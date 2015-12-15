Quest Software Introduces the Quest Security Management Platform, a Unified, AI-Powered Solution to Address Growing Identity Threats

Breakthrough offering is the market’s first platform that unifies Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) with secure migration, delivering visibility into non-human identities and always-ready disaster recovery for Microsoft environments

AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quest Software, a global leader in data management, cybersecurity, and platform modernization, today released the Quest Security Management Platform, the market’s first unified, AI-powered platform for Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) and secure Microsoft identity modernization. The Quest Security Management Platform unifies identity threat detection, recovery, and secure migration into a single platform, and includes new innovative identity security and resilience capabilities, providing organizations with AI-driven visibility into non-human identities and always-ready disaster recovery capabilities. This unified approach addresses a rapidly changing threat landscape driven by AI adoption, non-human identity growth, and hybrid infrastructure expansion. Now organizations have a single platform to manage risk from AI agents, protect hybrid Microsoft identities from AI-led attacks, recover quickly from incidents, and modernize legacy Microsoft identity systems without increasing exposure. To learn more, visit quest.com/security-management-platform.

Identity has become the primary attack surface, yet many organizations rely on security offerings providing only detection controls and limited recovery options. High-risk moments of change, such as migrations and mergers and acquisitions, further expose critical gaps in threat prevention, security and recovery readiness. AI is accelerating both the scale and sophistication of attacks, and non-human identities now outnumber human identities by an estimated 82:1 ratio. Quest Software’s annual State of ITDR research shows that more than 75 percent of global organizations do not test identity recovery frequently enough, leaving them vulnerable to potential attacks that could cost millions of dollars in business downtime and recovery.

“AI fundamentally threatens the identity landscape at a level never before seen, and one thing is clear – identity security must include rapid recovery, not just detection and response,” said Michael Laudon, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Quest Software. “The Quest Security Management Platform delivers solutions that address how identity risk actually occurs within organizations – across daily operations, active attacks, and during high-risk moments of change such as AI adoption amid migration and modernization. By unifying our industry-leading solutions into one modern platform, customers no longer need multiple solutions to protect their most important assets.”

The Quest Security Management Platform features two new capabilities that extend Microsoft identity protection and recovery via Quest Identity Defense and Quest Identity Recovery, giving customers ongoing security, resilience, and recovery in one solution.

Quest Identity Defense: An AI-powered, hybrid Active Directory and Entra ID security solution that continuously identifies identity risk, blocks unauthorized changes to critical Tier 0 assets and instantly contains attacks. AI-driven analysis gives organizations expanded visibility into Active Directory across human and non-human identities, simplifying investigation and remediation. With clear visibility and observability across human and non-human identities, organizations can investigate, respond, and remediate threats with simplicity and speed.

Quest Identity Recovery: A hybrid Active Directory and Entra ID recovery solution that rapidly restores identity services up to 90 percent faster after ransomware attacks, and now features Standby Active Directory Forest provisioning. This new feature automates the creation of always-ready recovery environments and enhances Quest’s market-leading Active Directory disaster recovery capabilities.

Quest’s new platform also includes On Demand Migration, which is a Microsoft 365 certified tenant-to-tenant migration solution that secures and simplifies consolidation of Exchange, OneDrive, SharePoint, and Teams, as well as Active Directory and Entra ID.

By unifying prevention, detection, response, recovery, and modernization on a single platform, Quest aligns with National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework 2.0, and Gartner recommendations. This approach removes reliance on fragmented tools, giving organizations a clear path to managing identity risk in the real world. The Quest Security Management Platform organizes its capabilities into two solutions designed to simplify how organizations secure, recover, and modernize their environments.

Quest Secure Migration: An end-to-end solution that modernizes identities, devices, tenants, and workloads with a security-first approach, reducing exposure during critical business operations.

Quest Identity Security and Resilience: A complete ITDR solution, controlling the full identity attack lifecycle, improving time to response, minimizing downtime, and reducing risk.

Quest Software’s new unified Security Management Platform builds on Quest’s experience defending the most critical identity assets across Active Directory and Entra ID. Quest has more than 25 years of experience in modernizing Microsoft platforms, has moved more than 200 petabytes of data, and is the first company to achieve Microsoft 365 Certification for its migration capabilities. Quest delivers resilience throughout the attack lifecycle, automates recovery 90 percent faster, and improves mean time to response by 44 percent, saving millions of dollars in downtime costs. Gartner listed Quest Software as an example vendor in multiple categories in its 2025 report, “A Well-Run Active Directory Requires Strong Identity Controls.”

About Quest Software

Quest Software creates technology and solutions that build the foundation for enterprise AI. Focused on data management and governance, cybersecurity, and platform modernization, Quest helps organizations address their most pressing challenges through trusted, AI-ready data, secure identities, and modernized platforms. Around the globe, more than 45,000 companies, including more than 90% of the Fortune 500, count on Quest Software. For more information, visit www.quest.com or follow Quest Software on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter).

Media contact:

Matt Hurst

Head of Corporate Communications

matt.hurst@quest.com