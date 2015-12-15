Solutionz Group LLC, a technology company focused on travel, events, and digital platforms, today announced the launch of its G2 Growth × Giving framework, a Growth Multiplier model designed to generate incremental revenue, enhance audience engagement, and incorporate measurable social impact across organizations globally.

Tampa, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – April 25, 2026) – The G2 framework represents an operational expansion of the company’s platform strategy, integrating revenue generation, customer engagement, and charitable contribution into a unified system. The framework is intended to address increasing customer acquisition costs by enabling organizations to optimize value from their current user base without relying on additional customer acquisition, price increases, or expanded staffing.

Solutionz Group LLC Announces Launch of G2 Framework to Expand Revenue and Engagement from Existing Audiences

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According to the company, the framework formalizes a structured approach to capturing additional value from existing user interactions by embedding commerce and engagement opportunities directly within partner platforms. This approach is designed to reduce reliance on external conversion paths while increasing on-platform activity and retention.

As part of the launch, Solutionz is deploying the G2 framework across its product suite, including SMARTtools™ and SMARTsales™, which provide transaction-level visibility into revenue performance and associated give-back contributions. These tools are designed to allow organizations to track both financial outcomes and participation metrics tied to charitable components integrated within each transaction.

The company’s VISIT US integration tool will continue to support implementation within partner platforms, enabling organizations to deploy the framework without significant development requirements. Solutionz stated that the integration process is intended to minimize operational disruption while enabling immediate participation in the G2 model.

In conjunction with the framework rollout, Solutionz also announced the formation of its G2 Consortia, a network of organizations adopting the model to collaborate on growth and engagement strategies. The consortia is expected to include participants across SaaS, events, travel, and nonprofit sectors, providing a shared environment for implementation and optimization of the framework.

The company stated that the G2 framework builds on its previously defined “Revenue Multiplier” category, extending its application through a more structured and scalable model. The framework aligns monetization strategies with engagement and social impact objectives, providing organizations with an additional mechanism to increase value derived from existing audiences.





Solutionz Group LLC Announces Launch of G2 Framework to Expand Revenue and Engagement from Existing Audiences



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Solutionz noted that the launch follows recent recognition of its platform with the “Best New Revenue Multiplier Solution” award, which the company cited as validation of its underlying approach. The introduction of the G2 framework represents the next phase in the company’s product and market development.

The G2 Growth Multiplier framework is now available to enterprise partners, digital platforms, event organizers, and nonprofit organizations seeking to expand monetization and engagement strategies within their existing ecosystems. Solutionz indicated that onboarding and implementation are currently underway with select partners.

For additional information, visit www.mysmart.tools.

About Solutionz Group LLC

Solutionz Group LLC is a Tampa, Florida-based technology company specializing in solutions for travel, events, and digital marketing platforms. The company develops tools that enable organizations to monetize existing audiences, increase engagement, and integrate commerce-driven social impact into their operations. Additional information about the company, its platform, and partner ecosystem can be found through its My Smart Tools portal, official Solutionz website, and its digital channels on Youtube, LinkedIn, Facebook , and X, as well as through its Partners Solutionz network. For inquiries, contact the company at info@solutionz.com .

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