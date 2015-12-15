IP Fabric MCP Server Eliminates Barriers to Enterprise AIOps Adoption

Purpose-built prompt library and secure deployment empower enterprises to operationalize AI in network environments

Ip Fabric’s Enterprise MCP Server Enabled directly from the IP Fabric appliance UI, the new MCP server securely delivers the full depth of IP Fabric’s holistic understanding of the entire network and cloud estate — every device, connection and configuration — in a secure, governed manner to AIOps and other automation initiatives.

BOSTON, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IP Fabric , the leading network digital twin platform, today launched a new Model Context Protocol (MCP) server to eliminate barriers to enterprise AIOps adoption. As the first to combine secure, in-platform deployment with a ready-to-use prompt library, IP Fabric empowers organizations to safely and easily bring AI into network operations.

While MCP servers and AI integrations are increasingly common, most fall short in enterprise environments where security, control and trusted data are non-negotiable. IP Fabric eliminates these barriers to enterprise AIOps adoption with a purpose-built solution that delivers a practical and governed path to operationalizing AI in network environments.

Enabled directly from the IP Fabric appliance UI, the new MCP server securely delivers the full depth of IP Fabric’s holistic understanding of the entire network and cloud estate — every device, connection and configuration — in a secure, governed manner to AIOps and other automation initiatives. Only IP Fabric’s MCP server is opt-in by default, ensuring full control over data access, which is critical in highly regulated enterprise environments. Its pre-built and expert-tested prompt library provides a clear starting point for common use cases, helping teams apply AI easily and securely to real operational workflows.

“Enterprises are racing toward network automation, only to question if they can trust AI to deliver an outcome that won’t inadvertently damage digital business,” said Pavel Bykov, CEO of IP Fabric. “We built our MCP server to solve that problem at enterprise scale. By combining secure deployment, governed access and a library of proven prompts, we give teams a safe and practical way to securely and successfully bring AI into network operations.”

IP Fabric Intelligence and Digital Twin Fuel Smarter and Safer AIOps

IP Fabric’s platform continuously discovers, models and validates network state against business intent. With the MCP server, that intelligence is accessible beyond those who already know where to look. New users and audiences, both technical and nontechnical, can query the network with natural language to generate insights and accelerate decision-making.

With IP Fabric, enterprises can build a verified and vendor-neutral digital twin of the entire network estate in minutes. This can be used to run automated compliance checks, verify autonomous decisions made by AI, and simulate “what-if” scenarios before changes hit production infrastructure.

IP Fabric’s MCP server unlocks new AIOps use cases out of the box, including:

Compliance and configuration drift detection that continuously validates the network state against intended design, such as all major security (CIS, NIST, ISO 27001) and regulatory (PCI-DSS, HIPAA, NIS2, DORA) frameworks.

that continuously validates the network state against intended design, such as all major security (CIS, NIST, ISO 27001) and regulatory (PCI-DSS, HIPAA, NIS2, DORA) frameworks. Automated troubleshooting and root cause analysis , enabling AI agents to rapidly identify where and why network behavior deviates from intent.

, enabling AI agents to rapidly identify where and why network behavior deviates from intent. Strategic change planning and project acceleration, ranging from SD-WAN migrations and M&A integrations to cloud adoption, grounding high-risk transformation initiatives in verified network intelligence from day one.

To learn more about IP Fabric’s new capabilities, download the prompt library or schedule a demo today.

About IP Fabric

IP Fabric is the leading network digital twin platform, offering a continuously validated view of cloud, network and security systems to improve stability, security and spend. Within minutes, the platform creates a unified view of devices, state, configurations and interdependencies, normalizing multi-vendor data and revealing operational truth through automated intent checks. By uncovering risks and providing actionable insights, IP Fabric empowers enterprises to accelerate IT and business transformation while reducing costs. Trusted by industry leaders like Red Hat, Major League Baseball and Air France, IP Fabric delivers the foundation for end-to-end network governance. Learn more at ipfabric.io and follow the company on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Antonia Donato

ipfabric@lookleftmarketing.com

Look Left Marketing

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45032796-afd7-44df-83bf-9f15609cc7cd