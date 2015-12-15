Leapwork Announces Continuous Validation Platform Designed to Ensure Full Software Quality In Every Application, Environment, and Stage of AI Adoption

The new, fully agentic, Leapwork Platform comprises of three distinct, interconnected products to address the core challenge facing enterprise organizations today: how to confidently put AI to work for real productivity gains across the software development lifecycle with speed, ease, and quality, regardless of where each part of the organization stands in their AI journey.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leapwork announces the launch of the Leapwork Continuous Validation Platform, an all-new, fully agentic offering that helps enterprises ship software faster and trust every release. The Leapwork Platform is agentic, application agnostic, deterministic by design that covers test automation, performance testing, and AI-native agentic quality orchestration across the full software development lifecycle. The platform serves the full spectrum of packaged software through agentic engineering, from teams already operating at AI speed to those modernizing complex, regulated estates.

According to a recent Leapwork study , 88% of software development professionals said AI is a priority for their organization and 65% said they currently use or are exploring the use of AI for one or more testing activities. Meanwhile, Quality Assurance and validation is rising from 25-35% of software budgets to 35-40% in the AI era. AI has become a board-level mandate and productivity gains are expected. Release cycles are compressing as cloud vendor upgrades and systems become more deeply interconnected. With agentic engineering on the rise, the problem moves from creating, coding, and deploying to better planning and continuous validation, with trust as table-stakes to scaling these initiatives.

The Leapwork Continuous Validation Platform

The Leapwork Platform covers the full software quality lifecycle: functional automation, performance testing and AI-native quality orchestration. It is application agnostic across the entire enterprise estate: AI, web, desktop, mobile, legacy mainframe, SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, Dynamics 365, Workday, Citrix and custom applications, whether on-premises, in the cloud or both. It is deterministic by design: full audit trails, explainable logic integrated with the governance controls that enterprises demand. Leapwork has coined the phrase “AI Your Way™,” in that it supports imports of Playwright, Selenium and GitHub source code, can interact with agents, and integrate traditional automation as needed. In live customer environments, the platform delivered up to 75% faster test automation implementation, a 50-70% reduction in test maintenance effort and up to a 90% reduction in functional defects reaching production.

Leapwork Platform comprises three distinct but interconnected products:

Product #1: Leapwork Studio

Leapwork Studio is the visual, no-code test automation engine at the core of the platform. It is built for deterministic execution across legacy, desktop, web, mobile and regulated environments. Enterprise leaders across every industry and vertical have relied on Leapwork Studio as the foundation for quality for over a decade. Leapwork Studio now includes a tech preview of the full suite of AI Automation Blocks that bring generative AI directly into test workflows. These capabilities make test creation, data handling and failure diagnosis faster and more accessible for teams at every skill level. The AI Automation Blocks include:

AI Validate — Compares AI-generated responses against expected outcomes to verify accuracy. It is purpose-built for validating AI applications like Microsoft Copilot and Salesforce Einstein, ensuring outputs are consistent and reliable before they reach end users.

— Compares AI-generated responses against expected outcomes to verify accuracy. It is purpose-built for validating AI applications like Microsoft Copilot and Salesforce Einstein, ensuring outputs are consistent and reliable before they reach end users. AI Vision Validate — Enhances UI validation with AI-powered text and data recognition. It adds greater precision to visual testing workflows without requiring manual pixel-level checks.

— Enhances UI validation with AI-powered text and data recognition. It adds greater precision to visual testing workflows without requiring manual pixel-level checks. AI Generate — Creates realistic, varied datasets that simulate real-world scenarios. It removes the bottleneck of sourcing or fabricating test data manually, enabling more comprehensive coverage out of the box.

— Creates realistic, varied datasets that simulate real-world scenarios. It removes the bottleneck of sourcing or fabricating test data manually, enabling more comprehensive coverage out of the box. AI Transform — Handles complex data manipulations tailored to specific test needs. It converts, restructures, and enriches data within test flows, reducing the scripting overhead that traditionally slows teams down.

— Handles complex data manipulations tailored to specific test needs. It converts, restructures, and enriches data within test flows, reducing the scripting overhead that traditionally slows teams down. AI Extract — Streamlines extraction of structured data from various inputs, making data handling within test flows faster and less error-prone.

— Streamlines extraction of structured data from various inputs, making data handling within test flows faster and less error-prone. AI Vision Extract — Pulls key data from images and screenshots using computer vision, enabling validation of visual elements and on-screen information that traditional automation misses.

— Pulls key data from images and screenshots using computer vision, enabling validation of visual elements and on-screen information that traditional automation misses. AI Action Block – Transforms plain-language intent into live application action, understanding the prompt, identifying the right UI element, executing the interaction, and continuously learning from successful runs to make future execution faster and smarter.

Product #2: Leapwork Performance

Leapwork Performance delivers load, performance, and API testing built for complex enterprise systems. Teams simulate real-world traffic, identify bottlenecks early, and validate system resilience before releases impact customers or operations. Leapwork Performance addresses the reality that most enterprises either skip load testing under release pressure or rely on fragmented tooling that does not integrate with their functional automation. Leapwork Performance helps enterprises validate not only whether systems work, but whether AI-driven systems can perform reliably, respond fast enough, and scale economically under autonomous demand. It is generally available today to all platform customers. Its core capabilities include:

Ask AI – Leapwork Performance brings performance engineering into the AI-native era with scalable load and API testing, conversational analysis through Ask AI, and AI-generated summaries of performance results. Teams can move from raw telemetry to clear insights faster, identifying bottlenecks, understanding regressions, and making release decisions without relying solely on specialist analysis.

– Leapwork Performance brings performance engineering into the AI-native era with scalable load and API testing, conversational analysis through Ask AI, and AI-generated summaries of performance results. Teams can move from raw telemetry to clear insights faster, identifying bottlenecks, understanding regressions, and making release decisions without relying solely on specialist analysis. Cloud-Native Execution – No infrastructure to manage. Cloud execution scales to the customer’s tier with zero provisioning overhead.

– No infrastructure to manage. Cloud execution scales to the customer’s tier with zero provisioning overhead. VUH-Based Pricing: currently available as part of the Leapwork Platform.

currently available as part of the Leapwork Platform. JMeter Script import – Customers import existing JMeter test scripts directly. They protect their investment and immediately gain enhanced enterprise reporting, analytics, and cloud execution.

– Customers import existing JMeter test scripts directly. They protect their investment and immediately gain enhanced enterprise reporting, analytics, and cloud execution. CI/CD Integration – Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions, Jenkins, GitLab, TeamCity and more. API-first by design, making it scriptable and pipeline-ready with pass/fail thresholds for automated performance gates.

– Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions, Jenkins, GitLab, TeamCity and more. API-first by design, making it scriptable and pipeline-ready with pass/fail thresholds for automated performance gates. Real-Time Monitoring – Live dashboards tracking throughput, latency, errors and resource utilization during test execution.

– Live dashboards tracking throughput, latency, errors and resource utilization during test execution. Automated Baseline Comparison – Automated comparison to performance baselines with configurable alerting and build-fail thresholds.

Product #3: Leapwork AI Studio™

Leapwork AI Studio is AI native and built for agentic engineering teams. It extends Leapwork’s platform with AI-native test creation, orchestration and validation across the software development lifecycle for teams already moving at AI speed. It is AI-native, agentic and self-healing, built for agents to move faster, including those with high governance requirements. AI Studio puts Leapwork at the cutting edge of where enterprise quality is heading: AI agents that create, orchestrate and validate tests across the SDLC, built on top of the proven deterministic foundation that enterprises already trust. AI Studio is designed to integrate directly into the environments engineers and QA teams already work in including all frontier platforms, repositories, and knowledge bases. AI Studio will be available as an exclusive Live Preview early May. General availability is targeted to launch in June. During the Live Preview, AI Studio will be free for all customers and users.

AI Studio’s core capabilities at the time of the Live Preview include:

Zero-Install Cloud Browsers – Authoring and execution in the cloud with no local installation required in any geographical zone.

– Authoring and execution in the cloud with no local installation required in any geographical zone. Modern Authentication Support – Works with all modern authentication mechanisms including Azure Active Directory, GitHub, email-based auth and others.

– Works with all modern authentication mechanisms including Azure Active Directory, GitHub, email-based auth and others. Record-Edit-Run Workflow – Users can record interactions with applications, edit the resulting test scripts and run them immediately.

– Users can record interactions with applications, edit the resulting test scripts and run them immediately. AI-Native Application Testing – Purpose-built to test applications built with Claude Code, Codex, Cursor and Vercel, reflecting where modern AI-native development is heading.

– Purpose-built to test applications built with Claude Code, Codex, Cursor and Vercel, reflecting where modern AI-native development is heading. Source Code Import – Import source code as a zip file or clone a Git repository directly into the Knowledge Base. Including pre-existing Selenium and Playwright scripts.

– Import source code as a zip file or clone a Git repository directly into the Knowledge Base. Including pre-existing Selenium and Playwright scripts. Requirements and Test Case Import – Import requirements documents and existing manual test cases into the Knowledge Base.

– Import requirements documents and existing manual test cases into the Knowledge Base. Intelligent Knowledge Base – Explore imported code, requirements and test cases with an AI-powered interface. Ask it anything and get visual representations of the application under test.

– Explore imported code, requirements and test cases with an AI-powered interface. Ask it anything and get visual representations of the application under test. AI-Generated Test Plans – Use the Knowledge Base to generate test plans with test case blueprints derived from imported source code and requirements.

– Use the Knowledge Base to generate test plans with test case blueprints derived from imported source code and requirements. Automated Script Generation – Turn each test case blueprint into a functioning test automation script, powered by AI.

– Turn each test case blueprint into a functioning test automation script, powered by AI. Version Control – Git-based version control for test scripts.

“Over the past decade, Leapwork has earned the trust of the world’s most well-known companies. With agentic development, it is a time of unparalleled anxiety and excitement, and our goal is enable our customers’ current needs and future aspirations as a trusted validation partner on this journey,” said Kenneth Ziegler, CEO of Leapwork. “Our customers have presented every use case across the spectrum from maintaining large, crown-jewel systems to the most advanced agentic engineering pursuits. Continuous validation is expensive and tricky to figure out without domain expertise, history, and experience. With the Leapwork platform, our customers get access to the velocity and intelligence of AI-native automation alongside proven deterministic execution that enterprises need to meet their quality and governance requirements. No other platform brings that combination to the full enterprise estate, regardless of where an organization stands in its AI adoption.”

About Leapwork

Leapwork delivers the Continuous Validation Platform built for enterprises operating at scale across regulated industries and complex application estates. The Leapwork Continuous Validation Platform covers the full software delivery lifecycle spanning agentic AI orchestration and proven visual automation across web, mobile, desktop, and AI native applications as well as major enterprise packaged software environments including Microsoft, Oracle, and Salesforce. Backed by KKR, DN Capital, Salesforce Ventures, and Headline, Leapwork is trusted by some of the world’s most respected brands to deliver continuous validation that is fully agentic, application agnostic, and deterministic by design. Our AI Your Way™ approach means enterprises leverage their existing investments, move at the pace the business demands, and get governed, auditable coverage across the full software delivery lifecycle. For more information visit leapwork.com.