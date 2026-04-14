Viacon Recognized as Best India Social Media Marketing Company by DesignRush

Viacon’s approach to social media emphasizes alignment with broader digital strategies, enabling brands to improve engagement and achieve measurable results across channels.

Kolkata, India–(Newsfile Corp. – April 14, 2026) – Viacon Marketing & Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a performance-driven digital marketing agency, has been recognized as the Best Social Media Marketing Company in India by DesignRush.

The recognition highlights the agency’s strategic use of social media to deliver measurable business outcomes in a competitive digital landscape.

Viacon has been recognized as a leading social media marketing agency in India.

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Viacon approaches social media as a performance channel rather than a standalone content platform. Its strategies are designed to align with broader digital efforts, including search engine optimization, paid media, and on-site user journeys, enabling brands to operate within a connected and cohesive ecosystem.

“At Viacon, we approach social media as a performance-driven brand-building channel rather than just a content distribution platform. Our strategy combines data, creativity, and consumer psychology to drive measurable outcomes; whether that’s engagement, lead generation, or brand recall. What sets us apart is our integrated approach, where social media is aligned with SEO, paid media, and website journeys to create a cohesive digital ecosystem rather than isolated campaigns,” said Sudarshan Nath, SEO Team Lead at Viacon.

As India’s social media environment continues to shift, brands are adapting to changes driven by evolving consumer expectations and platform behavior. Short-form video, creator-led storytelling, and AI-driven personalization are increasingly shaping how audiences engage with content. Viacon addresses these shifts through platform-specific strategies that emphasize relevance, speed, and authenticity.

The agency combines data analysis with creative execution and consumer insights to improve engagement, lead generation, and brand recall. This structured approach allows clients to focus on outcomes that directly impact business performance rather than relying on surface-level metrics.

Looking ahead, Viacon is focused on integrating AI-driven insights, enhancing performance marketing capabilities, and building scalable content frameworks for brands. Moreover, the agency aims to deepen its expertise in video-first strategies, social commerce, and community-led growth, while continuing to invest in automation and analytics to support faster decision-making and improved returns.

To learn more, visit https://viacon.io

About Viacon Marketing & Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Viacon Marketing & Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a global MarTech agency that provides digital marketing technology solutions and SaaS platforms for businesses. Its services include search engine optimization (SEO), web and app development, paid media management, and performance marketing. The company also deploys AI-enabled tools, including automated content optimization and predictive audience targeting.

Founded in 2018 by Mashum Mollah in West Bengal, India, Viacon serves clients in India, the UAE, and the United States. The company works across sectors such as eCommerce, SaaS, healthcare, and real estate, with a distributed team supporting the delivery of digital solutions.