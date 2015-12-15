LinkDaddy LLC has launched certificatesofconformity.co.za, the first independent vault for South Africa’s mandatory pre-export verification programme that begins enforcement on 20 September 2026 for Mainland China imports across solar PV, furniture, cosmetics, toys, and electrical appliances.

Clearwater, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – May 2, 2026) – LinkDaddy LLC has launched certificatesofconformity.co.za, the first independent vault for South Africa’s mandatory pre-export verification programme that begins enforcement on 20 September 2026 for Mainland China imports across solar PV, furniture, cosmetics, toys, and electrical appliances.

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Africa’s First CoC Registry Goes Live for SA’s 20 September Trade Deadline

certificatesofconformity.co.za operates as the documentation layer for Certificates of Conformity issued by accredited inspection bodies. The platform generates an SHA-256 cryptographic hash of each Certificate of Conformity, issues a permanent verification URL, and retains the record for the five-year period required by South African customs legislation. The verification URL can be referenced in the customs declaration, allowing customs and border authorities to verify the certificate without the importer or clearing agent controlling the document.

“Importers cannot self-witness their own compliance documentation under the programme architecture,” said Anthony James Peacock, founder of LinkDaddy LLC. “The programme requires independent third-party verification at every layer – including the vault. We built the vault that satisfies that requirement, ahead of the deadline, for the importers and clearing agents who need it.”

The launch is part of a broader regulatory infrastructure network operated by LinkDaddy LLC. The network includes pvoc.co.za as the reference site for the programme and sansstandards.co.za as a catalogue referenced across Phase 1 product categories. All three sites operate independently of any government agency or accredited inspection body.

The platform pricing structure includes a one-off importer onboarding fee of R1,997, a tiered minting fee per shipment based on declared CIF value (2.00% under R1M, 1.00% R1M to R10M, 0.50% above R10M), and an optional R499 monthly vault subscription for indefinite document retention beyond the statutory minimum.

LinkDaddy LLC is a Florida-registered entity headquartered in Clearwater. The company operates a regulatory infrastructure network spanning South African import compliance, EU export compliance through digitalproductpassports.co.za, and identity-anchoring infrastructure through kycregistry.co.za. The network serves importers, exporters, clearing agents, and freight forwarders across Africa.

Anthony James Peacock is the founder and Infrastructure Architect of LinkDaddy LLC. He is available for interviews regarding the SABS PVoC programme, the documentation infrastructure landscape, and the regulatory deadlines facing South African importers.

About LinkDaddy LLC

LinkDaddy LLC is a Florida-registered company headquartered in Clearwater, founded by Anthony James Peacock to build documentation infrastructure for mandatory regulatory regimes that governments mandate but do not themselves host. The company operates a network of regulatory compliance vaults serving South African importers, EU exporters, and African trade participants. Network properties include certificatesofconformity.co.za, pvoc.co.za, sansstandards.co.za, digitalproductpassports.co.za, and kycregistry.co.za.

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