Inuvo and FreeWheel Announce Integration to Advance IntentKey’s Programmatic Decisioning

IntentKey AI Powers Real‑Time, Impression‑Level Decisions Through FreeWheel Buyer Cloud Bidding

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of artificial intelligence advertising technology solutions, today announced an integration with FreeWheel, a global technology platform for the advertising industry, to enhance programmatic media buying through proprietary artificial intelligence.

FreeWheel’s customizable demand-side platform, Buyer Cloud, has a flexible API platform structure that gives buyers direct control over bidding logic, data inputs, and optimization, strategies—enabling the deployment of fully customized programmatic infrastructure.

Through this integration, IntentKey’s AI-driven models of consumer intent are embedded directly into the bidding process, allowing advertisers to make real-time decisions on each impression based on predicted interest and relevance.

“Buyer Cloud provides the flexibility and control needed to bring our AI directly into the decisioning layer,” said Rob Buchner, Chief Executive Officer of Inuvo. “By integrating at the bidding level, we can apply IntentKey in a more dynamic and customizable way, advancing how advertisers evaluate and act on media opportunities.”

IntentKey analyzes patterns across open web content to identify signals of consumer interest earlier in the decision cycle. With Buyer Cloud, those insights are operationalized within a fully customizable bidding environment, giving advertisers greater control over how intent is translated into action.

Key benefits of the integration include:

Embedded AI decisioning: Apply IntentKey models directly within bidding logic

Apply IntentKey models directly within bidding logic Custom execution: Configure how and where AI is applied across campaigns

Configure how and where AI is applied across campaigns Greater transparency: Increased visibility into decisioning and performance

Increased visibility into decisioning and performance Flexible infrastructure: Support evolving, AI-driven programmatic strategies

“Our goal with Buyer Cloud is to give partners an extensible intelligence layer they can build their AI solutions on, not around,” says Jon Mansell, VP, US Demand Revenue at FreeWheel. “Inuvo’s integration of IntentKey into the bidding process shows how advertisers can translate their unique AI into action, using Buyer Cloud as the foundation.

This collaboration reflects a shared focus on giving advertisers more control, flexibility, and performance in an increasingly complex programmatic landscape.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a disruptive AI specifically designed for modeling media audiences. IntentKey® AI is a patented technology capable of identifying customer engagement based on real-time media consumption. Our models refresh every 5 minutes and know, with precision, why prospects are interested in a product or brand, in turn, predicting purchase intent 24 hours before legacy programmatic systems can respond to buying signals. Inuvo’s language-based AI does not rely on consumer IDs, keeping Inuvo on the vanguard of consumer data privacy. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release relating to Inuvo’s future plans, expectations, beliefs, intentions, and prospects are “forward-looking statements” and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in Inuvo’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors.” These filings are available on the SEC’s website or on Inuvo’s website at Investor Relations – Inuvo®. All information in this press release is current as of the date of release, and Inuvo undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

Investor Relations:

Wallace Ruiz

Chief Financial Officer

Tel (501) 205-8508

wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com