LQWD Technologies Acquires Additional Bitcoin Increasing its Holdings to ~262 BTC

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 15, 2026) – LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF) (“LQWD” or the “Company”), a Canadian-based Bitcoin-backed company and provider of enterprise-grade infrastructure for the Bitcoin Lightning Network, is pleased to announce the acquisition of an additional 9.5 Bitcoin to its treasury.

Details are as follows:

Numbers of Bitcoin Purchased: 9.5 Bitcoin

Average Purchase Price: ~US$77,653 per Bitcoin

Amount Purchased: US ~$737,708

Total Bitcoin Holdings: ~262 Bitcoin

Total Average Purchase Price: ~US$77,379 per Bitcoin

Total Amount Purchased: ~US$20,273,508

The Company now holds approximately 262 Bitcoin which equates to approximately 822 Sats per LQWD share outstanding, or 614 Sats per share on a fully diluted basis.

“At LQWD, we took advantage of lower Bitcoin prices and staggered our purchases over the past months to continue increasing our Bitcoin holdings, which we actively deploy to support and scale our growing Lightning Network infrastructure,” said Shone Anstey, CEO of LQWD.

LQWD has 31,863,408 shares outstanding, carries no debt, and maintains its Bitcoin reserves entirely unencumbered.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD offers investors unique exposure to both the long-term appreciation of Bitcoin and the emerging machine-to-machine economy powered by Lightning-based transactions. The Company is positioning Bitcoin not just as an asset, but as a global, monetizable network, accelerating its evolution from a store of value into a scalable payment system through the Lightning Network, a second-layer protocol enabling instant, low-cost transactions at internet scale.

With a strategic Bitcoin treasury deployed as productive network capital and AI-driven infrastructure optimizing routing, liquidity, and performance, LQWD is positioned at the forefront of scalable, real-time, fee-generating Bitcoin payments.

LQWD is a Canadian-domiciled public company with offices in Vancouver, Canada, and Lugano, Switzerland. The Company has approximately 31.9 million shares outstanding and 42.7 million shares fully diluted and maintains a strong balance sheet, holding ~262 Bitcoin with no outstanding debt, convertible bonds, or debentures.

The Company’s shares trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LQWD, and on the OTCQX Market in the United States under the symbol LQWDF.

For more information, please visit LQWD’s corporate presentation and connect with the Company’s Lightning Network nodes in real time.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s Bitcoin treasury strategy, the deployment of Bitcoin reserves to support and scale its Lightning Network infrastructure, the growth of Lightning-based transactions, the monetization of the Bitcoin network, the Company’s ability to optimize routing, liquidity and network performance using AI-driven infrastructure, and the Company’s positioning within the emerging machine-to-machine economy. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292699