naoo AG Launches METIS: Real-Time Experimentation Infrastructure Completes Proprietary AI Stack

Third proprietary AI initiative establishes a data-driven operating model; deployed to systematically optimise the engagement gains delivered by the Generation V platform relaunch.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

naoo AG (Düsseldorf Stock Exchange: NAO) announces the successful deployment of METIS, a real-time experimentation and decisioning infrastructure that represents the third major AI initiative within the naoo platform stack. METIS operates as the optimisation layer above GAIA (the data platform) and ModelKnife (the machine learning framework), completing a proprietary three-layer AI architecture designed to enable continuous, measurement-driven product development.

The launch of METIS follows the Generation V platform relaunch completed in late March 2026, which delivered a significant increase in user activity: feed impressions approximately doubled and time spent on the platform increased by more than 50% as a direct result of the rebuilt platform architecture. METIS does not account for these gains — they are attributable to Generation V. METIS is the infrastructure now in place to systematically build on, optimise, and scale these improvements going forward.

KEY OPERATIONAL DATA POINTS

Generation V impact (platform relaunch, late March 2026): feed impressions approximately doubled; time spent on platform increased by more than 50%. Both metrics are attributable to the Generation V rebuild, not to METIS.

METIS role: real-time experimentation infrastructure deployed to optimise and scale the performance gains generated by Generation V on a continuous, measurement-driven basis going forward.

AI infrastructure stack: METIS is the third proprietary initiative, following GAIA (data layer, May 2025) and ModelKnife (machine learning layer, December 2025). Together they form a closed-loop architecture: data ingestion → model training → real-time experimentation → optimisation.

METIS scope: real-time testing and optimisation of all platform elements including content ranking, feed algorithms, AI models, engagement mechanics, gamification logic, and monetisation flows — significantly broader than conventional A/B testing infrastructure.

System components: real-time event ingestion, structured event catalogue, reusable metric definitions (conversion rates, engagement KPIs), experiment management with statistical power and significance tracking, and a decision queue for product rollout decisions.

Operating model shift: product development, AI optimisation and monetisation logic can now be continuously tested and refined based on real-world performance, reducing reliance on assumption-driven decision-making.

Expected outcomes: management expects METIS to contribute to further increases in user engagement, improved retention and more efficient monetisation over time.

“At scale, the ability to continuously test and compare different versions of every feature is what differentiates high-performing platforms. With METIS, we can systematically evaluate what works best and continuously apply those improvements across the entire platform.”

— David Liu, Lead Data Scientist & Head of AI, naoo AG

“The strong increase in impressions following the Generation V rollout demonstrates the effectiveness of our new platform, and METIS enables us to systematically scale these improvements.”

— Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger, Founder & Major Shareholder, naoo AG

STRATEGIC CONTEXT

METIS closes the loop on naoo’s proprietary AI infrastructure build programme. With GAIA providing the data foundation, ModelKnife enabling machine learning at scale, and METIS enabling real-time experimentation and decisioning, the company has established a technology stack that supports continuous, measurable platform improvement. The infrastructure is designed to support the scalability of naoo’s commercial operations across its planned city rollouts in Zurich and Berlin.

LISTING & CONTACT DETAILS

naoo AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, and employs 41 people across its group operations. Listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange since December 2024.

Media & Investor Contact: Karl Fleetwood, Chief Operating Officer | karl.fleetwood@naoo.com | +41 79 867 10 10

SAFE HARBOR & REGULATORY DISCLAIMER

This document contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results may differ materially. Nothing herein constitutes investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities. naoo AG is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (Ticker: NAO, ISIN: CH1323306329). All data is sourced from company disclosures. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Media & investor contact: Karl Fleetwood, COO — karl.fleetwood@naoo.com | +41 79 867 10 10 | www.naoo.com

naoo AG · NAO · ISIN: CH1323306329 · www.naoo.com