Siemens’s ETM Selects TimescaleDB as Its Time-Series Database for WinCC OA

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ETM professional control GmbH , a subsidiary of Siemens AG, has selected TimescaleDB as the default time-series database for SIMATIC WinCC Open Architecture. Tiger Data , the creators of TimescaleDB, and ETM today announced an agreement that establishes TimescaleDB as the standard time-series backend for WinCC OA while also making Tiger Data’s commercial products available.

WinCC OA is the Siemens SCADA & IT/OT platform built for complex, geographically distributed systems with stringent availability and security requirements. It is deployed across traffic networks, power generation, water treatment, oil and gas, and scientific research. It is designed as an open and highly customizable platform, enabling partners and OEMs to build fully tailored and white-label solutions on top of it.

The selection follows a successful pilot at CERN (The European Organization for Nuclear Research), where ETM and CERN co-developed the NextGen Archiver for WinCC OA using TimescaleDB as the time-series database backend. That system supports over 800 mission-critical SCADA applications and processes hundreds of gigabytes of time-series data daily.

“We piloted TimescaleDB together with CERN and saw what it could deliver under the most demanding conditions in the world. That gave us the confidence to make it the default for WinCC OA,” said Lukas Schopp, chief executive officer of ETM professional control. “Our customers and partners will now have TimescaleDB built into their data architecture from the start, with access to commercial support and additional capabilities from Tiger Data when they need them.”

As part of this agreement, ETM will introduce TimescaleDB support already in the current WinCC OA version 3.21 later this year. This approach allows customers and partners to adopt the new time-series backend immediately, without waiting for the next major release cycle.

“When a Siemens subsidiary selects your technology as the default after running it at CERN, that’s not a casual endorsement,” said Mike Freedman, co-founder and chief technology officer of Tiger Data. “It’s a decision backed by years of production data at extreme scale. We’re proud to be the time-series foundation for WinCC OA.”

For WinCC OA customers who need capabilities beyond the open-source foundation, ETM will offer TimescaleDB Enterprise and Tiger Cloud as a commercially supported scalable upgrade path. The agreement also covers co-developed reference architectures, joint documentation and coordinated support between ETM and Tiger Data.

About Tiger Data

Tiger Data, the creators of TimescaleDB, develops the open-source time-series database built on PostgreSQL and operates Tiger Cloud, a managed database platform for time-series, analytics and AI workloads for the physical world. From on-premises and edge deployment with TimescaleDB Enterprise to centralized cloud analytics with Tiger Cloud, Tiger Data provides the data infrastructure for organizations that need to capture, store and analyze time-series data at every layer of their operations. Learn more at tigerdata.com.

About ETM Professional Control

ETM professional control GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of Siemens AG, develops SIMATIC WinCC Open Architecture, the SCADA platform for complex, distributed and high-availability industrial environments. Headquartered in Eisenstadt, Austria, ETM serves customers in traffic, energy, water, oil and gas, building automation and scientific research through a worldwide network of certified WinCC OA partners and system integrators. Learn more at www.winccoa.com.