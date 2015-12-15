The Healing Blueprint Podcast Launches: A New Resource for Personal Growth and Healing

Debut Podcast Ranks #45 on Apple Podcasts in Health & Fitness

Norwood, Massachusetts–(Newsfile Corp. – April 14, 2026) – The Healing Blueprint Podcast, hosted by wellness expert Jill Briansky, has officially launched and has already earned a spot among the top podcasts in its category, ranking #45 on Apple Podcasts in Health & Fitness. The podcast offers a platform for individuals seeking guidance in personal growth, emotional healing, and transformative change, providing listeners with valuable insights, practical strategies, and expert advice on overcoming life’s challenges and cultivating well-being.

The Healing Blueprint Podcast featuring host, Jill Briansky

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“The path to healing and transformation is a deeply personal journey,” said Jill Briansky. “The Healing Blueprint Podcast aims to provide listeners with the tools and perspectives needed to navigate that journey with clarity and confidence.”

The podcast features a variety of topics related to emotional well-being, stress management, mindfulness, and holistic healing approaches. Each episode includes conversations with experts in the wellness and personal development fields, as well as stories from individuals who have experienced significant personal transformation.

Since its launch, The Healing Blueprint Podcast has quickly gained traction, breaking into the Top 50 on Apple Podcasts in the Health & Fitness category at #45 — a testament to the growing demand for authentic, accessible wellness content. The podcast is designed for individuals who are seeking practical guidance to improve their emotional, physical and mental health. By addressing topics such as emotional resilience, self-awareness, and personal empowerment, the show offers actionable insights that can be applied to everyday life.

In addition to offering expert advice, the podcast also serves as a resource for those navigating transitions in their personal and professional lives. Listeners will gain access to diverse tools and methods for improving their emotional well-being and fostering greater personal fulfillment.

Listeners can access The Healing Blueprint Podcast through its official website www.thehealingblueprintpodcast.com and on major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

About Jill Briansky

Jill Briansky is a healer and Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker (LICSW) with over 20 years of experience supporting individuals on their healing journeys. She integrates her clinical training with a holistic, integrative approach, blending psychotherapy, intuitive practices, and energy-based work to support healing across the physical, emotional, and mental aspects of the body.

Jill’s approach addresses healing through multiple layers of the body — including the nervous system, emotional patterns, and the body’s energetic landscape. Her work supports individuals in releasing what has been held and reconnecting with themselves on a deeper level. Jill views healing as a collaborative process, holding space for each person’s unfolding with compassion and care. Through this work, clients move toward inner balance, clarity, and self-trust.

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