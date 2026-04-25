Peer To Peer Network (OTC: PTOP) Targets Revenue Inflection Point with MOBICARD 1.8 Launch Expected Within 30 Days

BOSTON, Apr 25, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC: PTOP), the first publicly traded digital business card company, today announced that its highly anticipated MOBICARD™ 1.8 platform — featuring integrated revenue-generating capabilities — is expected to be released to app stores within the next 30 days.

This upcoming release marks a major turning point for the company as MOBICARD™ transitions from a pure networking tool into a monetized digital ecosystem designed to generate recurring revenue across both consumers and businesses.

Built for Revenue — Designed for Scale

MOBICARD™ 1.8 introduces multiple revenue streams, including:

Subscription Model for Consumers Free version supported by ads Premium ad-free version at $1.99/month Annual premium plan at $20/year

Enterprise-Level Business Monetization Paid promotional placements within the app Tiered business subscriptions enabling companies to advertise directly to users Lead generation tools for enterprise clients

In-App Engagement Monetization Trackable card sharing and user engagement analytics Increased visibility for businesses through promoted placements



These features position MOBICARD as more than just a digital card – it becomes a revenue engine driven by user activity, business adoption, and scalable subscription growth.

In addition to monetization, MOBICARD 1.8 includes major upgrades designed to increase engagement and sharing:

Seamless one-click sharing functionality

functionality Airdrop ability

Fully optimized QR code distribution

Improved card navigation and discovery features

Enhanced UI/UX for a cleaner, more professional look

Streamlined “Share This Card” experience to drive viral growth

The platform is being refined to ensure users can easily connect, share, and expand their networks – while businesses gain powerful tools to reach those users

“By integrating subscription models and enterprise tools directly into the user experience, we are building a foundation for scalable growth and long-term value creation,” stated Nicholis Santana Team Technology Leader for Peer To Peer Network.

PTOP believes that MOBICARD™ 1.8 represents a critical inflection point, as the platform begins to:

Convert user activity into recurring revenue streams

Provide scalable monetization opportunities for businesses

Increase overall platform engagement and retention

With monetization now integrated into the core user experience, Peer To Peer Network is positioning MOBICARD™ to compete at scale within the rapidly growing digital identity and networking market.

“This is the version that begins turning MOBICARD™ into a true revenue-generating platform,” said Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman & CEO of Peer To Peer Network. “We’ve focused on building a system where both users and businesses can participate in the ecosystem—driving growth, engagement, and ultimately revenue.”

The Company is currently finalizing development and preparing for submission to major app stores, with launch anticipated within the next 30 days.

Outlook

The Company is currently finalizing development and preparing for submission to the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. While no assurances can be given, management anticipates launch within the next 30 days.

About Peer To Peer Network (OTC: PTOP)

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC PINK: PTOP) is a technology company developing platforms that enhance communication, transparency, and connectivity between individuals and organizations.

For more information, visit https://ptopnetwork.com.

Contact Information:

Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: info@freemobicard.com

Phone: 617-481-1971

Website: www.ptopnetwork.com

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