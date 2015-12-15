ALAMEDA, Calif., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jitterbit, a global leader in accelerating business transformation for enterprise systems, today announced that global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has named Jitterbit a leader in its 2026 Data Integration Data Quadrant report. The report findings are based on data from user reviews on the firm’s SoftwareReviews platform, the leading source of insights into the software provider landscape.

“Jitterbit believes the most important data we collect isn’t just within our platform; it’s the honest, verified feedback from the professionals who use our technology every day,” said Jitterbit President and CEO Bill Conner. “This recognition is particularly meaningful because it is rooted entirely in the voice of the customer. It validates that our commitment to providing a secure, reliable and AI-infused foundation for automation and integration is delivering the real-world results that today’s enterprises demand.”

Info-Tech Research Group’s Data Quadrant report measures the complete software experience to provide a comprehensive perspective on product features and capabilities compared to the provider relationship.

In addition to being named a leader in the category, Jitterbit received a category-leading Net Emotional Footprint of 95, with top scores for integrity, security and reliability. Jitterbit outperformed other vendors, including key competitors like Workato, MuleSoft, and Boomi, across several critical metrics:

Implementation Excellence: Jitterbit led the comparison group with an 85% for Ease of Implementation and 86% for Ease of Data Integration. Jitterbit also received ‘Best Implementation’ in the Data Integration category.

Jitterbit led the comparison group with an and Jitterbit also received ‘Best Implementation’ in the Data Integration category. Operational Security & Reliability: Users rated Jitterbit at +98 for being reliable and +99 for security protection.

Users rated Jitterbit at for being reliable and for security protection. User Empowerment: Jitterbit achieved a 97% score regarding its importance to users’ professional success, the highest in the comparison group. Data is measured using the NPS methodology.

Jitterbit achieved a score regarding its importance to users’ professional success, the highest in the comparison group. Data is measured using the NPS methodology. Service Experience: Jitterbit secured a +98 Net Emotional Footprint for being efficient (versus bureaucratic) and +99 for being effective (versus frustrating)

The firm’s Data Quadrant reports recognize outstanding software providers in the technology marketplace, as evaluated by users. Providers receive user satisfaction scores across software capabilities, product features, likelihood to recommend, and provider experience, which are aggregated to result in emotional response ratings, an insight called the Net Emotional Footprint. This score is a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the provider and its product.

The foundation for Jitterbit’s category leadership is Jitterbit Harmony, a unified, AI-infused platform designed to eliminate the complexity of modern digital transformation. By seamlessly orchestrating iPaaS, API management, app development, and EDI within a single ecosystem, Harmony empowers enterprises to bridge the data divide and execute complex, secure automation at scale using AI-powered capabilities.

The Data Quadrant reports published by Info-Tech Research Group evaluate and rank products based on feedback from IT and business professionals. The placement of a software provider in the Data Quadrant indicates its relative ranking as well as its categorization. The data published is collected from real end users and meticulously verified.

To see how Jitterbit compares to other top providers in the Data Integration market based on authentic user insights, download the full Jitterbit Comparative Buyer Experience Report: https://www.jitterbit.com/report/jitterbit-leads-2026-info-tech-data-integration-data-quadrant/

About Jitterbit

For organizations ready to modernize and innovate, Jitterbit provides a unified AI-infused low code platform for integration, orchestration, automation, and app development that accelerates business transformation, boosts productivity, and unlocks value. The Jitterbit Harmony platform, including iPaaS, API Manager, App Builder and EDI, future-proofs operations, simplifies complexity and drives innovation for organizations globally. Learn more at www.jitterbit.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Geoff Blaine

Jitterbit

Email: geoff.blaine@jitterbit.com