure their cloud environments.

Together, imPAC and Cyera enable teams to:

Tailor cloud policies to data sensitivity

imPAC’s custom infrastructure and security policies can now be scoped to Cyera’s PII, PHI, and other sensitivity classifications—so your guardrails match the data they’re protecting. Higher sensitivity means stricter controls, automatically.

Unify data intelligence and cloud context

Continuously discover and classify sensitive data across your environment with Cyera, building deep data intelligence about what the data is, why it matters, who can access it, and how it’s being used. imPAC connects that insight to the surrounding cloud infrastructure: identity, encryption, network access, and dependencies—giving teams a complete picture from data to posture.

Reduce noise and focus on what matters

Cyera’s deep data context sharpens prioritization by filtering out low-impact findings and surfacing the misconfigurations and access paths that actually put sensitive data at risk, allowing teams to investigate and resolve meaningful issues faster.

Maintain continuous compliance with proof

Cyera defines what data is in scope for frameworks like GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS. imPAC captures configuration state and change history over time—making compliance verifiable without manual evidence gathering.



About imPAC Labs & Cyera

imPAC Labs is the cloud control plane for Security, DevOps, and Compliance teams to move fast while reducing security risk. imPAC provides continuous control over all cloud assets, configurations, and hidden relationships. Teams can track all configuration changes over time with evidence, build automated no-code guardrails, and ingest contextual DSPM signals from partners like Cyera for proactive cloud control.

Cyera is the AI Security Platform that delivers complete data clarity across your enterprise, continuously discovering and classifying sensitive data across SaaS, cloud, and on-prem. By correlating sensitivity, access, usage, ownership, and exposure into rich business context, Cyera shows security teams what data matters most, where risk is emerging, and what to do next. The result is actionable intelligence that helps teams prioritize and remediate data risk fast, strengthen compliance and breach readiness, and do it without slowing the business down.

Learn more

To learn more about how imPAC Labs and Cyera work together to deliver deeper visibility into sensitive data and cloud risk, read more about our DSPM solution, request a demo, and follow along on our LinkedIn & blog.

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