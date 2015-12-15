Perpetuals.com Launches Strategic Initiative to Deploy Next-Generation Agentic AI Infrastructure Platform for Fintech and Digital Assets Industry; Secures Exclusive License for Proprietary On-Premises Quantitative Research Platform “Forgentiq.ai”

Company positions itself to become a dedicated AI infrastructure partner for the financial technology and digital assets ecosystem, deploying secure, on-premises systems where proprietary trading data, alpha generation signals, and strategic intellectual property (IP) remain under full client control

Platform-as-a-Service model designed to generate recurring revenue through licensing institutional-grade AI capabilities to hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and digital asset managers, addressing a market where the top 20 hedge funds managed over $1 trillion in assets under management (AUM) in 2024

Perpetuals.com to serve as first deployment client applying Forgentiq.ai’s agentic AI capabilities to market microstructure datasets and perpetual futures protocol

Company secures exclusive worldwide license for Forgentiq.ai platform in financial technology and digital assets field

Data sovereignty model differentiates Forgentiq.ai from centralized platforms, enabling trading firms and digital assets funds to leverage full-stack AI without surrendering control of their most valuable intellectual property

TOKYO, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ: PDC), the AI-powered financial services company, today announced a strategic initiative to license and deploy a financial technology and digital assets industry-dedicated, on-premises artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure platform designed to operate directly within hedge fund, proprietary trading firm, and digital asset manager environments, thereby enabling companies across the financial services sector to unlock additional potential from their proprietary data without ever surrendering control of it.

To support the initiative the company entered into a services agreement with initiative relies on technology licensed by Younet AI, pursuant to which Younet licensed to the company its proprietary agentic AI research platform, internally designated ”Forgentiq.ai,” designed to deploy custom, secure, large language models (LLMs) purpose-built for quantitative research, market analysis, and trading strategy development applications. The agreement is subject to termination by the company in the event that requisite approvals by the Board of Directors or stockholders is not obtained.

The Vision: Next-Generation Agentic AI Infrastructure for the Entire Fintech & Blockchain Industry

The financial technology and blockchain industry faces a fundamental structural challenge: thousands of small and mid-sized hedge funds, proprietary trading desks, and crypto asset managers are generating enormous volumes of proprietary data — from order flow analysis, on-chain transaction monitoring, cross-asset correlation studies, liquidity pool dynamics, and market microstructure research — but the vast majority lack the internal resources, scalable infrastructure, or specialized talent to deploy advanced agentic AI capabilities to that data.

At the same time, these firms are rightly unwilling to surrender their most sensitive intellectual property — the trading signals, alpha strategies, position data, and execution algorithms that represent years of investment — to centralized, third-party cloud platforms.

Perpetuals.com intends to solve this problem. The company’s vision is to serve as a dedicated AI infrastructure partner for the financial technology and digital assets ecosystem, deploying the Forgentiq.ai platform directly within each client’s secure environment, on their servers, under their control.

The company believes this on-premises, data-sovereign approach represents a fundamentally different model from centralized AI platforms currently operating in the financial services space. Perpetuals.com’s agentic AI architecture is designed from inception to meet accelerating demand for task-specific AI agents while maintaining institutional-grade security and regulatory compliance.

“Every basis point of alpha is a competitive weapon — and we’re not asking funds to hand that weapon to a third party,” said Patrick Gruhn, Chief Executive Officer of Perpetuals.com. “Our model is simple: we deploy institutional-grade agentic AI directly inside the fund’s infrastructure, we sharpen their edge, and we never touch their IP. In this market, the winners aren’t the funds with the most data — they’re the ones extracting signal from noise faster than anyone else, converting insights into asymmetric returns before the rest of the market prices it in. That’s the execution advantage we intend to deliver. Perpetuals.com is positioning itself to be a critical alpha infrastructure layer for the entire fintech and digital assets ecosystem.”

The Market Opportunity: A $1.3+ Trillion AUM Ecosystem Underserved by Agentic AI

The global AI in fintech market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of as much as 28% by 2035, driven by AI’s demonstrated ability to compress traditional strategy development timelines significantly— likely from months to weeks for initial signal generation —while improving risk-adjusted returns.

The world’s twenty largest hedge funds collectively managed over $1 trillion in assets under management in 2024 and, while hedge funds are increasing investment in AI-driven research, data, and execution infrastructure, spending remains small relative to broader AI capital expenditures. The company believes this represents a large technology adoption gap.

Critically, the company believes that addressable market for on-premises, secure, purpose-built agentic AI infrastructure — specifically designed for small and mid-cap hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and crypto asset managers unwilling to send proprietary data to centralized platforms — remains substantially underserved. With over 11,000 hedge funds globally and thousands of regulated crypto asset managers, Perpetuals.com believes this segment represents an attractive near-term recurring revenue opportunity for a platform specifically architected to serve their needs.

What Is Forgentiq.ai and How Does It Work?

Forgentiq.ai is a proprietary agentic AI quantitative research platform licensed to Perpetuals.com by Younet AI, a specialized artificial intelligence development firm with experience deploying over 40,000 custom AI agents for enterprise clients across legal, software, and financial services sectors.

The platform is expected to be capable of deploying fully on-premises, secure AI systems that operate independently of any public AI service. In practical terms, Forgentiq.ai works as follows: instead of relying on large teams of quantitative analysts to manually review thousands of market datasets, on-chain transactions, and historical price records, a trading firm deploys purpose-built autonomous agents — specialized digital research assistants trained exclusively on financial and cryptocurrency data — that perform these tasks faster, more comprehensively, and at a fraction of the cost.

Each agent is designed for a specific research function: analyzing cross-asset correlations, reviewing regulatory filings and market news, identifying arbitrage opportunities, modeling portfolio risk scenarios, or detecting on-chain whale movements. The intended narrow specialty of the agents significantly reduces hallucinations and saves time on error corrections.

The platform’s core architecture includes advanced retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines, scalable AI infrastructure, and proprietary training algorithms validated through a completed feasibility study confirming adaptability to the complex analytical demands of quantitative research, trading strategy development, and market data science.

Key Technical Differentiators

On-Premises Deployment Entire AI system operates within client’s secure infrastructure — no data transmitted to external servers Agentic AI Architecture Purpose-built autonomous AI agents configured for each client’s trading focus areas, asset classes, and research objectives Full Data Sovereignty Proprietary trading strategies, alpha signals, and position data remain entirely under client control Scalable Multi-Client Infrastructure Platform architecture designed for enterprise-wide deployment across multiple fintech clients Institutional-Grade Security Meets highest standards of SEC, CFTC, MiCA, and global regulatory compliance RAG Pipeline Optimization Advanced retrieval-augmented generation for accurate, context-aware research outputs

Platform Revenue Model: From Internal Tool to Industry Infrastructure

Perpetuals.com intends to deploy the Forgentiq.ai platform in a phased approach designed to validate performance, demonstrate value, and scale across the financial technology and cryptocurrency industry:

Phase 1 — Internal Validation (Current): Perpetuals.com expects to serve as its own first deployment client, applying Forgentiq.ai’s agentic AI capabilities to the Company’s proprietary market microstructure datasets, perpetual futures protocol data, and existing trading strategy IP portfolio.

Phase 2 — External Multi-Client Deployment: Following successful internal validation, Perpetuals.com intends to begin licensing the Forgentiq.ai platform to external hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and crypto asset managers on a recurring subscription basis.

Phase 3 — Platform Expansion and AI Factory Scaling: If the client base grows, Perpetuals.com intends to expand Forgentiq.ai’s capabilities to include:

Advanced predictive modeling for alpha generation workflows

AI-powered trading hypothesis generation and backtesting design

Secure regulatory-compliant position and transaction data management

Collaborative research tools for prime brokers, market makers, and institutional trading partners

Real-time analytics dashboards for portfolio monitoring

This phased approach is designed to transform Perpetuals.com from a digital assets infrastructure company into a Platform-as-a-Service company with recurring, scalable revenue derived from licensing agentic AI infrastructure to the broader financial technology industry.

Competitive Positioning: Why On-Premises Data Sovereignty Matters

The current AI-driven quantitative trading landscape is dominated by centralized platform models requiring trading firms to upload proprietary data to third-party cloud environments. While these platforms have demonstrated AI’s power in alpha generation, they present significant barriers for thousands of trading firms whose proprietary strategies and regulatory-sensitive position data represent their most valuable assets.

According to recent industry analysis, hedge funds are increasingly prioritizing on-premises agentic AI solutions to enhance data sovereignty and bolster enterprise security.

Perpetuals.com’s on-premises, data-sovereign model is designed to address this demand directly. The company believes the competitive moat of the Forgentiq.ai platform is built on several key advantages:

Exclusive License: Perpetuals.com holds exclusive worldwide rights to the Forgentiq.ai platform within the financial technology and digital assets field

Perpetuals.com holds exclusive worldwide rights to the Forgentiq.ai platform within the financial technology and digital assets field Data Never Leaves the Client: Unlike centralized models, Forgentiq.ai deploys within the client’s environment, eliminating major barriers to AI adoption among alpha-sensitive trading firms

Unlike centralized models, Forgentiq.ai deploys within the client’s environment, eliminating major barriers to AI adoption among alpha-sensitive trading firms Deep Customization: Each deployment features purpose-built agentic AI agents tailored to client-specific datasets, creating high switching costs and long-term retention

Each deployment features purpose-built agentic AI agents tailored to client-specific datasets, creating high switching costs and long-term retention Platform Network Effects: Deployment across multiple clients, operational expertise in quantitative AI agent design, RAG pipeline optimization, and deployment best practices creates a moat that grows with each new enterprise-wide deployment

About Perpetuals.com Ltd

Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ: PDC) is a fintech company developing AI-powered trading products and prediction markets, with a global footprint across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its mission is to reduce risk through empowering retail users with intuitive, secure, and efficient trading experiences across multiple asset classes.

Perpetuals’s proprietary trading platform, Kronos X, combines advanced AI and data analysis. The technology is trained on billions of trades, monitors market activity in real time, identifies patterns for trading and risk decisions, and provides multi-asset coverage with self-clearing blockchain-based settlement. The company’s licensed European Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) infrastructure and Kronos X multi-asset exchange platform operate with full MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR compliance.

For more information, visit www.perpetuals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Words such as “expect”, “will”, “positions”, “advancing”, “aligning”, and other similar expressions may indicate forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain such words. These statements reflect the company’s current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including Board of Directors or stockholder approval of the transaction, market conditions, and risks detailed in the company’s SEC filings, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and contingencies. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out by the company underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT: Media Contacts: Perpetuals press@perpetuals.com