Lithosphere Deploys MultX to Enable Atomic Cross-Chain Execution on Makalu

The protocol-level interoperability engine introduces coordinated multi-chain execution designed to reduce fragmentation and support intelligent decentralized applications.

Seattle, Washington–(Newsfile Corp. – April 8, 2026) – Lithosphere has deployed MultX within its Makalu Testnet, introducing a protocol-level interoperability engine designed to enable atomic execution across multiple blockchain networks. The deployment advances Lithosphere’s broader AI-native infrastructure strategy by allowing decentralized applications and intelligent systems to coordinate execution, state, and liquidity across chains within a unified environment.

Atomic cross-chain execution enabling coordinated liquidity and application interaction across decentralized networks

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MultX is designed to address one of the core limitations of current blockchain infrastructure: fragmentation. In many decentralized ecosystems, applications remain confined to individual networks, while cross-chain interaction relies on disconnected bridging models and external coordination layers. MultX introduces an alternative approach by enabling atomic multi-chain execution, where actions across networks are treated as part of a single coordinated process rather than isolated events.

This capability supports more consistent cross-network operation for decentralized applications, particularly those requiring access to liquidity, data, and execution environments across multiple chains. By reducing the risk of partial execution and inconsistent state outcomes, MultX provides a more structured foundation for applications operating in increasingly interconnected blockchain ecosystems.

The deployment of MultX also aligns with the broader architecture of Makalu, which integrates Lithic for AI-native smart contract execution, DNNS for programmable identity and routing, and the LEP100 standards framework for structured governance and verification. Together, these components enable decentralized systems to move beyond isolated transaction models and toward coordinated environments where intelligent execution can operate across networks.

“Cross-chain interoperability must evolve beyond fragmented bridging models,” said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. “MultX introduces a coordinated execution layer that enables decentralized applications and intelligent systems to operate across multiple networks with greater consistency and control.”

By integrating MultX into Makalu, Lithosphere provides developers and infrastructure partners with a live environment for building applications that depend on seamless cross-chain coordination. This includes systems that require synchronized execution, unified liquidity access, and real-time interaction between decentralized environments.

The deployment reflects Lithosphere’s ongoing effort to build infrastructure designed for a new class of decentralized systems, where AI-native execution, identity, and interoperability function together as part of a single protocol architecture. MultX serves as a key component of that model, enabling atomic coordination across networks while supporting the scalability and composability required for next-generation applications.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere develops blockchain infrastructure designed to support programmable digital assets, cross-chain interoperability, and AI-native decentralized execution environments. The platform focuses on enabling intelligent systems to operate within verifiable, decentralized networks through structured execution models and interoperable protocols.

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