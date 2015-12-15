Lahore, PUNJAB, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZeeKnows, an LLM SEO agency, is proud to announce the launch of the LLM Visibility Package, developed by its founder and lead strategist, Zeeshan Yaseen. The package is built for businesses that want to appear across major LLMs, like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude.

This release follows a wave of industry recognition that has steadily elevated Zeeshan Yaseen’s authority. His work in LLM SEO has been highlighted by leading platforms such as Indeed SEO, Triple A Review, and Rank Tracker, where he was named among the top AI and LLM SEO consultants for 2026.

Beyond that, he has been featured in several major press publications, including Yahoo Finance, Tech Focus Asia, and Priority Prospect. He also spoke at CMSEO last year, where his insights about LLM SEO drew attention and appreciation from leading industry professionals.

With strong industry recognition and a proven track record of LLM visibility, Zeeshan Yaseen offers this package at a critical time, as search is changing drastically.

Key Features of the LLM Visibility Package

The LLM Visibility Package is a complete, all-in-one LLM Visibility solution delivered within 60 days, created to help brands become more visible, trusted, and easy to find across today’s major AI platforms and modern search engines. It covers everything a growing brand needs from getting the website ready so AI systems can properly understand and reference it, to building real credibility by listing the brand across trusted sources that AI platforms recognize and rely on, strengthening how often and how confidently the brand gets mentioned in AI-generated answers.

On top of that, it boosts the brand’s overall presence across leading AI platforms and includes a detailed progress report along with a dedicated support manager to guide the journey from start to finish giving brands a simple, powerful path to stand out, get discovered by AI, and lead their market in the new era of search.

You can learn more about the package at ZeeKnows’ website.

Addressing the Growing Need for AI Search Visibility

Over the past few years, Zeeshan Yaseen has closely observed AI search evolution and understands how rapidly user search behavior is changing. As one of the early adopters of AI and LLM SEO, he recognized the gap between traditional SEO practices and the emerging need for visibility within AI systems.

This understanding led him to develop a structured package that includes everything essential to optimize a brand for LLMs. By addressing the search gap, he aims to diversify visibility channels of companies and create real authority that goes beyond traditional practices. His main objective behind the launch of this package is to help brands unlock their real potential by getting cited in large language models, where users now spend most of their time searching for answers, recommendations, and solutions.

LLM Visibility Package Is Already Delivering Results for Various Brands

The LLM Visibility Package by ZeeKnow’s founder is already driving great results for brands in different sectors. Here are some real case studies that prove that Zeeshan’s LLM SEO system is a practical and proven way to get cited by ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and other AI models:

Case Study 1 (Resimpli)

Resimpli, an AI-powered real estate CRM provider, is one of the earliest beneficiaries of the AI visibility package. The company simplifies data management for realtors through an all-in-one AI-backed solution. It came with the clear goal of ranking in AI searches, and Zeeshan Yaseen turned it into reality with his proven LLM SEO expertise. The company is now being cited in AI search results for their industry relevant keywords, most notably “Best AI CRM for real estate investors in 2026.”

Case Study 2 (Media87)

Media87 is another successful example, showcasing the diverse practicality of the LLM Visibility Package by Zeeshan Yaseen. It is one of the best media and SEO agencies in Dubai, which had a plan to rank in AI searches. Now, it is leveraging ZeeKnows to earn sustainable recognition in large language models, helping it to diversify its lead generation channels. It has successfully earned AI visibility for its keywords “#1 Digital Marketing Agency in Dubai 2026” and its coverage is now expanding to more related queries.

LLM Visibility Package Is a Prime Opportunity for Brands Looking to Adapt AI Search Early

The LLM Visibility Package serves as a prime opportunity for the brands that were waiting for something dependable and measurable for strategic adaptation to AI search optimization.

Backed by a solid track record of results, it is designed to significantly improve your brand’s visibility across AI platforms, regardless of your company’s size, niche, and existing online presence. Explore full details of the LLM Visibility Package now and help your brand earn mentions and citations in AI answers and chats.

About ZeeKnows

ZeeKnows is a specialized LLM SEO agency with a proven track record of helping tons of brands improve their AI visibility. Founded by Zeeshan Yaseen, it focuses on constant experimentation to build strategies that actually take businesses to AI searches across large language models. The agency boasts multiple success stories and continues to refine its methods to support AI ranking for companies across different industries, especially e-commerce, tech, and SaaS.

Press Inquiries

Zeeshan Yaseen

Zeeshan [at] rankviz.com

+1 (307) 2898080

https://zeeknows.com/