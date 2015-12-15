SVT Robotics Introduces SOFTBOT® Intelligence; Powering the Data Backbone for Enterprise and Physical AI

New capability captures and contextualizes real-time execution data to enable AI-driven performance and optimization— debuting at MODEX 2026

SVT SOFTBOT Intelligence SVT Robotics’ SOFTBOT Intelligence platform provides warehouse operators with live, AI-ready data and actionable insights to optimize floor operations and automation efficiency, all within one dashboard.

NORFOLK, Va., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SVT Robotics, a leader in interoperability software, today announced the launch of SOFTBOT® Intelligence, a new data capability that transforms how organizations see and leverage performance data across live automation environments. Built on the SOFTBOT Platform, SOFTBOT Intelligence captures and contextualizes real-time execution data as it flows through integrated technologies, creating the high-fidelity data backbone required for reliable, AI-driven outcomes.

As the SOFTBOT Platform orchestrates execution events across robotics, software, and enterprise systems, SOFTBOT Intelligence continuously captures and correlates these events with millisecond-level precision—revealing relationships, dependencies, and cause-and-effect between technologies. It transforms fragmented system activity into contextualized, actionable insight and gives IT and operations leaders a unified, real-time view of how automation and software technologies perform in production.

“Companies have no shortage of data. But without context in real time, that data has limited value—especially for AI,” said A.K. Schultz, CEO and Co-Founder of SVT Robotics. “SOFTBOT Intelligence changes that by normalizing raw system transactions into AI-ready information that reflects how software and robotic technologies behave together. It gives organizations the high-fidelity data required to maximize AI’s effectiveness and the visibility they need to optimize performance.”

“In industrial environments, performance issues often don’t live inside a specific, individual system; they happen within the interactions occurring between technologies,” said Jim Hodson, Senior VP of Customer Operations and Co-Founder at SVT Robotics. “SOFTBOT Intelligence gives teams the contextualized view they need to uncover those constraints earlier and act on them faster so they can optimize now and utilize AI at scale with confidence.”

SOFTBOT Intelligence provides a unified, dependable data layer purpose-built for enterprise and physical AI. By correlating execution events as they occur, organizations give AI the context needed to generate accurate predictions, uncover hidden performance constraints, and drive continuous optimization in real time. With a complete view of the automation environment, AI can deliver more precise recommendations and operational impact.

“What we’re delivering with SOFTBOT Intelligence is a level of functional visibility that hasn’t been possible until now,” explained Nick Leonard, Senior VP of Product at SVT Robotics. “At MODEX, we’ll show how teams can move beyond isolated metrics to a complete, cross-system understanding of performance that enables faster optimization and harvesting of reliable data AI can trust.”

SVT Robotics will be at MODEX 2026 in Atlanta, April 13–16, at booth A2314, where attendees can explore SOFTBOT Intelligence with SVT experts and see how contextualized automation data can improve system performance and create a scalable foundation for logistics AI.

About SVT Robotics

SVT Robotics is a software provider that helps organizations integrate, optimize, and scale industrial software and robotics with the data infrastructure required to power enterprise and physical AI. Its tech-agnostic SOFTBOT Platform delivers real-time performance monitoring and execution data across disparate technologies. By normalizing and contextualizing this data, SVT’s platform provides the operational insight organizations need to improve performance, maximize ROI, and effectively scale AI solutions today and tomorrow. Visit svtrobotics.com.

Contact:

Émilie Gille

Associate Account Executive

Trevi Communications

emilie@trevicomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/167e95a3-12ea-4725-a137-0d62866a0aeb