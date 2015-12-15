Pacvue Launches Pacvue Agent, Advancing AI-Powered Commerce Media Execution

Pacvue Agent extends the company’s AI-Powered Commerce Media OS, helping brands execute workflows up to 200x faster, achieve up to 80x faster time to insight, and improve performance by up to 54%

Introducing: Pacvue Agent

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pacvue announced today the launch of Pacvue Agent, the next evolution of its AI Outcome Engine that moves commerce media from analysis and explanation to recommendation and governed execution within a single workflow.

Building on years of investment in AI and machine learning, including early automation capabilities and the introduction of generative AI in 2023, Pacvue Agent represents the next phase of applied, outcome-driven intelligence for enterprise commerce media teams.

“As commerce media scales, teams are under increasing pressure to deliver stronger performance with fewer resources, yet organizational silos continue to create significant operational drag,” said Rahul Choraria, CEO of Pacvue. “Pacvue Agent unifies insights, recommendations, and execution within a single system, enabling teams to move faster while maintaining control and driving measurable outcomes.”

Pacvue Agent applies AI directly within daily commerce media operations, rather than limiting intelligence to reporting or surface-level insights. This enables teams to understand what happened and why, prioritize next steps, and make campaign updates all within one workflow and environment.

“Pacvue Agent is raising the standard for AI in commerce media,” said David Khoshpasand, Sr. Performance Marketing Manager, Amazon at Hasbro. “It’s helping us manage media performance faster, save time, and surface more actionable insights. Instead of spending hours moving between reports and dashboards to understand what changed, I can ask questions in plain language and get clear answers on what shifted, why it happened, and what to do next. Most impressive has been its impact on collaboration with our agency team. We can identify low-performing targets faster, reduce wasted spend, and align more quickly on next steps.”

Early adopters are already seeing significant impact. Teams have leveraged Pacvue Agent to execute key workflows up to 200x faster (saving each team member up to 3 hours per week), achieve up to 80x faster time to insight, and generate up to 54% performance improvement.

“Before Pacvue Agent, building AMC audience queries required significant and time-consuming SQL development effort that often delayed activation,” said Yoshika Ieiri, Manager, E-Commerce, Planning Team at Itsumo. “With Pacvue Agent, we accelerated how we translate key business challenges into measurable action, saving 200+ hours as we prepared for the Prime Member Appreciation Sale.”

Brand and agency teams can interact with Pacvue Agent through a conversational, natural-language experience embedded within Pacvue or directly in Slack, where many operational decisions already take place. Through agentic workflows, recommendations can be converted into approval-based execution with defined guardrails, ensuring that speed does not come at the expense of governance. By bringing trusted intelligence into the same threads where teams align on next steps, Pacvue Agent reduces context-switching and accelerates response time when performance shifts or new opportunities emerge.

With Pacvue Agent, teams can:

Diagnose performance changes instantly and understand what drove them. Ask plain-language questions and receive contextual explanations of trends, drivers, and outliers across campaigns and audiences.

Ask plain-language questions and receive contextual explanations of trends, drivers, and outliers across campaigns and audiences. Prioritize the actions that will have the greatest impact. AI-driven models surface next best actions aligned to efficiency, growth, or incrementality goals, reducing manual analysis and guesswork.

AI-driven models surface next best actions aligned to efficiency, growth, or incrementality goals, reducing manual analysis and guesswork. Move from recommendation to approved execution without losing governance. Convert insights into campaign and budget updates through agentic workflows with built-in guardrails, approvals, and auditability.

Convert insights into campaign and budget updates through agentic workflows with built-in guardrails, approvals, and auditability. Accelerate advanced measurement without SQL bottlenecks. Translate business questions into AMC-ready queries, build activation-ready audiences, and interpret results into clear next steps.

Translate business questions into AMC-ready queries, build activation-ready audiences, and interpret results into clear next steps. Standardize reporting and stakeholder communication. Automatically generate structured, visual reports with clear narratives that align teams and leadership around measurable outcomes.

Unlike standalone assistants or generic automation tools, Pacvue Agent operates within Pacvue’s AI-Powered Commerce Media OS, which connects signals across campaigns, audiences, platforms, and outcomes.

Pacvue Agent is not a standalone chatbot layered onto reporting,” said Sunava Dutta, Chief Product Officer at Pacvue. “It’s embedded directly within the systems where commerce media decisions are made and executed. As these systems become more intelligent, humans focus on judgement and execution shifts from humans to software, with recommendations continuously tied to real outcomes. That’s what makes the intelligence not just actionable, but accountable.”

At launch, Pacvue Agent delivers AI-driven intelligence and governed action for Amazon Ads. The company will continue to extend Pacvue Agent across additional retailers, formats, and surfaces throughout 2026.

As commerce media scales, so does the need for systems that align intelligence with accountability. Pacvue Agent represents the next step in AI for the industry, combining speed and accountability and shortening the distance between insight and outcomes.

Pacvue is also excited to announce its work on Model Context Protocol (MCP), embracing emerging open standards that will help enterprise teams more seamlessly connect commerce media data with the AI tools they already use, including ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini, and Claude. Pacvue is actively partnering with customers and technology providers to bring these capabilities to market and explore how MCP can power more connected, intelligent workflows across planning, analysis, and execution.

While MCP represents an important step toward a more open AI ecosystem, Pacvue believes enterprise value will ultimately be defined by how that data is operationalized. By focusing on data fidelity, robust pipelines, and systems that perform reliably at scale, Pacvue ensures that AI-driven outputs are not just accessible, but trusted, actionable, and built for outcomes.

To learn more or request a demo, visit https://pacvue.com/ .

About Pacvue

Pacvue is the only AI-Powered Commerce Media OS that seamlessly unifies retail media, commerce management, and advanced measurement to power growth across 100+ global marketplaces—including Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Instacart. Fueled by industry-leading AI technology, real-time data, and actionable insights, Pacvue’s first-to-market platform enables over 70,000 brands and agencies to maximize advertising performance, increase profitability, drive incrementality, capture market share, and expand their reach throughout the commerce universe—all from a single mission control. As of 2025, Pacvue powers 12% of total retail media ad spend worldwide. Leveraging the combined strengths of Pacvue’s enterprise suite and Helium 10’s SMB solutions, Pacvue delivers the industry’s most comprehensive platform for businesses of all sizes. Founded in 2018, Pacvue is building the future of connected commerce with a global presence spanning Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Washington D.C., London, Shanghai, and Tokyo. Discover more at www.pacvue.com .

Media Contact:

Rachel Jermansky

SamsonPR

rachel@samsonpr.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d624774-ed2f-44c1-9678-71add9c1dfea