SaaS Founder Endorsed by Guy Kawasaki Just Challenged Hootsuite Over ICE Contracts

By Sofia Van Klooster-Rowey, Socialchamp.com

For years, marketers have been told a simple story about software: Find the best tool. Get the best results. Move on. But what if that story is incomplete?

What if the tools we use every day—like those that schedule our posts, analyze our audiences, and optimize our campaigns—are part of a much bigger system than we realize?

And what if choosing a SaaS product isn’t just a business decision… but an ethical one?

The Rise of Invisible Infrastructure

Modern marketing runs on invisible infrastructure.

Social media management platforms sit quietly in the background, powering everything from content scheduling to audience insights. They are not flashy. They are not controversial. They are simply… necessary.

But that’s exactly what makes them powerful.

These tools don’t just publish content, but they also observe behavior. They track conversations, analyze sentiment, and identify patterns across millions of users.

In the hands of marketers, this is incredibly valuable. In other contexts, it can be something else entirely.

When Tools Become Dual-Use Technology

There’s a term often used in technology policy: dual-use.

It refers to tools that can be used for both beneficial and harmful purposes, depending on who is using them and why.

Social media management platforms are increasingly becoming dual-use technologies.

The same feature that helps a brand understand its audience can also be used to monitor public discourse at scale.

The same analytics that help optimize engagement can also map networks of people and conversations.

The technology itself is neutral. But its application is not.

The Moment Marketers Can No Longer Ignore

Recently, reports surfaced that major platforms like Hootsuite had entered into contracts with government enforcement agencies, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

For many in the industry, this was a turning point. Because it forced a question that had long been avoided:

If the tools we use to build communities are also used to monitor them, where do we stand?

Marketers spend their careers helping brands build trust. They craft narratives, nurture relationships, and create value for communities.

But trust is not just what you say. It is also what you support.

The Myth of Neutral Software

One of the most persistent myths in technology is that software is neutral.

It’s a comforting idea. It allows companies to focus on building features without worrying about consequences.

But neutrality is rarely real.

Every product decision reflects a set of priorities:

Who the customer is

What problems matter

What trade-offs are acceptable

And perhaps most importantly: Who the company is willing to work with

When a SaaS company chooses its customers, it is also choosing its impact.

The Power Shift Marketers Don’t Realize They Have

Here’s the uncomfortable truth: Most marketers have more power than they think.

Every subscription is a signal. Every renewal is an endorsement. Every tool in your stack is a reflection of your standards. Individually, these choices feel small. Collectively, they shape entire industries. If enough marketers decide that ethics matter, companies will adapt. Not because it’s the right thing to do, but because it becomes the profitable thing to do.

The Emergence of Ethical SaaS

A new category is emerging where companies compete not just on features, but on values. Social Champ is one example of this shift. By publicly committing to never contract with government surveillance or enforcement agencies, the company has taken a position that many others have avoided. Taking a stand means inviting scrutiny and losing potential customers, stepping into conversations that are often uncomfortable.

Why This Moment Matters

The #SociallySecure campaign is not just a marketing initiative.

It is a test of whether the industry is ready to confront its own contradictions and marketers are willing to look beyond convenience and consider consequences, where values can truly become a competitive advantage in SaaS.

Looking ahead, the next phase of marketing technology will not be defined solely by AI, automation, or analytics.

It will be defined by accountability. Customers are becoming more aware, regulators are becoming more active and employees are becoming more vocal.

At the end of the day, this entire conversation comes down to one question:

Do you know what your tools stand for? Because in a world where technology shapes behavior at scale, neutrality is a decision.

The tools we use define the work we create and the work we create shapes the world we live in. So the next time you log into your dashboard, schedule a post, or review your analytics, take a moment to consider not just what you’re building, but what you’re supporting. Because whether we acknowledge it or not, Every SaaS subscription is a vote.

Links:

socialchamp.com

Facebook: facebook.com/SocialChampSays

Twitter/X: twitter.com/SocialChampSays | @SocialChampSays

Instagram: instagram.com/itsocialchamp | @itsocialchamp

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/socialchamp

Bluesky: @socialchamp.bsky.social

Campaign Video: https://drive.google.com/file/d/16F3i0rgB5bQEwBaGbc4v79wbOQFj6lpL/view

https://drive.google.com/file/d/16F3i0rgB5bQEwBaGbc4v79wbOQFj6lpL/view

More about: Social Champ was founded in 2016 with parent company OuzelSystems, a software consultancy, founded in 2013 and bootstrapped Social Champ for 9 years before external funding. Social Champ is incorporated in Newark, Delaware (US) with its engineering and operations team in Karachi, Pakistan and a public commitment to never contract with government surveillance agencies, with endorsements from Guy Kawasaki, Dennis Yu, and Neal Schaffer.

More about Sameer

A Techstars ’22 alumnus, TEDx speaker, and former tech evangelist for Microsoft, Nokia, and Meta, Sameer bootstrapped Social Champ from Karachi, Pakistan for nine years before raising outside funding. The platform now supports 12 social networks, offers unlimited team seats on every plan, and starts at $4/month. Sameer was also a Facebook Developer Circle Lead in Karachi, a visiting faculty member at the University of Karachi, and a mentor at Founder Institute Toronto. He is Microsoft-Certified Professional and has spoken at Web Summit, Slush’D, and 021Disrupt.