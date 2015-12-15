Striim Enables a New Wave of Enterprise AI Innovation on Google Cloud with Validata Cloud, AI Agents, and MCP AgentLink

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Striim announced new capabilities on Google Cloud that will enable enterprises to build and operate a new class of AI-driven systems powered by real-time, trusted data. The announcement includes the launch of Validata Cloud , alongside continued advancements in Striim’s AI Agents and MCP AgentLink .

As organizations move AI from experimentation into production, the challenge has shifted from building models on training data to operating on data that is continuously current, accurate, and actionable. Striim provides this foundation by streaming operational data into Google Cloud with the lowest latency, creating a continuously updated data layer for analytics, applications, and AI.

Enterprises across key industries are already using Striim to meet this requirement and power real-time, AI-driven innovation within their next-generation modernization initiatives:

A multi-national FinTech company uses Striim to move data in real-time from on-prem Oracle to Spanner, which powers their new cloud-native applications. With Striim’s bi-directional synchronization, both legacy and modern systems stay continuously aligned, allowing them to modernize without disruption. This approach ensures the existing system remains fully operational while the new platform is built and scaled.

A top 5 healthcare retailer is modernizing its critical prescription platform by transitioning from a monolithic application running on a large Oracle RAC to a microservices-based architecture on Spanner. Striim enables this transformation by streaming real-time data changes from the legacy system, applying in-line, real-time normalization, and delivering them to the newly developed services. The platform’s flexibility supports advanced custom processing business logic required for evolving service needs, while bi-directional synchronization ensures consistency across legacy and modern environments. To date, the solution is in production in over 9000 pharmacy stores.

One of the largest financial derivatives exchanges in the US uses Striim for enterprise modernization. Financial data is continuously collected from mission-critical trading platforms to AlloyDB, Google Cloud’s fully-managed Postgres-compatible database in the cloud, enabling real-time access for analysts and traders. At the same time, data is continuously synced back from AlloyDB to Oracle for risk mitigation, ensuring both environments stay aligned. Striim handles true real-time processing at scale, supporting tens of thousands of CDC events per second as trades occur. On top of this foundation, the customer is leveraging Striim’s built-in AI agents to monitor these live data streams for anomalous patterns and potential fraud in real time. By operating directly on streaming data as it moves, these agents flag suspicious trading activity as it happens.

To ensure that data can be trusted at scale, Striim has introduced Validata AI Cloud, a fully managed data validation and reconciliation service on Google Cloud. Validata AI Cloud is the highest performance, scalable data comparison product that leverages vector validation to optimally verify data accuracy between enterprise systems such as Oracle, PostgreSQL, and MySQL, and cloud targets such as BigQuery, Snowflake, and Databricks without requiring teams to deploy or manage validation infrastructure. The divergent systems can be synchronized via Striim’s Data Reconciliation capability.

Validata AI Cloud detects discrepancies, monitors drift, accounts for ongoing synchronization, and generates repair scripts in real time, enabling teams to maintain confidence in the data powering analytics and AI. It supports multiple validation methods, including Vector, Fast Record, Full Record, Interval, Key, and Custom Validation. This allows organizations to confirm that the source matches the target after data movement, making data governance and support for audit and compliance far simpler, more accurate and reliable.

“AI systems are only as effective as the data they run on,” said Alok Pareek, Co-founder and EVP of Products and Engineering at Striim. “Our customers are building mission-critical systems that respond in real time. Validata AI Cloud, combined with our streaming platform, AI agents, and MCP AgentLink, gives them the foundation to do that with confidence.”

Within Striim’s platform, validation is part of a broader system of real-time intelligence and automation that supports production AI environments. Striim also ships with state of the art built-in agents, including:

Sherlock: Examines source data in real time, classifying and tagging sensitive fields across streaming pipelines using LLMs. It’s a sensitive data discovery agent that can sample source data and identify PII, SSNs, credit cards, etc.

Examines source data in real time, classifying and tagging sensitive fields across streaming pipelines using LLMs. It’s a sensitive data discovery agent that can sample source data and identify PII, SSNs, credit cards, etc. Sentinel: Real-time sensitive data detection and protection agent. It detects PII in streaming data and automatically applies protection measures such as tagging, masking, or encryption based on predefined policies.

Real-time sensitive data detection and protection agent. It detects PII in streaming data and automatically applies protection measures such as tagging, masking, or encryption based on predefined policies. Foreseer: Provides time series forecasting and anomaly detection for real-time monitoring and predictive analytics.

Provides time series forecasting and anomaly detection for real-time monitoring and predictive analytics. Euclid: Generates vector representations for semantic search, categorization, and AI/ML applications directly within data streams.

Together, these capabilities along with MCP AgentLink — a distributed solution to stream changes from 100+ systems into MCP-ready zones with sub-second latency for agents to query replicas without disrupting live production systems — create a continuously validated, context-rich data foundation for enterprise AI.

By providing a unified path from source database changes to validated, governed, and AI-ready data, Striim enables enterprises to operate production AI systems that respond to the business in real time.

Validata AI Cloud is now generally available. You can learn more about it and get started here .

ABOUT STRIIM, INC.

Striim pioneers real-time intelligence for AI by unifying data across clouds, applications, and databases via a fully managed, SaaS-based platform. Striim’s platform, optimized for modern cloud data warehouses, transforms relational and unstructured data into AI-ready insights instantly with advanced analytics and ML frameworks, enabling swift business action. Striim leverages its expertise in real-time data integration, streaming analytics, and database replication, including industry-leading CDC technology, to achieve sub-second latency in processing over 100 billion daily events for ML analytics and proactive decision-making. To learn more, visit www.striim.com .

Media Contact:

Nicole Mitich, Director of Partner Marketing at Striim

Phone: (650) 241-0680

Email: press@striim.com

Source: Striim, Inc.