Kaltura Expands AI-Powered Agentic Experiences to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Canada, With Dedicated Regional Infrastructure for Enterprise Data Residency and Performance

Agentic Avatars, AI Genie, Content Lab, and AI enrichment services are now available also from Kaltura’s Frankfurt, Sydney, Ireland and Canadian hosting infrastructure, enabling global enterprises to deploy agentic digital experiences with full data sovereignty

New York, New York, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaltura, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Agentic Digital Experience company, today announced the expansion of its AI-powered platform capabilities to three major new regions — Europe (Frankfurt, Germany and Ireland), Asia-Pacific (Sydney, Australia), and Canada — with dedicated regional infrastructure designed to meet the data residency, , and performance requirements of global enterprise customers.

The expansion makes Kaltura’s full suite of agentic digital experience capabilities – including Agentic Avatars, AI Genie, Content Lab, and REACH AI enrichment services – available from regional infrastructure that stores data within each geography. For enterprises in regulated industries such as financial services, healthcare, government, and education, this eliminates a critical barrier to deploying AI-powered experiences: the requirement that data remain within specific geographic boundaries.

As AI becomes embedded in customer-facing and employee-facing workflows, data residency is no longer a compliance formality – it is a procurement prerequisite. European enterprises operating under GDPR require that personal data be kept within the EU. Canadian and Australian financial institutions and government agencies require local-resident infrastructure. Without regional infrastructure, these organizations simply cannot deploy AI-powered engagement tools, regardless of how compelling the technology is.

Kaltura’s regional expansion addresses these requirements across the full platform:

Agentic Avatars – Real-time conversational AI avatars for customer engagement, sales, training, and support.

AI Genie – Conversational AI-powered search over enterprise video and content libraries, now processing queries and generating responses from regional infrastructure for faster response times and full data residency compliance.

Content Lab – AI-powered content creation and repurposing tools, enabling regional marketing and content teams to create and localize content without data leaving their geography.

REACH AI Enrichment Services – 22+ enrichment services including captioning, translation, transcription, and dubbing in 80+ languages, now processing content locally for faster turnaround and compliance.

Beyond compliance, regional infrastructure delivers a measurably better user experience. Real-time avatar conversations are highly sensitive to latency – leveraging local CDN pop allowing fast response, making conversations feel more natural and responsive. AI Genie queries return results faster when processed locally. Content enrichment jobs complete sooner when they do not need to cross continents.

The timing of the expansion aligns with accelerating regulatory and market demand. The EU AI Act, which entered into force in August 2025 and reaches full enforcement in August 2026, is adding AI-specific transparency and risk classification requirements that make regional processing increasingly important for compliance. Kaltura’s recent recognition on the WealthTech100 list underscores its growing presence in financial services – an industry where data residency requirements are among the most stringent.

“Our enterprise customers around the world have been clear: they want the full power of Kaltura’s agentic platform, under their compliance framework, with their data staying where it belongs,” said Natan Israeli, Chief Customer and Commercial Officer at Kaltura. “With dedicated infrastructure in Frankfurt, Ireland, Sydney, and Canada, we are delivering exactly that. European financial institutions, Australian enterprises, and Canadian government organizations can now deploy Agentic Avatars, AI Genie, and the full Kaltura platform with complete data sovereignty.”

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines intelligent content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement capabilities. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.kaltura.com.

CONTACT: Nohar Zmora SVP, Head of Marketing pr.team@kaltura.com