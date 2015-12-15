The Missing Piece of Hybrid AI: Saltire Software Turns Plain English Into Interactive Geometry

Saltire combines natural-language input with deterministic reasoning to bring exact geometry into modern AI workflows

PORTLAND, Ore., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As AI draws new attention to geometry, one challenge remains unresolved: turning natural-language descriptions into diagrams that are mathematically exact, reproducible, and genuinely usable. Saltire Software , founded in 1989, is addressing that gap with the introduction of GenerativeGX (“GenGX”), a natural-language geometry experience that turns plain-English prompts into interactive diagrams powered by deterministic geometric reasoning. Today’s launch builds on decades of work behind products such as Geometry Expressions and GXWeb, and comes as Saltire presents its NL→IR→diagram pipeline at AIR-RES 2026 in Las Vegas , creating a timely moment for technical validation and public visibility.

GenGX is Saltire’s natural-language interface, allowing users to type or speak a plain-English instruction, such as “In triangle ABC, draw a median and an altitude from the same vertex,” and receive a mathematically correct, clarity-optimized, fully interactive diagram. Under the hood, GenGX uses an LLM to interpret the request, generates an intermediate representation, and calls CoreGX to construct the final geometry. As a free exploration layer, GenGX gives users a direct way to experience Saltire’s full NL→IR→diagram pipeline without needing to write code.

As large language models draw growing attention for their ability to reason about geometry, they still struggle to illustrate that reasoning, verify correctness, or produce usable diagrams. Saltire addresses that gap by generating clarity-optimized constructions that can be manipulated, explored, and trusted.

Saltire plans to follow this launch in the coming months with the introduction of CoreGX, its hosted deterministic reasoning engine for developers and enterprises. Together, GenGX and CoreGX offer a hybrid-AI geometry solution that combines natural-language input, symbolic interpretation, and rigorous geometric construction. Built on the same underlying geometry engine that powers products such as Geometry Expressions and GXWeb, this launch reflects not a departure from Saltire’s mathematical foundation, but an extension of it into modern AI workflows.

“For a long time, the challenge has not been whether geometry can be handled rigorously, but how to make that rigor accessible in a form that fits the way people now work with modern systems,” said Philip Todd, founder and president of Saltire Software. “What GenGX adds is a natural-language path into a deterministic geometry engine, allowing users to move from an informal description to an exact, interactive construction. CoreGX extends that same foundation into a form that developers and enterprises can build into broader AI workflows.”

As Saltire continues the rollout of GenGX and prepares for the introduction of CoreGX, additional product information, examples, and launch updates will be shared on the company’s website and through its newsletter.

About Saltire Software

Saltire Software, founded in 1989, is a Portland, Oregon-based mathematical software company with roots in Tektronix Computer Research Labs and decades of experience in symbolic and constraint-based geometry. Led by founder Philip Todd, Saltire develops products including Geometry Expressions, GXWeb, GenGX, and CoreGX, all built on a long-developed geometry engine designed for exact, interactive construction. Today, Saltire is extending that foundation into the AI era, combining natural-language input with deterministic geometric reasoning for education, research, and AI-native applications. Learn more by visiting our website .

Media Contact:

Kelly Ferraro

River North Communications

On behalf of Saltire Software

1-646-275-7040