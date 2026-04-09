Seres delivers strong 2025 results, eyes path to become China’s answer to Mercedes-Benz and BMW

HONG KONG, Apr 9, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – The luxury NEV maker has now been profitable for two consecutive years, signaling more stable footing in a competitive market.

Caption: Image courtesy of Seres Group.

Driven by policy support, shifting consumer demand, and advances in technology, China’s new energy vehicle (NEV) industry is entering a new phase of development, with Seres Group positioning itself at its center. On April 8, the Hong Kong-listed NEV maker (ticker code: 9927.HK) reported results that reflect its technology capabilities, product lineup, and international expansion strategy.

In 2025, Seres recorded operating revenue of RMB 164.89 billion (USD 24 billion), up 13.63% year-on-year. Net profit attributable to shareholders reached RMB 5.96 billion (USD 867.3 million). Revenue hit a record high, and the company said it has now reported profitability for two consecutive years, achieving a notable milestone in an industry where many players remain loss-making.

Aito builds position in luxury NEV segment

Seres attributed its latest performance to ongoing product development and brand positioning. It said it continues to align its strategy with user demand while refining its product mix and market focus.

As an early entrant into China’s premium NEV segment, the company has sought to differentiate through what it describes as “technology luxury,” a term it uses to position its vehicles.

Its premium brand, Aito, reported strong delivery figures for 2025. The Aito M9 exceeded 110,000 units in annual deliveries and was described by the company as the bestselling model in the RMB 500,000 (USD 72,757) segment for two consecutive years, 2024 and 2025. Meanwhile, the Aito M8 delivered more than 150,000 units during the year, maintaining its position as the top-selling model in the RMB 400,000 (USD 58,206) segment since launch. The Aito M7 also surpassed 110,000 units.

Combined, these three models pushed Aito’s total annual deliveries above 420,000 units. Seres said this made Aito the leading high-end automotive brand in China by sales and set a new delivery pace in the segment.

Beyond product performance, the figures point to the broader rise of Chinese brands in the premium global automotive market.

In assisted driving, Seres said it increased R&D investment and made technical progress. In 2025, Aito vehicles accumulated 3.8 billion kilometers of assisted driving mileage. During the 2026 Lunar New Year holiday, 51.9% of mileage driven by Aito M9 vehicles was generated using assisted driving functions, according to the company. These figures indicate growing adoption and suggest increasing maturity of the company’s assisted driving system.

Seres added that the data and expertise accumulated to date will support further development and iteration of its assisted driving systems.

Strong cash flow and ESG positioning

The company’s financial position also strengthened. As of December 31, 2025, net cash flow from operating activities reached RMB 28.12 billion (USD 4.1 billion), nearly five times its net profit. Seres attributed this to its robust cash flow management and revenue generation, which it said provide resilience against industry cycles and support continued investment in R&D, product development, and international expansion.

Seres also emphasized its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts. It said it has sought to integrate ESG principles across R&D and supply chain operations, with a focus on achieving long-term sustainability and alignment with broader societal and environmental goals.

Its endeavors have earned it an AAA ESG rating from MSCI, its highest tier, according to the company. The rating reflects its governance framework and ESG management, and may influence its appeal to both retail and institutional investors.

Looking ahead, Seres plans to focus on expanding production capacity, investing further in core technologies, and broadening its distribution network.

Often compared with Western luxury automotive brands such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW, Seres has had to manage high expectations around product quality and brand positioning. Its latest results, if anything, suggest it is not only making progress toward meeting those expectations, but also hint at its potential to eventually surpass them.

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