Wuhu, Anhui, China–(Newsfile Corp. – April 29, 2026) – During the ongoing 2026 CHERY International Business Summit (IBS), Chery’s youth-oriented brand, OMODA & JAECOO, officially announced its 2027 “From Million To Annual Million” Strategy. This strategic roadmap outlines three core pillars-technology foundation, product matrix, and global operations-marking the brand’s transition from achieving a record one million cumulative sales in three years to pursuing an annual sales target of one million units by 2027. This move represents a critical expansion of CHERY Group’s global development depth.

From Trade Delivery to System Capability: Deepening Global Integration

In the current restructuring of the global automotive industry, CHERY’s strategy has evolved beyond simple product exports to a comprehensive integration of research and development, manufacturing, branding, and culture. Mr. Yin Tongyue, Chairman of CHERY Automobile, emphasized the company’s commitment to long-term growth, stating that quality and service must meet world-class standards. “We understand that quality is more important than volume, innovation capacity is more important than profit, and our partners are more important than CHERY itself,” Yin remarked.

MODA & JAECOO Unveil 2027 “From Million To Annual Million” Strategy, Powering Chery’s Next Phase of Global Growth

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This strategic persistence has resulted in significant market performance, with CHERY maintaining its position as China’s top automotive brand in global markets for 23 consecutive years. In March 2026 alone, CHERY’s monthly global deliveries reached nearly 150,000 units, a 72% year-on-year increase. In the European market, global shipments exceeded 90,000 units in the first quarter, representing 170% year-on-year growth and successful entry into 18 countries.

Leveraging the Group’s global R&D and supply chain infrastructure, OMODA & JAECOO achieved one million sales in just three years, setting a new industry record. The brand has entered 69 core markets and established 1,364 dealer showrooms, expanding at an average rate of one new market every 16 days and one new store per day. This synergy between the Group’s platform and the brand’s specialized execution demonstrates the maturity of CHERY’s globalized system capabilities.

MODA & JAECOO Unveil 2027 “From Million To Annual Million” Strategy, Powering Chery’s Next Phase of Global Growth

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Defining the Future through Technical Breakthroughs and User Resonance

The 2027 “From Million To Annual Million” Strategy prioritizes technological innovation to address the dual challenges of the global energy transition and diversifying user needs. Central to this is the Super Hybrid System (SHS), which seeks to redefine hybrid standards based on real-world user scenarios. Mr. Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO International, noted, “SHS is the world’s best NEV. We deliver both fuel efficiency and strong performance. Quiet like an EV. powerful when you push it.”

The new strategy also introduces four core pathways for future growth: tribe insights, technology edge, global brand + local operations, and the light cavalry model. These pathways are designed to precisely match the preferences of different user tribes with a full-category product matrix covering diverse scenarios. The brand’s global operations will follow a dual-drive model-deepening mature markets while expanding into emerging ones-with a goal of covering over 108 countries by 2027.

The launch of this strategy signifies an upgrade in CHERY’s global blueprint. CHERY intends to continue empowering its brands through full-chain system capabilities, deepening localized operations, and promoting the global adoption of electrified and intelligent technologies to drive sustainable growth in the international market.

About CHERY

Founded in 1997, CHERY is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. CHERY is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.

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