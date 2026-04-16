Xigem Technologies Announces Intention to Adopt Semi Annual Reporting Under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 15, 2026) – Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: VZ6) (“Xigem” or the “Company“), is pleased to announce that it intends to rely on the exemptions provided under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the “Blanket Order“) to transition to semi-annual financial reporting.

The Company confirms that this news release is being filed pursuant to the Blanket Order. The Company intends to first rely on the exemption in respect of the three-month interim period ended March 31, 2026.

As a result of relying on the Blanket Order, the Company will not be required to file interim financial reports and related management’s discussion and analysis for the first and third interim periods of each financial year, provided it continues to satisfy all conditions of the Blanket Order. The Company will continue to file audited financial statements and interim financial reports and related management’s discussion and analysis for the six-month interim period of each financial year, as well as comply with all other continuous disclosure obligations under applicable securities legislation, including timely disclosure of material changes.

The Company believes that adopting semi-annual reporting will reduce administrative and compliance costs while maintaining appropriate disclosure standards for its shareholders.

About Xigem Technologies Corporation

With software capable of improving capacity, productivity, and overall operations for businesses, consumers, and organizations Xigem aims to position itself to become a leading technology provider for the near trillion-dollar remote digital economy. iAgent, the Company’s patented technology and EchoDigital, its SaaS automotive shopping platform are intended to provide organizations, businesses, and consumers with the tools necessary to thrive in a vast array of digital working, learning, shopping and treatment environments while the Company continually looks to aggregate a portfolio of innovative technologies capable of disrupting traditional business models.

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Source: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/canada-used-car-market

Further Information

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “appears to be”, “likely, “plans”, “looks to”, “possible”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the closing of the transactions specified in the TLA, including but not limited to the share issuances contemplated by the Company; potential increases by Carnance of its inventory; the future market data for the global automotive industry; the future products and performance of the Company; and the ability of the Company to continue adding innovative technologies to its portfolio.

Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the satisfaction of the closing conditions in the TLA and receipt of all necessary approvals in order to complete the transactions contemplated therein; the ability of Carnance to increase its inventory as currently contemplated or at all; customer interest at a level to drive future sales as currently contemplated or at all; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the commercial viability and growth in popularity of the Company’s applications; the Company’s ability to continue to develop and acquire revenue-generating applications; continued approval of the Company’s activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued development of the Company’s technologies; the Company having sufficient funds to continue operations as planned; growth of the global automobile industry as currently anticipated or at all; the impact of growth of the global automotive industry on the Company’s operations; and the continued growth of the Company in general.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: uncertainty with respect to the future growth of the global automobile industry and/or any other industry group or subset relevant to the Company’s operations; uncertainty to predict the Company’s ability to compete with other participants in the industries in which it operates; the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) and technology industries in general; increased competition in the SaaS and technology markets in general; the potential future unviability of the Company’s product offerings; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company’s activities; risks associated with a potential collapse in the value of SaaS services and the SaaS market; risks associated with the Company’s ability to generate a profit; the inability of the Company to add innovative technologies to its portfolio; the Company not having adequate resources, financial and otherwise, as required to continue its operations as planned; and risks with respect to market demand for the Company’s products. Furthermore, any market data presented in this press release is not indicative of the Company’s future performance and in no way should be interpreted as such.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Xigem Technologies Corporation

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292679