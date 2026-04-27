Ministry Brands Launches Embedded Payments Powered by AvidXchange

AvidXchange’s Accounts Payable as a Service solution delivers seamless, secure payment automation directly within Ministry Brands’ suite of financial and digital tools

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AvidXchange, a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for mid-market businesses and their suppliers, today announced the launch of embedded payments within Ministry Brands’, the leading provider of church management software and online giving solutions, Shelby Financials and Ministry Brands Accounting.

Powered by AvidXchange’s Accounts Payable as a Service solution, Ministry Brands’ digital accounting solutions now deliver modern payment capabilities directly within platforms used by 90,000 churches and nonprofit organizations, expanding AvidXchange’s role as Ministry Brands’ exclusive payment automation partner.

Accounts Payable as a Service is AvidXchange’s fully managed, embedded solution that enables accounting systems and ERP providers, such as Shelby Financials and Ministry Brands Accounting, to support the entire payment workflow directly within their platforms. Through this integration, Ministry Brands customers can:

Automate Workflows: Digitally manage the end-to-end payment process with AI-enhanced software backed by experts

Digitally manage the end-to-end payment process with AI-enhanced software backed by experts Enhance Visibility: View unpaid invoices, gain real-time insights, and increase control over finances and bill pay status.

View unpaid invoices, gain real-time insights, and increase control over finances and bill pay status. Strengthen Security: Reduce risk-prone manual touchpoints and leverage built-in fraud detection.

Reduce risk-prone manual touchpoints and leverage built-in fraud detection. Scale Efficiently: Instantly connect with AvidXchange’s payment network of more than 1.5 million suppliers, while AvidXchange manages supplier enrollment, payment preferences, and ongoing engagement on behalf of customers.

“Churches and faith-based organizations often operate with lean teams and need solutions that are simple, secure, and easy to adopt,” said Michael Praeger, CEO and Co-Founder of AvidXchange. “This launch helps Ministry Brands customers modernize bill pay within the systems they already use, so they can spend less time on manual processes and more time advancing their mission.”

Designed to operate seamlessly within Ministry Brands’ solutions, the embedded experience is purpose-built for church finance teams, aligning with stewardship, governance, and audit expectations, while enabling customers to get up and running quickly with minimal implementation effort.

“At Ministry Brands, our focus is on equipping churches with tools that simplify day-to-day operations and allow them to focus on mission and congregation,” said Brandon Sharrett, CRO of Ministry Brands. “When we first began our exclusive partnership, AvidXchange stood out for its deep payments expertise and understanding of the unique needs of faith-based organizations. They’ve continually been a strong partner in helping us deliver a more efficient, secure payment experience for our customers.”

This launch with Ministry Brands reflects AvidXchange’s continued leadership in embedded payments, built on its Accounts Payable as a Service expertise and supported by a growing ecosystem of integrated partnerships with leading platforms like AppFolio and M3. To learn more about AvidXchange’s AP as a Service solution for Ministry Brands Accounting, please visit: https://www.avidxchange.com/solutions/ministry-brands/.

About AvidXchange®

AvidXchange is a leading provider in accounts payable (AP) automation, offering intelligent AP software and payment solutions specifically designed for mid-market businesses and their suppliers. With 25 years of industry experience, AvidXchange modernizes the way businesses manage their expenses and payments by offering AI-enhanced software coupled with support from experts. Empowering over 8,000 growth-driven businesses, AvidXchange increases efficiency, control, and visibility in financial operations and has securely processed payments to more than 1.5 million suppliers through its proprietary payment network over the past five years. Additionally, AvidXchange is a licensed money transmitter for B2B payments in the United States, licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services, as well as all other states that require AvidXchange to have a license. For more information, visit avidxchange.com.

About Ministry Brands

Ministry Brands helps more than 90,000 churches and non-profit organizations grow and increase their impact on the world. The company provides integrated solutions covering member and donor management, digital giving, accounting, websites, mobile apps, communications, media content, event planning, employee and volunteer background screenings, and more. Together, their nearly 700 employees help clients transform how they operate and create positive ripple effects that drive the real human impact for which we all strive. With over $6.45 billion in charitable giving managed annually, they exist to help mission-focused organizations thrive. For more information, visit ministrybrands.com.

Media Contact:

Alexis Riddick

Public Relations Manager

AvidXchange

pr@avidxchange.com

Julian Byrne

anthonyBarnum Public Relations

Ministry Brands

julian.byrne@anthonybarnum.com

(512) 665-9258