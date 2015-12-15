Photoroom Intelligence Launches Globally 

New insights from world leader in AI-led photo-editing establishes a benchmark for scaling at speed through AI visual production

Case Studies Drawn From Decathlon, Mercari, British Red Cross and DoorDash

Decathlon reduced cost per image by 99%, cut processing time for 1,000 images from two weeks to 20 minutes, and delivered 99% quality pass rates at scale

reduced cost per image by 99%, cut processing time for 1,000 images from two weeks to 20 minutes, and delivered 99% quality pass rates at scale Mercari increased marketplace supply with a 1% uplift in listings at 10% seller adoption by embedding AI directly into listing flows

increased marketplace supply with a 1% uplift in listings at 10% seller adoption by embedding AI directly into listing flows British Red Cross increased average selling price by 13% after improving image quality across pre-loved inventory

increased average selling price by 13% after improving image quality across pre-loved inventory DoorDash is scaling AI-powered imagery across merchant ecosystems, where visual consistency is increasingly tied to discoverability and conversion

Photoroom, the AI-powered imaging platform processing more than seven billion images annually, today launches Photoroom Intelligence, a new insights and research platform designed to establish a clear industry barometer for excellence in AI-driven visual commerce. The launch reflects a structural shift in how AI imaging is delivering value. While early adoption centred on experimentation and isolated efficiency gains, the strongest commercial outcomes are now being driven by teams embedding AI directly into their operating models. In this environment, advantage is defined by systems that standardise output, reduce variability and deliver consistent performance across high-volume image production.

This launch of the insights platform comes at a time when visual consistency is becoming a defining factor in ecommerce performance. Photoroom’s State of GenAI in Marketplaces 2026 research shows that 63% of UK consumers say inconsistent product images or branding make a marketplace seem unreliable, reinforcing the growing link between visual standards, trust and conversion. This is already visible across global commerce environments. Photoroom’s work with Decathlon illustrates how AI imaging translates into measurable impact at scale. The business was managing 150 brand guidelines across its catalogue, with variation introduced through manual interpretation. By converting these standards into approximately 100 AI presets and embedding them into batch workflows, Decathlon created a repeatable production system that reduced cost per image by 99%, cut processing time for 1,000 images from two weeks to 20 minutes, and enabled 35,000 images to be edited within a three-month rollout, with quality pass rates exceeding 99% across product categories.

Similar patterns are visible across marketplace and resale environments. Work with Mercari shows that embedding AI into the moment of listing can remove friction for sellers and increase participation, while organisations such as the British Red Cross have seen improvements in perceived value, including a 13% increase in average selling price for pre-loved items following improvements in image quality. Across platforms such as DoorDash, consistent, high-quality imagery is increasingly linked to discoverability and conversion at scale.

A core finding from Photoroom Intelligence is that the primary constraint in AI imaging is no longer model capability, but infrastructure. Organisations that treat AI as a standalone tool often see inconsistent outputs and stalled adoption, while those embedding it directly into workflows, where images are created, edited and deployed, achieve measurable improvements in speed, cost efficiency, catalogue quality and trust. The inaugural insight focuses on a central misconception in AI adoption: that performance is primarily a function of the model. In practice, most organisations are still trying to fix the model when what they need to address is the system around it.

A similar pattern emerged during the transition to digital photography. The shift was not driven solely by improvements in image fidelity, but by changes in the economics and speed of production. Costs fell, output accelerated, and edits could happen in real time. Organisations that adapted their workflows gained a structural advantage, while others often misattributed friction to the technology itself. AI imaging is now following the same trajectory. The gains in speed, cost and flexibility are real, but they only materialise when workflows evolve to match. Without that shift, outputs remain inconsistent, processes fragment and adoption stalls, not because the technology fails, but because the system around it has not been redesigned.

Across organisations working with Photoroom, a consistent pattern is emerging. The teams seeing the strongest results are those treating AI imaging as a compounding system, one that improves quality, speed and unit economics across high volumes over time, rather than as a standalone creative or productivity tool. In marketplaces, integrating AI directly into listing flows is reducing friction at the point of upload and increasing supply. In enterprise environments, automated pipelines are replacing manual editing, lowering cost per image and compressing production timelines. In brand-led catalogue operations, visual guidelines are being translated into presets and guardrails, ensuring consistency across every image produced.

Across these examples, Photoroom Intelligence identifies a clear principle. AI imaging delivers meaningful commercial impact when it stops sitting outside the workflow and starts shaping it. As standards are codified and applied systematically, imaging becomes a dependable layer of infrastructure underpinning catalogue quality, time-to-market and buyer trust.

About Photoroom

Founded in 2019, Photoroom has become one of the most widely used AI-powered photo editing and design platforms, specialising in e-commerce imagery. With over 300 million downloads across 180+ countries, Photoroom ranks among the most-used generative AI products globally.



Available across mobile, web and API, Photoroom supports SMBs, enterprise teams and prosumers by enabling fast, accurate and consistent visual production, including background removal, batch editing and generative AI tools such as AI Backgrounds, AI Images and AI Shadows.



Processing over seven billion images per year, Photoroom provides a scalable solution for creating product imagery, helping businesses improve visibility, operate more efficiently and convert demand more effectively.