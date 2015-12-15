interface.ai Launches Nexus — The World’s First Fully Agentic CCaaS Platform That Ends the Era of Hold Queues, Transfers, and Binary Call Routing for Credit Unions and Community Banks

New platform shatters the decades-old “AI handles it or a human handles it” model – introducing a third paradigm where AI owns the member conversation end-to-end while human judgment arrives in seconds, not minutes – multiplying agent capacity up to 10x and eliminating hold times entirely.

Announced at Financial Brand Forum 2026, Booth B403.

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — interface.ai, the definitive leader in agentic AI for community financial institutions, today unveiled Nexus at Financial Brand Forum 2026 – the industry’s first fully agentic Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform purpose-built for credit unions and community banks. Nexus eliminates the foundational constraint that has defined contact centers for decades: the binary choice between AI handling a call or transferring it to a human. With Nexus, AI owns the conversation while human expertise is available in seconds — no transfers, no hold queues, no repeated information — fundamentally rewriting the economics of every contact center that deploys it.

A Third Paradigm: AI Owns the Conversation. Humans Provide Judgment.

The contact center industry has operated on a binary model since its inception. When AI or an IVR cannot handle a request, the entire call is transferred to a human agent. The member waits on hold. The agent rebuilds context from scratch. A request that required 10 seconds of human judgment consumes 4 minutes of agent time. Every CCaaS vendor on the market today – from legacy incumbents to AI-native startups – operates within this same binary framework. They optimize within the constraint. They do not eliminate it.

Nexus eliminates it. Nexus introduces a fundamentally new architecture for how contact centers operate. The AI does not hand off the call. It does not transfer the member. It does not put anyone on hold. Instead, when a moment in the conversation requires human judgment — an approval, a policy exception, a verification – Nexus routes only that specific micro-request to the next available agent with the right skill. The agent resolves it in seconds. Nexus delivers the answer back to the member at a natural moment in the conversation, never interrupting mid-sentence. The member hears one continuous, seamless experience.

Members can make multiple requests in a single call. Each is routed independently to the right skilled agent. Two agents, three agents working in parallel – the member hears one voice, one conversation, zero transfers.

This is not an incremental improvement to call routing. It is a new category.

Two Agentic Modes Built for the Reality of Community Finance

Nexus operates in two modes that address different dimensions of the contact center challenge:

Agentic Mode: AI leads, agents assist in real time. Nexus AI manages the full member conversation across voice and chat. When human judgment is needed, it escalates only the specific request into skills-based queues. The right agent sees it, resolves it with a single action, and Nexus seamlessly delivers the response. No hold. No transfer. No context rebuilding. Multiple requests, multiple agents, one unbroken conversation.

Co-Pilot Mode: Agents lead, Nexus accelerates everything around them. When a human agent is already in conversation, Nexus automates the work that consumes the most time. For loan applications and account openings, Nexus sends secure document collection links, auto-extracts data, and pre-fills forms — compressing 25 minutes of manual data entry into 2. If documents are not available, Nexus fills applications from live conversation transcription as the member speaks.

In both modes, Nexus shows UI to agents only when their attention is required. No monitoring dashboards. No idle screens. Agents see work when it exists and are free when it does not.

Why This Changes the Economics of Community Banking

The implications for credit unions and community banks are transformative:

Agent capacity multiplied, not merely optimized. When agents resolve micro-requests in seconds rather than managing entire calls for minutes, each agent effectively handles 5-10x more member interactions. Institutions scale capacity without scaling headcount.

Hold times eliminated, not reduced. Members never wait in a silent queue. When all agents are busy, Nexus continues the conversation — gathering context, verifying identity, resolving what it can, and delivering personalized product recommendations through integration with Intelligent Banking. Wait time becomes productive time. Service time becomes revenue time.

New agents are productive immediately. Nexus embeds institutional knowledge – processes, policies, procedures, disclosures – directly into the workflow. Quick actions tell agents exactly what to do. Forms are pre-filled. Compliance language is presented on screen. The weeks of training that traditionally stand between a new hire and productivity are compressed to the first interaction.

Revenue-aligned routing. Every request enters skill-based queues with configurable priorities. Institutions can prioritize loan applications and new account openings over routine inquiries — directly connecting contact center operations to revenue and membership growth objectives.

Integrates with your current CCaaS — or replaces it entirely. Nexus layers directly onto existing CCaaS platforms through native integration, giving institutions an immediate agentic upgrade without disrupting current infrastructure. Or, institutions can route calls directly to Nexus and replace their legacy CCaaS altogether — running a fully agentic contact center end-to-end on a single platform purpose-built for community finance.

“Contact centers have been trapped in a binary model for decades: either the AI handles it, or a human handles it. The entire industry has optimized within that constraint without questioning it,” said Srinivas Njay, Founder and CEO of interface.ai. “Nexus introduces a third option that should have existed years ago. The AI owns the conversation while human judgment arrives in seconds — no transfers, no holds, no members repeating themselves. This is not an upgrade to call routing. It is the end of call routing as the industry knows it. And for credit unions that deploy it, the economics change overnight.”

Powered by BankGPT – The Proven Foundation for Agentic Banking

Nexus is built on interface.ai’s BankGPT platform, the industry’s first agentic AI platform for community finance, trusted by 100+ financial institutions and operating at over 1.5 million conversations per day across banking use cases. BankGPT provides the banking-grade conversational intelligence, centralized governance and compliance controls, and continuous learning loops that make Nexus possible – and that no horizontal CCaaS or generic AI provider can replicate.

Nexus is available immediately for pilots and phased rollouts across voice and chat channels for credit unions and community banks. Institutions interested in early access can contact interface.ai for a live demonstration.

About interface.ai

interface.ai builds specialized AI agents for credit unions and community banks to help them deliver faster service, stronger relationships, and better outcomes — at scale. The company’s BankGPT platform powers agentic AI across voice and digital channels and is trusted by 100+ community financial institutions. With 99.99% uptime, more than 1.5 million conversations per day, and 500+ million conversations to date, interface.ai provides a proven foundation for community-focused banking AI. To learn more, visit interface.ai .

CONTACT: Contact: Kate Rogerson, Marketing Manager, kate.rogerson@interface.ai