Wuhu, China–(Newsfile Corp. – April 25, 2026) – On April 28, the OMODA Global Music Festival is set to make a spectacular debut, featuring star-studded lineups, tech-infused cultural performances, interactive exchanges between Chinese and international cultures, and global cuisines. Designed as an immersive music and culture theme park, the festival sparks youthful language of trend and energy, resonating with the global Gen Z audience while showcasing OMODA’s open, diverse, and pioneering spirit.

As The World’s Leading crossover brand, OMODA is committed to embracing pioneering users worldwide through its deep insights into youth culture, individuality, and globalization. This festival uses the brand’s exclusive O-universe ecosystem as a connecting thread, deeply integrating music and art, cutting-edge technology, global culture, and brand DNA to create the “Auto Grommy”. This allows the brand to transcend the boundaries of industrial products and become a carrier of a cool, trendy lifestyle that is built for the young, one that is tangible, participatory, and co-creative.

OMODA Global Music Festival Kicks Off: “Auto Grommy” Trendsetting Sound Feast Redefining Global Youth Trends

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All-Star Lineup Ignite the Stage as Global Harmonies Forge a Boundless Cool Sound

With over 4,000 attendees, this music festival brought together global guests, representatives from various sectors, and brand partners, establishing a high-caliber platform for cross-cultural exchange. Featuring 18 groups of star guests from 18 countries, the lineup was nothing short of spectacular. International powerhouse vocalists will take the stage in succession, with talents including Malaysia’s national treasure Sila, Sydney Opera House principal singer Natalie Aroyan, Brazil’s” Forest Elf” Alexia Eevllyn, and French vocalist Elena Houlay, renowned for her elegant and delicate vocal style, among other international artists.

In addition, pop singers and bands from Indonesia, South Africa, Thailand, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, Mexico, and other countries will deliver diverse musical styles and spectacular performances. The 26 international performances, blending acrobatics, martial arts, pop, R&B, opera, and other art forms, will present the live audience with a true international audiovisual feast, perfectly aligning with OMODA’s brand DNA of youthfulness, individuality, and globalism.

OMODA Global Music Festival Kicks Off: “Auto Grommy” Trendsetting Sound Feast Redefining Global Youth Trends

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The Fusion of Technology and Culture Enables the O-universe Ecosystem Comes to Life

The event achieves a two-way fusion of technology and culture. The AiMOGA Robotics team’s Mornine robot and robotic dog Argos will make an appearance on-site to perform core tasks such as intelligent reception and interactive check-ins. Paired with in-car karaoke and esports segments, they will create futuristic interactive scenes. On the cultural front, elements of Eastern culture such as dragon and lion dances and Hanfu parades will be showcased, facilitating a cross-cultural dialogue between Eastern aesthetics and international trends.

The concurrently opened Global Food Street gathered flavors from around the world, creating an immersive dining space in the form of a bus market. With its inclusive and diverse scene design, it echoed OMODA’s brand philosophy of warm connections and cultural symbiosis, transforming the O-universe ecosystem from a concept into a tangible, experiential reality.

This music festival marks the third major upgrade of the brand’s “Music & Partners” exchange IP, coinciding with the brand’s third anniversary and the milestone of OMODA & JAECOO surpassing one million units in global sales. Centered on the core concept of “immersive industry exchange”, this year’s festival creates an exclusive, high-end networking environment for global partners, deepening collaboration and fostering a shared vision for development within a relaxed and diverse atmosphere. It has long transcended the realm of a mere music celebration, evolving into a boundless emotional resonance between OMODA and its millions of young users worldwide. Through music as a universal language, the brand conveys its attitude and warmth to the world. The event synergizes with the IBS Chery International Business Summit to form a global communication matrix, conveying the brand’s values from every angle. Moving forward, OMODA will continue to deepen its commitment to the O-universe ecosystem, sharing its trend-setting and distinctive brand ethos with the world, and joining the global new generation in shaping a new future for mobility and lifestyle.

About OMODA&JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China’s top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years. OMODA & JAECOO takes “Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People” as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building “The World’s Leading Crossover Brand”, JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of “From Classic Beyond Classic” and is committed to building “Global Elegant Off-Road Brand”, and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more, demonstrating strong global growth momentum, especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles, OMODA&JAECOO relies on the world’s leading SHS technology, with Super High Power, Super Low Efficiency, Super Long Combined Range, while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the “The World’s Number One Hybrid Brand”. Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games, representing a landmark practice in automakers’ intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand’s value boundaries.

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