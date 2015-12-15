Yuno Receives Payment Technical Service Provider Certification from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Certification enables Yuno to support merchants and payment partners within Saudi Arabia’s rapidly growing e-commerce payments ecosystem

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yuno , the global financial infrastructure platform, today announced that Yuno Payments Arabia, the company’s local subsidiary in Saudi Arabia, has received the Payment Technical Service Provider (PTSP) certification under the eCommerce Merchant Service Provider (eMSP) framework from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA). The certification positions Yuno to provide technical payment services to merchants and payment partners operating within Saudi Arabia’s rapidly expanding digital commerce market.

The PTSP certification reflects the rigorous standards established by SAMA to ensure the security and innovation of the Kingdom’s payments ecosystem. Under Vision 2030, SAMA has built a forward-looking regulatory environment that enables both domestic and international technology providers to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s digital economy while safeguarding consumers and businesses.

Through its orchestration infrastructure, Yuno enables merchants to integrate and manage multiple payment providers, gateways, and fraud solutions through a single platform—helping businesses optimize payment performance and expand into new markets with speed and confidence. The PTSP certification confirms that Yuno’s platform has successfully completed the required technical testing and compliance procedures to operate within the Kingdom’s payments ecosystem.

Saudi Arabia is one of the fastest-growing e-commerce markets globally, supported by strong consumer adoption of digital payments and continued investment in financial infrastructure. The certification builds on Yuno’s expanding Middle East footprint , where the company has been investing in regional infrastructure and partnerships to support merchants across the Gulf and broader MENA payments ecosystem.

“Saudi Arabia is becoming one of the most important digital commerce markets in the world, supported by SAMA’s strong regulatory leadership in building the Kingdom’s payments infrastructure,” said Juan Pablo Ortega, CEO and co-founder of Yuno. “With PTSP certification, we are proud to bring Yuno’s financial infrastructure to the Kingdom—helping merchants navigate a complex payments landscape and connect to the providers, payment methods, and fraud tools they need to scale. We look forward to contributing to the continued growth of Saudi Arabia’s digital economy.”

Yuno’s platform allows merchants to connect to payment providers, manage payment performance, and integrate fraud and risk tools through a unified infrastructure layer. Rather than requiring merchants to build and maintain multiple integrations, Yuno enables businesses to launch and manage payment operations across markets through a single API—reducing complexity and accelerating time to market.

The certification supports Yuno’s broader global expansion as merchants increasingly seek flexible infrastructure that enables them to manage payments across regions while adapting seamlessly to local payment ecosystems and regulatory requirements.

About Yuno

Yuno is a leading financial infrastructure platform that simplifies global payments for enterprise merchants and fast-scaling companies worldwide. Yuno optimizes acceptance rates, reduces costs, and enhances security, powered by a unified API connecting over 1,000 payment methods and fraud tools. Leading brands across LATAM, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC trust Yuno with their payment orchestration. Notable clients include McDonald’s, NetEase Games, GoFundMe, Uber, inDrive, and Rappi.

Learn more at www.y.uno .