Snail Games USA Expands Publishing Portfolio with the Launch of Above The Snow

New release pairs targeted audience growth with developed partnership ecosystem

CULVER CITY, Calif., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, has officially launched Above The Snow on Steam through its indie publishing label Wandering Wizard, reinforcing the Company’s ongoing strategy of expanding its release pipeline through targeted niche titles, strategic partnerships, and long-duration digital catalog opportunities.

The launch highlights Snail Games USA’s continued focus on building a balanced publishing portfolio that pairs established franchises with thoughtfully positioned emerging titles designed to reach engaged specialty audiences.

Above The Snow will launch offering the option for players to purchase the base game or a deluxe Above The Snow: Alpine Edition. The Alpine Edition includes the game’s full original soundtrack, a digital art book in PDF format, and a 3D print file of Brutus the Saint Bernard, the beloved mascot at the heart of Above The Snow’s world. The game will also debut with bundled offerings featuring Farmer’s Dynasty 2 and Sengoku Dynasty , both published by Toplitz Productions. These genre-aligned collaborations place the title before highly relevant player communities already active in simulation, management, and lifestyle gaming categories, reflecting Snail Games USA’s efficient approach to discoverability and audience growth.

Above The Snow also launches with a curated roster of real-world collaborators that add authenticity and broadens awareness potential:

Marek Kamiński , internationally renowned polar explorer

, internationally renowned polar explorer Ed Viesturs , legendary high-altitude climber

, legendary high-altitude climber Heywood-Wakefield , iconic heritage furniture design brand

, iconic heritage furniture design brand Fjordfiesta , a contemporary Norwegian design brand

, a contemporary Norwegian design brand Cortazu , a technical mountain sports brand

These partnerships demonstrate Snail Games USA’s ability to align interactive content with respected names and brands across adventure, lifestyle, and design, enhancing visibility in tandem with the game’s themes.

While indie in scope, Above The Snow represents the kind of focused release that can add meaningful depth to a digital portfolio through community engagement, ongoing storefront presence, and long-term appeal that simulation games hold.

By continuing to add strategically differentiated titles, Snail Games USA is strengthening a catalog designed to benefit from multiple audience segments, longer engagement cycles, and recurring discovery opportunities.

As the interactive entertainment market evolves, publishers with flexible pipelines and diversified content strategies are increasingly well-positioned to capture emerging demand. Above The Snow is the latest example of Snail Games USA executing that model through selective publishing, brand partnerships, and measured portfolio expansion.

Above The Snow is now available on Steam!

For content creators interested in collaborations, please reach out to creatordirect@noiz.gg

About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: https://snail.com/

About Wandering Wizard

Wandering Wizard is passionately committed to championing indie game developers. We provide a platform for fresh voices, revolutionary ideas, and daring experiments within the indie gaming realm. Embracing the inherent risks of indie game development, we partner with creators worldwide to enrich the global gaming community with inclusive, inspiring, and innovative gaming experiences. wanderingwizard.com

About Above the Desk

Above The Desk is an independent game studio built by a small but passionate team – a mix of seasoned industry veterans and bold new talent. We believe that this blend of perspectives, skills, and creative energy is our greatest strength. Our mission is to craft games that stand out with original ideas, engaging mechanics, and a sharp sense of humor. We don’t cut corners – we focus on originality, quality, and fresh takes on familiar formulas. https://abovethedesk.games/

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Such statements are based upon various facts and derived utilizing numerous important assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. The forward-looking statements include statements regarding expanding the Company’s release pipeline through targeted niche titles, strategic partnerships, and long-duration digital catalog opportunities, building a balanced publishing portfolio that pairs established franchises with thoughtfully positioned emerging titles designed to reach engaged specialty audiences, the ability to align interactive content with respected names across adventure, lifestyle, and design enhancing visibility in tangent with the games themes, Above The Snow representing the kind of focused release that can add meaningful depth to a digital portfolio, continuing to add strategically differentiated titles and strengthening a catalog designed to benefit from multiple audience segments, longer engagement cycles, and recurring discovery opportunities. Any forward-looking statements included herein reflect our current views, and they involve certain risks and uncertainties, including, among others, acceptance of our titles in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of our titles and our ability to retain our key employees or maintain our Nasdaq listing. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statement included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.