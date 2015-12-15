Super Smith Bros LTD Launches “Total Washout: Surf Arcade” for iOS and Android

The Bathtub Just Got Dangerous: “Total Washout: Surf Arcade” Brings High-Stakes Bullet Hell to iOS and Android

Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/id6760748317Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.supersmithbros.totalwashout&pli=1The bathtub just got dangerous!Total Washout is an endless surfing bullet hell action game where ducks have outfits and sharks have laser beams on their heads.Survive the gauntlet using the unique one touch surfing mechanic. Upgrade and customise your duck from the in-game store with a huge array of outfits, perks, boosters and upgrades.Complete challenges, level up, plus so much more!

St Austell, CORNWALL, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Surf’s up! Master the unique one-touch surfing controls, dodge laser-sharks, and complete over 200 challenges in the ultimate bathtub bullet hell. Available now on Google Play and Apple Appstore

Super Smith Bros LTD Launches

Total Washout – Banner Art – Duck vs Duck

Total Washout is an endless surfing bullet hell action game where ducks have outfits and sharks have laser beams on their heads. Feel those spring and summer vibes with the bright coloful aesthetic and water themes.

Survive the gauntlet using the unique one-touch surfing mechanic. Upgrade and customise your duck from the in-game store with a huge selection of outfits, perks, boosters and upgrades. Complete challenges, level up, plus so much more!

Drawing inspiration from the mission-driven addictive loop of Jetpack Joyride and the physics-based flow of Line RiderTotal Washout creates a unique hybrid experience. It demands the precision of a classic ‘shmup’ while maintaining the accessible, one-touch momentum that mobile players love.

Game Features:

  • One-Touch Surfing Action: Simple, intuitive controls that allow players to navigate complex bullet hell patterns with a single touch.
  • Sharks with Laser Beams: Dodge a variety of quirky yet deadly enemies in a high-stakes race for survival.
  • Perks & Upgrades: Enhance your run with powerful upgrades and enter Hyper Speed or catch a Gold Rush to climb the ranks.
  • Surf in Style: Unlock a wide variety of customization options and outfits for your ducks to personalize your experience.
  • 200+ Challenges: A massive array of objectives and rewards designed to keep the action fresh and players coming back for more.
  • Global Competition: Compete for the top spot on global leaderboards and unlock a full suite of achievements.
  • Fully Localized: Playable in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Japanese, and Brazilian Portuguese.

Total Washout: Surf Arcade is free to download and features cross-device cloud saving.

Press Contact:

Store Links:

Trailer:

 

About Super Smith Bros LTD

Super Smith Bros LTD is an independent game developer based in Cornwall UK, focused on creating polished, vibrant, and addictive mobile experiences.

Originally formed as 2 brothers (Steven Smith & Graham Smith).

Graham is a seasoned developer with over 10 years experience creating and shipping games on almost every major platform from Xbox and Playstation to Android, iOS and more. He was recently featured on BBC spotlight in the UK for his work on serious games helping young people who have suffered adverse childhood experiences.

Steven Smith, the other half of the Super Smith Bros, sadly and unexpectedly passed away in October 2025 during development of Total Washout. This game is released in his memory.

Super Smith Bros LTD Launches

Total Washout – Surf, Evade, Collect, Dominate!

Press Inquiries

Graham Smith
GrahamSmith.Software@gmail.com
https://www.SuperSmithBros.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=HjH9zsuG56M

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