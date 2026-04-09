Stria Starts Strategic Transformation with Acquisition of First Gold Royalty

OTTAWA, ON –(ACN Newswire – April 8, 2026) – Stria Lithium Inc. (TSXV: SRA) is pleased to announce the execution on April 8, 2026, of an investment agreement (the “Investment Agreement“) with Alicanto Minerals Ltd. (ASX: AQI) (“Alicanto“) for the acquisition of a net smelter return (NSR) royalty of up to 2% on the advanced West Australian Mt Henry Gold Project (the “Acquisition“) and the appointment of experienced Royalty Company Executives to transform its business into a mining royalty business. The Acquisition constitutes a change of business under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange“).

Following completion of the Acquisition and the transactions contemplated under the Investment Agreement, Stria will focus its activities on the mining royalty business and intends to use its working capital to acquire more precious metals royalties.

Key points of the royalty acquisition and proposed change of business

Creation of a new royalty company that combines the unique skill sets of a highly successful project generation team with a proven royalty management team

Stria has executed its first deal as part of this strategy, securing a net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Mt Henry Gold Project in Western Australia

Mt Henry hosts a JORC-compliant historical Measured & Indicated Resource1 of 22.1Mt @ 1.2 g/t for 822,000oz and an Inferred Resource of 2.4Mt @ 1.2 g/t for 94,000oz2. The resource is shallow and completely open, and is currently being advance through a 50,000m drill program, making it ready positioning it for immediate growth

Following the Acquisition – Management Appointments

Following the completion of the Acquisition, Stria will appoint experienced royalty company executives Adam Davidson and Tyron Rees as Chief Executive Officer and Vice President of Corporate Development respectively

Mr Davidson and Mr Rees, who most recently held senior executive positions at ASX200 Deterra Royalties (ASX: DRR), were also the founders of Trident Royalties, which they grew from a US$20m shell company to its acquisition by Deterra Royalties for ~US$200m

Experienced mining and resources executives, Stephen Parsons and Michael Naylor have been appointed as advisors to the Board on growth and acquisitions post-transaction. Experienced geologist Sam Brooks to join Stria as Project Generation Geologist

Mr Parsons, Mr Naylor and Mr Brooks are the founders of several highly successful ASX-listed precious metals and copper companies including ASX 200 companies Bellevue Gold (ASX: BGL), Gryphon Minerals (ASX: GRY), Firefly Metals (ASX: FFM) (TSX: FFM), and Andean Silver (ASX: ASL)

The team has been successful in identifying resource assets that have a clear pathway to rapid growth, production and revenue

Private Placement

Concurrently with the Acquisition, Stria will complete a non-brokered private placement (the “Placement”) of its common shares for minimum proceeds of a CDN$12.0 million via the issuance of 16,000,000 common shares at a price of CDN$0.75 per common share.

Stria intends to use its strong working capital position and experienced team to build a portfolio of royalty assets, predominantly in precious and base metals while maintaining flexibility to capitalise on other emerging opportunities

About the Mt Henry Gold Project

The Mt Henry Gold Project is an advanced brownfields asset located in the prolific Norseman area in Western Australia

Mt Henry hosts a historical JORC Mineral Resource of Measured & Indicated 22.1Mt @ 1.2 g/t gold for 822,000 ounces and Inferred 2.4Mt @ 1.2 g/t gold for 94,000 ounces and sits within a 16km mineralized corridor; The mineralization remains completely open along strike and down dip with clear potential for rapid Resource growth and broader district-scale upside 34

Alicanto recently announced the commencement of a 50,000m drill program at Mt Henry, with diamond drilling commenced in early March 2026, aimed at driving Resource growth and advancing the project toward a potential mining operation 5

The project benefits from simple geometry and significant widths of mineralization from surface, making it highly amenable to a potential open pit mining operation

The historical mineral resources 6 at the Project are reported inside pit shells completed at an assumed gold price of ~A$2,160/oz (approximately US$1,550/oz); With gold now between A$6,700-A$7000/oz (approximately US$5,000/oz), there is clear potential for larger pit shells and evaluation of broader development scenarios 7

Prior drilling highlights the quality of the asset with substantial widths and grades from unmined areas revealing the scale and continuity of mineralization, results include 8 : 18.0m @ 16.4g/t gold from 14m (hole MHRD0121) 19.0m @ 9.0g/t gold from 29m (hole NMC005) 64.0m @ 3.9g/t gold from 65m (hole 5HENC068) 39.0m @ 5.2g/t gold from 100m (hole NHC122) 18.0m @ 9.8g/t gold from 1m (including 5m @ 33.1g/t gold from 8m) (hole NSRD0004)

Mineralization trends for 16km with only shallow (typically <50m) drilling previously completed on broad centres, with numerous significant intersections outside of the resources to follow up including 9 : 10.0m @ 88.2g/t gold from 5m (including 4m @ 208.8g/t gold from 4m) (hole 4IPP13) 13.0m @ 13.3g/t gold from 5m (including 3m @ 41.8g/t gold from 9m) (hole 84IPP26) 2.0m @ 46.3g/t gold from 6m (hole NBC043) 12.0m @ 6.1g/t gold from 17m (hole NTC003)



Details of the Proposed Transaction

The parties entered an investment agreement and royalty deed for the acquisition by Stria of a 1% NSR (the “Royalty”) on the Mt Henry Gold Project, located in Western Australia (the “Project”)

Stria will pay an amount of A$5m (CDN$4.8m) in cash for the Royalty and will issue 4,000,000 common shares to Mt Henry owner Alicanto Minerals Limited (ASX: AQI) on the closing date

Stria also holds an option to purchase at its discretion an additional 1% NSR for a further cash payment to Alicanto of A$10m (CDN$9.7m) at Stria’s election and before 30 days of Alicanto announcing 2.0Moz of JORC resources

After giving effect to the Acquisition and the completion of the Placement of 12,500,000 shares, Alicanto will hold approximately 6.5% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Stria.

The Acquisition remains subject to several conditions, including obtaining all necessary regulatory and corporate approvals, including that of the Exchange, the filing of a technical report compliant with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”)on the Project in accordance with Canadian securities laws, among other customary closing conditions. The Acquisition will require shareholder approval under the policies of the Exchange, which the Company anticipates receiving by way of written resolution of its shareholders.

Stria Lithium Chairman Jeff York said: “We are delighted to embark on this new chapter with a high-growth royalty strategy backed by an extremely successful and experienced team.

“Adam and Tyron are royalty specialists with an outstanding track record and Steve and Mike are highly successful resources executives who have generated exceptional shareholder returns.

“The combination of this team, our balance sheet, access to capital and deal flow will enable Stria to build a significant portfolio in this rapidly growing sector.

“The acquisition of the Mt Henry royalty is a strong start in our new strategy. With Alicanto moving quickly to create value at Mt Henry through drilling, Stria is well-positioned to share in the upside as the project advances towards production.

Management Appointment

Stria is pleased to announce that, subject to and following the closing of the Acquisition, it will appoint experienced royalty company executives Adam Davidson as Chief Executive Officer, Tyron Rees as Vice President Corporate Development, and Sam Brooks as Project Generation Geologist. Current Chief Executive Officer Dean Hanish will remain on the board and transition to non-executive director.

Mr Davidson and Mr Rees founded AIM-listed Trident Royalties. Trident grew from a small AIM-listed shell into a diversified mining royalty company over a relatively short period, demonstrating a highly effective growth and acquisition strategy. From its listing, the company rapidly assembled a portfolio of royalties and offtakes across multiple commodities and jurisdictions through disciplined deal-making and creative financing structures. Over four years, Trident expanded to holding more than twenty assets acquired through a series of transactions, building meaningful market awareness and liquidity in the process. The strategy culminated in the acquisition of the company by Deterra Royalties in 2024 for circa US$200 million.

Mr Parsons and Mr Naylor are the founding Directors of several highly successful ASX-listed resources companies having identified, acquired and funded projects, devised and implemented exploration and development strategies and created substantial shareholder value.

Mr Parsons and Mr Naylor founded ASX200 Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX: BGL) leading the business through discovery, funding, development and construction of the 3 million oz Bellevue gold mine in Western Australia.

They are also founding directors and executives of ASX300 (and TSX) FireFly Metals and were instrumental in the successful acquisition and subsequent growth of the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project in Newfoundland, Canada.

Prior to that Mr Parsons was the founding Managing Director and Mr Naylor was the Chief Financial Officer of Gryphon Minerals Ltd, which discovered a large multi-million ounce gold project in Burkina Faso, West Africa and grew to be an ASX200 company prior to its takeover by a significant North American gold company and becoming a major gold producing mine.

Mr Brooks complements this track record, having served as Chief Geologist of Bellevue Gold, and previously as a director of Auteco, now FireFly Metals, as well as a key technical geologist at Gryphon Minerals.

Royalty Purchase

Stria has entered into the Investment Agreement for the acquisition of up to a 2% NSR royalty on the Mount Henry Gold Project in Western Australia. For further information on the Mt Henry Gold project, please refer to the recent ASX announcements by Alicanto Minerals Ltd. which can be accessed at: https://www.alicantominerals.com.au/asx-announcements/.

The information contained in the following table is reproduced from Alicanto Minerals (ASX: AQI) press release 17th December 2025:

Table 1: Details of Transaction

Project All underlying tenements which form the Mt Henry Gold Project, Western Australia Historical Mineral Resource10 JORC Mineral Resource of Measured & Indicated 22.1Mt @ 1.2 g/t gold for 822,000 ounces of and Inferred 2.4Mt @ 1.2 g/t gold for 94,000 ounces Commodity gold and all metals, excluding lithium NSR Purchase 1.0% on payment of A$5 million Option 1.0% on payment of A$10 million Option Expiry At Stria’s election and before 30 days of Alicanto announcing 2.0Moz of JORC resources

The Mt Henry Gold Project is located within the prolific Norseman-Kalgoorlie greenstone belt in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia, a gold jurisdiction that hosts multiple long-life operations and multi-million-ounce deposits. The Mt Henry Gold Project Resource comprises three deposits; Mt Henry, Selene and North Scotia – located along a 16km mineralized corridor and supported by extensive drilling, consistent mineralization and a substantial technical dataset.

Together, the deposits contain a historical JORC 2012 Resource of 822,000 ounces of Measured and Indicated and 94,000 ounces of Inferred. All mineralization is near-surface and completely open along strike and down dip across the corridor.

Table 2: JORC 2012 Mineral Historical Resource Estimate for Mt Henry Gold Project, Western Australia

Measured Indicated Measured and Indicated Tonnes

(kt) Grade

(g/t Au) Gold

(koz Au) Tonnes

(kt) Grade

(g/t Au) Gold

(koz Au) Tonnes

(kt) Grade

(g/t) Gold

(koz Au) 11,907 1.2 444 10,172 1.2 378 22,079 1.2 822 Inferred Tonnes (kt) Grade (g/t) Gold (koz Au) 2,424 1.2 94 Notes: Mineral Resources are classified and reported in accordance with the 2012 JORC Code as at 17th December 2025. Mineral resources have been reported in a pit shell at A$2,160/oz gold price and at a 0.4g/t gold cut-off grade. Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

The historical estimate was prepared in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) and not under NI 43-101. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the estimate as a current mineral resource and the issuer is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource.

Outside the main deposit areas, only limited shallow drilling (typically less than 50m deep) has been completed. This work has demonstrated mineralization along the entire horizon, with numerous significant results requiring follow-up drilling.

The Project’s Mineral Resources are located on granted mining leases with sealed-road access approximately 1.5km east of the Coolgardie-Esperance Highway, benefiting from proximity to established regional infrastructure and supporting efficient progression of drilling and development activities.

The Mt Henry Gold Project is located within a well-established gold district that hosts operations and development projects owned by Northern Star, Gold Fields, Westgold, Minerals 260, Focus Minerals and Black Cat Syndicate. The presence of these companies along the same highly endowed greenstone belt highlights the scale and proven endowment of the region.

Alicanto recently announced the commencement of drilling at Mount Henry targeting extensions to the historical Resource.

Cautionary Note: Information regarding the Mt Henry Gold Project is derived from public sources and the Qualified Person responsible for the review and approval of the technical information disclosed in this news release has not verified the information relating to this Mt Henry Gold Project.

Equity Raising

Concurrently with the Acquisition, Stria will carry non-brokered private placement (the “Placement“) of its common shares for minimum (and maximum) proceeds of CDN$12.0 million via the issuance of 16,000,000 common shares at a price of CDN$0.75 per common share. The Placement is scheduled to close concurrently with the Company receiving approval of the Acquisition from its shareholders. Pursuant to the Investment Agreement, the parties have an outside date of July 7, 2026 to complete the Acquisition.

Proceeds from the Placement, in combination with existing cash, will be applied to the Cash Consideration for the Acquisition; and for working capital to fund future evaluations and acquisitions. Following closing of the Placement, Alicanto will emerge as a 6.5% shareholder in Stria.

The Placement is conditional on the Company receiving approval of the Acquisition from its shareholders. All securities issued will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada. Finders’ fees may be payable to qualified parties in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

Indicative Timetable

The expected timetable for the Acquisition and the closing of the Placement is provided in the table below which is subject to adjustment as the Acquisition remains subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals:

Event Date Trading Halt April 8, 2026 Completion of Subscription Agreement by each individual subscriber for C$10 million Placement On or around April 10, 2026 (Note: additional subscription agreements may be signed until Closing) Approval of the Acquisition by written resolution of the shareholders of Stria (subject to Exchange approval) On or around June 2, 2026 Closing of Acquisition and Placement On or around, June 9, 2026 Stria to recommence trading On or around, June 11, 2026

Effect on Capital Structure

The effect of the Acquisition and the Placement on Stria’s issued capital is set out below:

Capital Structure Shares % Existing Securities 41,536,696 67.5 Placement Securities 16,000,000 26.0 Consideration Shares 4,000,000 6.5 Total 61,536,522 100.0

Board Approval

The Board of Directors of Stria has unanimously approved the Acquisition.

Preliminary News Release

This is a preliminary news release regarding the Acquisition, additional press releases containing additional information on the Acquisition will follow in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

Other TSX-V Matters

The Acquisition constitutes an arm’s length transaction under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and no finder’s fee is payable in connection therewith.

Trading Halt

Trading in the Company’s common shares on the Exchange will be halted before the opening of the market on Tuesday April 7, 2026. It is anticipating that trading in the Company’s common shares will remain halted until closing of the Acquisition.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brian Wolfe, B. Sc., MAIG, Principal Consultant Geologist and an independent Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101. Brian Wolfe is a consultant to Stria.

Historical Mineral Resource Disclosure

While the historical estimates on the Mt Henry Gold Project were reportedly prepared in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (“JORC Code“) (2012) in effect at the time, consistency with current standards is not assured. The Company considers these historical estimates to be relevant as they indicate the potential presence and scale of mineralization on the Mt Henry Gold Project. The historical resource categories used are consistent with those defined in NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves; however, a QP has not done sufficient work to classify these historical estimates as current mineral resources, and the Company is not treating them as current mineral resources.

The Mt Henry historical resource estimate was reported on the 17th of December 2025 0n the Australian securities exchange (ASX) by Alicanto Minerals Ltd prepared using the JORC code of reporting. Reporting classification is consistent with the CIM code of reporting. The historical resource estimate has been reviewed by the QP who has confirmed the historical estimate has been appropriately estimated.

To the extent known and insofar as existing available documentation indicates, the historical estimate described can be considered to be reliable under the JORC code (2012). The description of work undertaken, assumptions and chosen parameters demonstrate competency in the procedures and workflow required. Although historical data back to 1980 has been included, sufficient detail is maintained in the available database to ensure integrity. Only suitable drilling (Diamond core and RC) and surveying techniques have been employed. Sampling and assaying techniques described are to industry standard. The estimation methodology, Ordinary Kriging with Localised Uniform Kriging post processing are standard methods and appropriate for the style of mineralization. The reporting classification of Measured, Indicated and Inferred is consistent with the CIM code of reporting. Applied mining factors and assumptions appear reasonable. A history of mining with good reconciliation of mine claimed to mill recovered provides confidence in the accuracy of the estimate.

Key assumptions and parameters of the December 2025 historical Resource Estimate reproduced from the AQI ASX press release dated 17th of December 2025 are tabulated below.

Criteria Explanation Commentary Database Integrity Measures taken to ensure that data has not been corrupted by, for example, transcription or keying errors, between its initial collection and its use for Mineral Resource estimation purposes.

Data validation procedures used. As new data was acquired it passed through a validation approval system designed to pick up any significant errors before the information is loaded into the master database.

The Competent Person, Mr Palich, has undertaken sufficient independent checks on the database integrity to conclude there are no material discrepancies

A visual review of down hole survey outcomes has shown no material deviations

Site Visits Comment on any site visits undertaken by the Competent Person and the outcome of those visits.

If no site visits have been undertaken indicate why this is the case A site visit was made by the Competent Person, Mr Ben Palich, on December 9, 2025.

During the visit Mr Palich discussed the logging facilities, geological and logging processes, sampling and core handling process and operating procedures. Additionally, existing open pit excavations were reviewed, and Mr Palich observed the location of a number of collar locations from the drilling. Geological interpretation Confidence in (or conversely, the uncertainty of) the geological interpretation of the mineral deposit.

Nature of the data used and of any assumptions made.

The effect, if any, of alternative interpretations on Mineral Resource estimation.

The use of geology in guiding and controlling Mineral Resource estimation.

The factors affecting continuity both of grade and geology Confidence in the geological interpretation at MHGP is high. The current geological interpretation has been a precursor to successful mining over the years

The data and assumptions used do suggest that any significant alternative geological interpretation is unlikely.

Geology (lithological units, alterations, structure, veining) have been used to guide and control Mineral Resource estimation for MHGP. There is a strong geological control to the mineralisation interpretation. The deposit is essentially strata hosted within a sheared Banded Iron Formation (BIF). The shear is essentially contiguous along the upper contact of the BIF and an overlying mafic unit

No alternative interpretations are currently considered viable.

Geological interpretation of the deposit was carried out using a systematic approach to ensure that the resultant estimated Mineral Resource was both sufficiently constrained, and representative of the expected sub-surface conditions. In all aspects of resource estimation the factual and interpreted geology was used to guide the development of the interpretation.

Geological matrixes were established to assist with interpretation and construction of the estimation domains.

The structural regime is the dominant control on geological and grade continuity in the Goldfields. Lithological factors such as rheology contrast are secondary controls on grade distribution.

Low-grade stockpiles are derived from previous mining of the mineralisation styles outlined above. Dimensions The extent and variability of the Mineral Resource expressed as length(along strike or otherwise), plan width, and depth below surface to the upper and lower limits of the mineral Resource The Mt Henry mineralised domain is approximately 2km long and has a down dip extent of 280m and is open at depth. The deposit consists of a main lode that varies between 3m and 40m thick with numerous parallel lodes

The Selene mineralised domain is approximately 1.3km long, has a down dip of extent of up to 440m and is open at depth. The deposit consists of a main lode that varies between 10m and 50m thick with numerous parallel lodes at various stages along the length of the deposit.

The North Scotia mineralized domain is approximately 450m long and has a down dip of extent of 110m and is open at depth. The deposit consists of multiple NNE trending quartz lodes that vary between 1m and 5m in true thickness with numerous thinner parallel lodes at various stages along the length of the deposit.

Low-grade stockpiles are of various dimensions. Estimation and modelling techniques. The nature and appropriateness of the estimation technique(s) applied and key assumptions, including treatment of extreme grade values, domaining, interpolation parameters, maximum distance of extrapolation from data points.

The availability of check estimates, previous estimates and/or mine production records and whether the Mineral Resource estimate takes appropriate account of such data.

The assumptions made regarding recovery of by-products. Estimation of deleterious elements or other non-grade variables of economic significance (e.g. sulphur for acid mine drainage characterisation).

In the case of block model interpolation, the block size in relation to the average sample spacing and the search employed.

Any assumptions behind modelling of selective mining units.

Any assumptions about correlation between variables.

The process of validation, the checking process used, the comparison of model data to drillhole data, and use of reconciliation data if available. After validating the drillhole data to be used in the estimation, interpretation of the orebody is undertaken in sectional and / or plan view to create the outline strings which form the basis of the three-dimensional orebody wireframe. Wireframing is then carried out using a combination of automated stitching algorithms and manual triangulation to create an accurate three-dimensional representation of the sub-surface mineralised body.

Drillhole intersections within the mineralised body are defined, these intersections are then used to flag the appropriate sections of the drillhole database tables for compositing purposes. Drillholes are subsequently composited to allow for grade estimation. In all aspects of resource estimation, the factual and interpreted geology was used to guide the development of the interpretation.

Once the sample data has been composited, a statistical analysis is undertaken to assist with determining estimation search parameters, top-cuts etc. Variographic analysis of individual domains is undertaken to assist with determining appropriate search parameters. Which are then incorporated with observed geological and geometrical features to determine the most appropriate search parameters.

An empty block model is then created for the area of interest. This model contains attributes set at background values for the various elements of interest as well as density, and various estimation parameters that are subsequently used to assist in resource categorisation. The block sizes used in the model will vary depending on orebody geometry, minimum mining units, estimation parameters and levels of informing data available.

Grade estimation was completed using ordinary kriging estimation method, and localised uniform conditioning (LUC) method.

The resource is then depleted for mining voids and subsequently classified in line with JORC guidelines utilising a combination of various estimation derived parameters and geological/mining knowledge.

Estimation results are routinely validated against primary input data, previous estimates and mining output.

Good reconciliation between mine claimed figures and milled figures were routinely achieved during production. Moisture Whether the tonnages are estimated on a dry basis or with natural moisture, and the method of determination of the moisture content. Tonnage estimates are dry tonnes Cut-off parameters The basis of the adopted cut-off grade(s) or quality parameters applied The cut-off grades used for the reporting of the Mineral Resources have been selected based on the style of mineralisation, depth from surface of the mineralisation and the most probable extraction technique and associated costs Mining factors or assumptions Assumptions made regarding possible mining methods, minimum mining dimensions and internal (or, if applicable, external) mining dilution. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider potential mining methods, but the assumptions made regarding mining methods and parameters when estimating Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of the basis of the mining assumptions made Variable by deposit.

No mining dilution or ore loss has been modelled in the resource model or applied to the reported Mineral Resource with the exception of the Selene Mineral Resource which has implicit dilution included through the use of LUC. Metallurgical factors or assumptions The basis for assumptions or predictions regarding metallurgical amenability. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider potential metallurgical methods, but the assumptions regarding metallurgical treatment processes and parameters made when reporting Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of the basis of the metallurgical assumptions made. Metallurgical recovery assumptions have been applied to reported Mineral Resources by reporting inside A$2160 pit shells and are based on test work and processing records from processing the Mt Henry deposit ore through the Higginsville plant.

Assumed recoveries of oxide material for all deposits was 94%, whereas assumed recovery for fresh material at Mt Henry was 86.2%, Selene was 88.6%, and North Scotia was 82%. Environmental factors or assumptions Assumptions made regarding possible waste and process residue disposal options. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider the potential environmental impacts of the mining and processing operation. While at this stage the determination of potential environmental impacts, particularly for a greenfields project, may not always be well advanced, the status of early consideration of these potential environmental impacts should be reported. Where these aspects have not been considered this should be reported with an explanation of the environmental assumptions made. The mine and exploration programs operated in accordance with all environmental conditions set down as conditions for grant of the respective leases Bulk density Whether assumed or determined. If assumed, the basis for the assumptions. If determined, the method used, whether wet or dry, the frequency of the measurements, the nature, size and representativeness of the samples.

The bulk density for bulk material must have been measured by methods that adequately account for void spaces (vugs, porosity, etc.), moisture and differences between rock and alteration zones within the deposit.

Discuss assumptions for bulk density estimates used in the evaluation process of the different materials. Bulk density of the mineralisation is variable and is for the most part lithology and oxidation rather than mineralisation dependent.

A large suite of bulk density determinations has been carried out across the project areas.

The bulk densities were separated into different weathering domains and lithological domains.

Past mining history has validated the assumptions made surrounding bulk density. Classification The basis for the classification of the Mineral Resources into varying confidence categories.

Whether appropriate account has been taken of all relevant factors (i.e. relative confidence in tonnage/grade estimations, reliability of input data, confidence in continuity of geology and metal values, quality, quantity and distribution of the data).

Whether the result appropriately reflects the Competent Person’s view of the deposit. Resources are classified in line with JORC guidelines utilising a combination of various estimation derived parameters, input data and geological / mining knowledge.

Drillhole spacing to support classification varies based upon lode characteristics.

Measured ranges from 10-35m, Indicated from 10-60m and Inferred from 10-200m.

This approach considers all relevant factors and reflects the Competent Person’s view of the deposit. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of Mineral Resource estimates. This Mineral Resource Estimate has not been reviewed or audited externally.

The Mineral Resource estimates have been reviewed by Alicanto geologists and are considered to appropriately reflect the mineralization styles and grade tenor supported by drilling data. Discussion of relative accuracy/ confidence Where appropriate a statement of the relative accuracy and confidence level in the Mineral Resource estimate using an approach or procedure deemed appropriate by the Competent Person. For example, the application of statistical or geostatistical procedures to quantify the relative accuracy of the resource within stated confidence limits, or, if such an approach is not deemed appropriate, a qualitative discussion of the factors that could affect the relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate.

The statement should specify whether it relates to global or local estimates, and, if local, state the relevant tonnages, which should be relevant to technical and economic evaluation. Documentation should include assumptions made and the procedures used.

These statements of relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate should be compared with production data, where available. All currently reported resource estimates are considered robust, and representative on both a global and local scale.

A continuing history of mining with good reconciliation of mine claimed to mill recovered provides confidence in the accuracy of the estimate

Work needed to convert the JORC MRE as described above includes (but is not limited to) the following:-

Additional database checks to demonstrate the veracity of the data including checks of assay certificates against the master database.

Analysis and review of all available assay quality control data.

Review of the existing geological and mineralisation interpretations.

A full geostatistical review and analysis using the resultant geological and mineralisation interpretations.

Determination of the most appropriate geostatistical estimation methods applicable.

Classification of the grade estimates consistent with the CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves.

Assessment of the classified grade estimates using suitable reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction (RPEEE) criteria and reporting of the Mineral Resource subsequent to application of the resultant RPEEE criteria.

Neither Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Completion of the Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Acquisition cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Acquisition, any information released or received with respect to the Acquisition may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Stria should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the Acquisition and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Please refer to the risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information

Forward-looking information in this press release may include, without limitation, statements relating to: the completion of the Acquisition and the timing thereof, the proposed business of Stria following the Acquisition, the completion of the proposed Placement and the use of proceeds therefrom, the completion and receipt by Stria of a NI 43-101 compliant technical report for the Mt Henry Gold Project, the proposed officers of the Resulting Issuer, shareholder and regulatory approvals.

These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including risks regarding the mining industry, commodity prices, market conditions, general economic factors, the ability of the parties to successfully complete the Acquisition, management’s ability to manage and to operate the business, and the equity markets generally. Because of these risks and uncertainties, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of each of Stria and Alicanto may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by forward-looking information.

Although Stria believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Stria disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

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1 Alicanto Minerals (ASX: AQI) press release 17th December 2025

2 A “qualified person” (QP) under NI 43-101 has not done sufficient work to classify these historical estimates as current mineral resources, and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources.

3 A “qualified person” (QP) under NI 43-101 has not done sufficient work to classify these historical estimates as current mineral resources, and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources.

4 Alicanto Minerals (ASX: AQI) Press release 17th December 2025 titled “Acquisition of Mt Henry Gold Project and Capital Raising”

5 Alicanto Minerals (ASX: AQI) Press release 24th February 2026 titled “Drilling to commence next month at Mt Henry”

6 A “qualified person” (QP) under NI 43-101 has not done sufficient work to classify these historical estimates as current mineral resources, and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources.

7 Alicanto Minerals (ASX: AQI) Press release 17th December 2025 titled “Mt Henry Gold Project Acquisition Presentation”

8 Alicanto Minerals (ASX: AQI) Press release 17th December 2025 titled “Acquisition of Mt Henry Gold Project and Capital Raising”

9 Alicanto Minerals (ASX: AQI) Press release 17th December 2025 titled “Acquisition of Mt Henry Gold Project and Capital Raising”

10 A “qualified person” (QP) under NI 43-101 has not done sufficient work to classify these historical estimates as current mineral resources, and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291716

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